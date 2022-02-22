MyHome Town with Phuti Justice Sepale in Seshego

Today at 18:39 ZOOM: Famous Brands' annual results The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Darren Hele - CEO at Famous Brands

Today at 18:50 ZOOM Naspers adds financial advisory LifeCheq to its growing list of fintech investments The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Fabian Whate - Head at Naspers Foundry

Abu Addae - co-founder and CEO at lifeCheq

Today at 19:08 ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...

Today at 19:18 ZOOM: Africa Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte

Today at 19:33 ZOOM: Investment School - alternative options to living annuities The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Craig Gradidge - Co-Founder and Financial Planner at Gradidge-Mahura Investments

Today at 20:10 Legal Matters: Implications of cancelling a property sale agreement The Aubrey Masango Show

Guests

Lethabo Mashishi - Senior Associate at Adams & Adams

Today at 21:05 Man Torque: Men's role in ending GBV The Aubrey Masango Show

Guests

Petros Majola - Director of Khula Development Project

Today at 22:05 Dealing with distrust in business – The elephant in the room The Aubrey Masango Show

Guests

Samantha Hogg - Communications Consultant and Author of the book Making Hotdogs- – a quirky guide to building a care

