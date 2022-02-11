SONA 2022 promise- water security

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:09
Budget 2022: Insight on the Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's first budget speech
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dondo Mogajane - Director General of Finance at National Treasury
Edward Kieswetter - Commissioner at South African Revenue Service (SARS)
Today at 18:13
budget
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Its a rubicon budget
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Coleman - Senior Fellow and Lecturer at the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs at Yale University
Today at 18:48
Tax implications for individual and corporates
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Charles De Wet - Tax Executive at ENSAfrica
Angelique Worms - Tax Director at Deloitte
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual: No work permit, no problem - start a business. The story of Shopify
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
Skype: Consumer ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter: Keet van Zyl - Founding Partner of Knife Capital,
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Keet Van Zyl - Co-founder & Partner at Knife Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
New vehicle sales rebound in SA, help Motus grow half-year profit by 51% The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Motus CEO Osman Arbee. 22 February 2022 7:58 PM
Brace for more fuel price hikes as oil soars to new highs Russia-Ukraine tensions are exacerbating nervousness in oil markets - Bruce Whitfield interviews Anchor Capital's Seleho Tsatsi. 22 February 2022 6:40 PM
Future COVID-19 variants may not be severe - Respiratory disease expert Head of the Centre for Respiratory Disease and Meningitis at the NICD Professor Cheryl Cohen talks about what surveillance is goin... 22 February 2022 5:01 PM
View all Local
US + allies start imposing sanctions, 'but that's never deterred Russia before' Bruce Whitfield interviews Russia expert Steven Gruzd from SAIIA about the latest developments in the region. 22 February 2022 7:19 PM
Political party funding: Here's how much they got for Q3 The Independent Electoral Commission has released its penultimate political party funding disclosure report on Monday with eleven... 22 February 2022 2:04 PM
Sopa: Makhura plans to make Gauteng economy, jobs top priorities in next 2 years The premier highlighted plans to rebuild an economy devastated by job losses under the two-year state of emergency which was imple... 21 February 2022 12:49 PM
View all Politics
Shell selling R45 billion onshore assets in Nigeria, local companies bidding Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work. 22 February 2022 9:05 PM
What happens beyond Bitcoin? The likely winners, and losers… Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Boykey Sidley about his book "Beyond Bitcoin: Decentralised Finance and the End of Banks". 21 February 2022 7:51 PM
Ivan Pillay launches Whistleblower House – need help to safely blow the whistle? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ben Theron, Executive Director at the Whistleblower House. 21 February 2022 7:20 PM
View all Business
Nespresso launches new organic coffee to help revive coffee farming in Congo Reviving Origins KAHAWA ya CONGO captures the sweet, fruity flavours of coffee from Lake Kivu’s volcanic shores 21 February 2022 7:40 AM
Patrick Soon-Shiong, the planet's richest doctor, returns to SA with big plans Patrick Soon-Shiong spoke to CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto about science, his career and his love for the country and its people. 18 February 2022 8:09 AM
Are you paying premiums on 'useless' cellphone insurance policies? Wendy Knowler targets mobile providers that let clients keep paying sometimes forgotten policies for old phones - The Money Show 17 February 2022 7:44 PM
View all Lifestyle
Being a referee for Afcon final takes a lot of preparation - Victor Gomes South African referee Victor Gomes says he doesn't support any team or have a favourite player, being neutral helps him officiate... 10 February 2022 6:52 PM
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
Nadal beats Medvedev in epic Australian Open final to claim 21st grand slam The 35-year-old surpassed Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic to become the all-time greatest men's major winner. 30 January 2022 5:03 PM
View all Sport
VIDEO: Guy reacting to gun fire in Rosettenville has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 February 2022 8:56 AM
America's Got Talent singer Nightbirde dies at age 31 after cancer battle Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 February 2022 8:56 AM
WATCH: SANDF Rooikat tanker crashing on N1 goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 February 2022 8:37 AM
View all Entertainment
GoodThingsGuy teams up with Meta (Facebook) for new kindness campaign Bruce Whitfield talks to Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque about the campaign, which honours Random Acts of Kindness Day. 17 February 2022 7:31 PM
702 will be at the National Water and Sanitation Summit The two-day Summit is set to draft immediate actions to be taken as far as water and sanitation services provision is concerned. 17 February 2022 11:00 AM
Ukraine-Russia tension: The fear is that an accidental war could happen - Monyae University of Johannesburg director of the Centre for Africa for China Dr David Monyae says what is needed is diplomacy to defuse... 15 February 2022 1:36 PM
View all World
Shell selling R45 billion onshore assets in Nigeria, local companies bidding Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work. 22 February 2022 9:05 PM
'We are a whisk away from eradicating polio' The Malawian health authorities have declared an outbreak of wild poliovirus type 1 after the first case was detected in Lilongwe. 19 February 2022 8:45 AM
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Kudos to Checkers Sixty60 for exploiting hype around 'Tinder Swindler' Branding expert Andy Rice says Checkers and ad agency Retroviral did a brilliant job - on The Money Show 16 February 2022 8:21 PM
'Green shoots of change evident in SA electricity supply industry and in Eskom' Bruce Whitfield asks analyst Chris Yelland (MD, EE Business Intelligence) why he's feeling more positive about our energy future. 16 February 2022 7:03 PM
[REVIEWED] 'Consistently shocking' biography of billionaire Peter Thiel Bronwyn Williams of Flux Trends reviews "The Contrarian: Peter Thiel and Silicon Valley's Pursuit of Power" by Max Chafkin. 14 February 2022 7:55 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The John Perlman Show
arrow_forward
SONA 2022 promise- water security

SONA 2022 promise- water security

11 February 2022 4:33 PM

Guest: Senzo Mchunu 


More episodes from The John Perlman Show

Ukraine: Boris Johnson to announce UK sanctions against Russia

22 February 2022 5:34 PM

Guest: Prof Irina Filatova, Processor of Russia’s National Research University 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s parliamentary impeachment continues in Parliament.

22 February 2022 5:23 PM

Guest: Adv. Modidima Mannya, Executive Director of Legal Services at UNISA. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#MyHome Town with Phuti Justice Sepale in Seshego

22 February 2022 4:31 PM

Guest: Phuti Justice Sepale, chair person Community Policing Forum in Seshego 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What surveillance is going on to look out for the next variant?

22 February 2022 4:23 PM

Guest: Prof Cheryl Cohen, Head of the Centre for Respiratory Disease and Meningitis at the NICD 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: Ace Magashule and co- accused returns to court for asbestos fraud, corruption case.

22 February 2022 4:12 PM

Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News Senior politics journalist  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

BJC calls for a budget that grows the economy and prioritises socio-economic rights

22 February 2022 3:39 PM

Guest: Zimbali  Mncube |  at Institute for Economic Justice 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Electoral Commission issues the Third Quarter Disclosure Report in terms of the Political Party Funding Act and Regulations.

22 February 2022 3:29 PM

Guest: Robyn Pasensie | Political Party Funding Researcher at My Vote Counts | 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: Tshegofatso Pule case :Defense and state submit closing arguments.

22 February 2022 3:21 PM

Kgomotso Modise/ EWN Reporter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Department of infrastructure reacts to Charlotte Maxeke Hospital reopening (25 June 2021)

22 February 2022 2:07 PM

Guest: Tasneem Motara

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The state's asbestos scam case against Sodi

21 February 2022 6:12 PM

Guest: Karyn Maughan Legal Journalist 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Future COVID-19 variants may not be severe - Respiratory disease expert

Local

Institute focuses on allocation for social grants, health ahead of budget speech

Local

Rosettenville shootout: 'It was one of the most chaotic scenes I have attended'

Local

EWN Highlights

Treasury denies allegations of budget cuts across govt departments

22 February 2022 8:39 PM

Parly building not in danger of collapsing at this point after fire - De Lille

22 February 2022 8:12 PM

Parly inquiry into Mkhwebane's impeachment moves ahead

22 February 2022 7:27 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA