MyHome Town with Phuti Justice Sepale in Seshego

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 18:39
ZOOM: Famous Brands' annual results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Darren Hele - CEO at Famous Brands
Today at 18:50
ZOOM Naspers adds financial advisory LifeCheq to its growing list of fintech investments
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Fabian Whate - Head at Naspers Foundry
Abu Addae - co-founder and CEO at lifeCheq
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School - alternative options to living annuities
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Craig Gradidge - Co-Founder and Financial Planner at Gradidge-Mahura Investments
Today at 20:10
Legal Matters: Implications of cancelling a property sale agreement
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Lethabo Mashishi - Senior Associate at Adams & Adams
Today at 21:05
Man Torque: Men's role in ending GBV
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Petros Majola - Director of Khula Development Project
Today at 22:05
Dealing with distrust in business – The elephant in the room
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Samantha Hogg - Communications Consultant and Author of the book Making Hotdogs- – a quirky guide to building a care
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
Wits Planetarium to retire its Star Projector at the end of June Relebogile Mabotja spoke to the director at the Wits Centre for Astrophysics Professor Roger Deane about the history and future of... 31 May 2022 3:49 PM
Fuel levy suspended for one more month, adjusted for July The fuel levy is being suspended for a further two months but with different amounts per month. 31 May 2022 3:13 PM
Health Department clears up proof of vaccination confusion Mandy Wiener speaks to Ramphelane Morewane, Acting Deputy Director General for Primary Healthcare. 31 May 2022 1:40 PM
View all Local
Should sports featuring SA national teams be free-to-air? The ANC thinks so John Perlman spoke to the ANC head of communications subcommittee, Nkenke Kekana, about this proposal and what it would mean for b... 31 May 2022 6:37 AM
Masina re-election the worst outcome for ANC Ekurhuleni - Political analyst Professor of Political Science at the University of Johannesburg Mcebisi Ndletyana talks about the re-election of Mzwandile Masina... 30 May 2022 12:16 PM
Climate Change makes a comeback over Covid-19 on the global priority list The Covid-19 pandemic dominated the global agenda last year, but that seems to be changing - says Bruce Whitfield from #WEF22. 27 May 2022 1:09 PM
View all Politics
Top Gun smashes box office records across the world Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 31 May 2022 4:25 PM
Everyone is waiting! Govt should have already announced fuel prices - AA Mandy Wiener interviews Layton Beard, spokesperson at the Automobile Association. 31 May 2022 1:21 PM
Europe bans piped oil from Russia Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 31 May 2022 12:19 PM
View all Business
'You can shower twice a day but the skin must not suffer,' says dermatologist Thabo Mduli spoke to dermatologist Dr Dagmar Whitaker to explain if showering every day is good or bad for your skin. 31 May 2022 1:15 PM
Why is South Africa a nation of worriers? Lester Kiewit spoke to associate author Dr Nicky Falkof about her new book 'Worrier State' and why we are so anxious as a country. 31 May 2022 12:27 PM
WATCH: Kangaroo fighting man for more than five minutes goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 May 2022 10:40 AM
View all Lifestyle
Raymond Anthony: SA's forgotten tennis star to finally be honoured Anthony was a gifted tennis player who won multiple provincial and national titles during the prime of his career in the early to... 13 May 2022 12:30 PM
SA is unlikely to host the Rugby World Cup again Rugby Africa, the continent’s governing body, voted against South Africa, making the betrayal even more hurtful but not surprising... 11 May 2022 4:49 PM
Mark Boucher's CSA disciplinary process 'not a waste of time' - cricket pundit Mandy Weiner is joined by Firdose Moonda of ESPNcricinfo to unpack the latest on the dropping of charges against Mark Boucher. 11 May 2022 2:14 PM
View all Sport
Top Gun smashes box office records across the world Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 31 May 2022 4:25 PM
Travis Barker's ex auctions ring for $120,000 as he weds Kourtney Kardashian Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 May 2022 8:54 AM
Celebration to promote LGBTQI-inclusive Africa Organiser of the Africa Day festival, Kgosi Rampa, speaks to Bongani Bingwa about the jam packed four-day festival. 27 May 2022 10:50 AM
View all Entertainment
Europe bans piped oil from Russia Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 31 May 2022 12:19 PM
WATCH: Journalist's brilliant questioning of Ted Cruz on gun laws goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 May 2022 8:29 AM
'Russia's weaknesses and issues are shown on the battlefield,' says Debora Patta Bongani Bingwa speaks to CBS News foreign correspondent Debora Patta about the Russia-Ukraine invasion's latest development. 27 May 2022 8:24 AM
View all World
Gas is the transition that allows us to get to things such as hydrogen - Dames Brian Dames shares a vision for renewable energy with Bruce Whitfield, suggesting gas is a necessary energy source path to follow. 26 May 2022 11:17 AM
African Union Chair to ask Putin to allow wheat exports from Ukraine Dianna Games (Africa At Work) reports back from the latest meeting of the UN Economic Commission for Africa on The Money Show. 25 May 2022 9:23 PM
SA is still a good prospect for emerging market investors, says JSE's CEO Bruce Whitfield catches up with Dr Leila Fourie, unpacking her key takeaways at WEF so far. 25 May 2022 5:33 PM
View all Africa
Fuel prices: 'Govt must stop spending money as if it's theirs! It’s our money!' Lester Kiewit interviews Wayne Duvenage, CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse. 31 May 2022 11:27 AM
Fuel levy suspension: 'The government is considering extending it' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib. 30 May 2022 6:23 PM
YONELA DIKO: Depending solely on fuel imports threatens energy security The oligopoly of major companies where the entire country is dependent on four or five major petroleum producers must be broken. 27 May 2022 11:26 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The John Perlman Show
arrow_forward
#MyHome Town with Phuti Justice Sepale in Seshego

#MyHome Town with Phuti Justice Sepale in Seshego

22 February 2022 4:31 PM

Guest: Phuti Justice Sepale, chair person Community Policing Forum in Seshego 


More episodes from The John Perlman Show

Price of petrol continues to rise but commuters cannot afford a ticket hike and minibus, metered taxi and e-hailing drivers

31 May 2022 5:32 PM

Guest: Vhatuka Mbelengwa, spokesperson for E-hailing Operators | 
 Theo Malele | Spokesperson at National Taxis Alliance (NTA

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

[BREAKING]Fuel levy suspension extended for two months

31 May 2022 5:22 PM

Guest: Ismail  Momoniat  | Deputy Director General  at National Treasury

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ConCourt hears of ‘human catastrophe’ after Eskom cuts off municipalities owing billions

31 May 2022 4:59 PM

Guest: Ray Mahlaka, Daily Maverick Journalist 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#MyHome Town with Eddie Williams in Paarl

31 May 2022 4:34 PM

Guest: Eddie Williams 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Gauteng releases corruption report

31 May 2022 4:26 PM

Guest: Dr Terrence Nombembe, head of Gauteng Ethics and Advisory Council 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Child Protection week: Teen preganancy as a

31 May 2022 4:05 PM

Guest: Isabela Sekawana, DDG Social Welfare 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How Much Life Insurance Is Enough?

31 May 2022 3:33 PM

Guest: Karabo Ramookho, OM Market Development Manager for Personal Finance Customer Solutions 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Precision intervention to diesel rebate scheme a sustainable option to buffer food price increases from fuel hike

31 May 2022 3:27 PM

Guest: Christo Van Der Rheede |  Executive Director  at Agri SA 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: Senzo Meyiwa trial

31 May 2022 3:20 PM

Kgomotso Modise/ EWN Reporter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Treasury lifts tender ban but new regulations have ‘unintended consequences’

30 May 2022 5:32 PM

Guest: Mr Molefe Fani - Acting Chief Procurement Officer 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Cigarette butts the most littered plastic items on earth - Anti-smoking group

Local

Fuel prices: 'Govt must stop spending money as if it's theirs! It’s our money!'

Business Opinion

Millions of young people are unemployed, they wake up and sit - Risenga Maluleke

Local

Fuel levy suspended for one more month, adjusted for July

Local Business

EWN Highlights

CT woman describes terror at alleged abduction attempt by e-hailing driver

31 May 2022 5:25 PM

North West teacher shot and killed outside Rustenburg school

31 May 2022 5:21 PM

Gunmen kill 24 in anglophone Cameroon, says mayor

31 May 2022 4:48 PM

