EWN: SAHRC July Unrest hearings

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
UPDATE: Rand Water says water supply restored in some areas of Ekurhuleni Technicians from the metro have been working to restore power at a Rand Water substation this afternoon which affected the distrib... 5 March 2022 5:24 PM
Nelson Mandela Foundation urges SA govt to take stand in Russia/Ukraine war In a statement released on Saturday, the foundation said it has been closely monitoring the ongoing conflict that has now entered... 5 March 2022 4:28 PM
Rand Water warns Ekurhuleni residents of possible water interruptions Rand Water says a total power supply failure at a substation in Ekurhuleni threatens water supply in parts of the area and could a... 5 March 2022 1:57 PM
View all Local
Dismissing 130 City of Joburg employees is an unfair attack by the DA - Samwu Regional chairperson Ester Mtatyana says the Democratic Alliance does not respect employees as these were not political appointmen... 4 March 2022 1:06 PM
Exxaro profits from rising coal prices, but SA's rail problems cost it billions Exxaro is a major coal supplier for Eskom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Finance Director Riaan Koppeschaar about its annual results. 3 March 2022 8:20 PM
'How is ANC going to pay back the public money it abused in election campaigns?' Bruce Whitfield talks to Paul Hoffman, Accountability Now Director, about the revelations in Part 3 of the State Capture report 2 March 2022 7:03 PM
View all Politics
Formula E IS coming to Cape Town confirms founder ahead of big track reveal The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield catches up with the co-founder of Formula E, Alberto Longo. 3 March 2022 9:15 PM
WATCH: Bold Nedbank ads highlight cost of consumerism in a status-chasing world Bruce Whitfield talks advertising with Nkgabiseng Motau, co-founder of Think Creative Africa. 3 March 2022 8:22 PM
Santam pays record R24.5bn in claims, still declares special dividend Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Lizé Lambrechts about Santam's annual financial results. 3 March 2022 7:20 PM
View all Business
'Sexuality is a spectrum and a galaxy' Registered counsellor Casey Blake says there is physical, erotic and emotional attraction. There are social and spiritual element... 4 March 2022 12:07 PM
Ronan Keating partners with Gary Player to raise funds for cancer Bongani Bingwa chats to golf legend and philanthropist Gary Player who has partnered with the musician to host the fund raiser. 4 March 2022 9:33 AM
This is what being a back-up singer taught me - Siphokazi Maraqana Clement Manyathela facilitates a discussion with artists that went from being back-up singers to becoming independent artists. 3 March 2022 12:17 PM
View all Lifestyle
Australian cricket great Shane Warne has died The famous leg-spinner has died at the age of 52 of a suspected heart attack. 4 March 2022 4:34 PM
Banyana Banyana qualify for Africa Women's Cup of Nations Banyana Banyana have progressed to the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations after a 3-1 aggregate qualification win over Algeria on Wedne... 24 February 2022 11:52 AM
Being a referee for Afcon final takes a lot of preparation - Victor Gomes South African referee Victor Gomes says he doesn't support any team or have a favourite player, being neutral helps him officiate... 10 February 2022 6:52 PM
View all Sport
My latest album has modern edges and something for everyone - Dan Patlansky The award-winning blues-rock guitarist told Nickolaus Bauer on #702Unplugged that he survived lockdown by teaching online and has... 4 March 2022 2:52 PM
This is what being a back-up singer taught me - Siphokazi Maraqana Clement Manyathela facilitates a discussion with artists that went from being back-up singers to becoming independent artists. 3 March 2022 12:17 PM
WATCH: Captured Russian soldier drinking tea, calling mom in tears goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 March 2022 9:10 AM
View all Entertainment
Doctors Without Borders to send emergency and surgical kits to Ukraine Director of communications of Doctors Without Borders Borrie La Grange talks about the assistance they are giving to Ukraine. 5 March 2022 1:16 PM
Australian cricket great Shane Warne has died The famous leg-spinner has died at the age of 52 of a suspected heart attack. 4 March 2022 4:34 PM
I endured a lot, but I am safe in Budapest now - SA man who fled Ukraine South African tourist Johan Nel says he is grateful for the SA ambassador in Ukraine André Groenewald who helped him flee. 4 March 2022 8:51 AM
View all World
Political violence has reared its ugly head again in Zimbabwe - Lawyer Bongani Bingwa chats to Zimbabwean Constitutional lawyer Fadzayi Mahere after violence broke out at a CCC rally. 1 March 2022 8:14 AM
Shell selling R45 billion onshore assets in Nigeria, local companies bidding Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work. 22 February 2022 9:05 PM
'We are a whisk away from eradicating polio' The Malawian health authorities have declared an outbreak of wild poliovirus type 1 after the first case was detected in Lilongwe. 19 February 2022 8:45 AM
View all Africa
Don't get suckered into unwittingly paying double home insurance by your bank! Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler relates the horror story of a home loan client who was 'gaslighted' by his bank - on The Money Show 1 March 2022 7:43 PM
Being off SWIFT will paralyse Russian trade - Ashburton Investments The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Patrice Rassou, Chief Investment Officer at Ashburton Investments. 28 February 2022 6:27 PM
Nato is not innocent in Russia-Ukraine conflict - Aubrey Masango Show host Aubrey Masango weighs in on Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 25 February 2022 11:33 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The John Perlman Show
arrow_forward
EWN: SAHRC July Unrest hearings

EWN: SAHRC July Unrest hearings

24 February 2022 3:23 PM

Lauren Isaacs | Reporter at EWN 


More episodes from The John Perlman Show

[Feature] Song, Book, Dish

4 March 2022 6:11 PM

Guest: Prof Salim Abdool Karim 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Women's Cricket World Cup commences on Monday

4 March 2022 5:31 PM

Guest: Firdose Moonda | South Africa Correspondent  at ESPN Cricinfo | 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: Gauteng Government meets Rosettenville community

4 March 2022 5:29 PM

Veronica Mokhoali- EWN Reporter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

[SALGA NATIONAL CONFERENCE]

4 March 2022 4:59 PM

Guest: Africa Melane | Presenter at 567 Cape Talk 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Four years since the world’s largest listeria outbreak in SA

4 March 2022 4:37 PM

Guest: Richard Spoor - South African activist and human rights attorney 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Creating awareness that cyclists lives matter

4 March 2022 4:06 PM

Guest: Simon Du Preez 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Johannesburg High Court rules that anti-apartheid activist Dr Neil Aggett death was not a result of suicide.

4 March 2022 3:35 PM

Guest: Maurice Smithers | Director  at Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: Nthuthuko Shoba gets case reopened

4 March 2022 3:31 PM

Kgomotso Modise/ EWN Reporter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Open Charlotte Maxeke Now Protest

4 March 2022 3:23 PM

Guest: Dr Aslam  Dasoo | Doctor and member of Progressive Health Forum  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africa is listed as the world’s second-largest exporter of hunting trophies

3 March 2022 6:01 PM

Guest: Dries Van Coller, Consulting Executive Officer at Professional Hunters' Association of South Africa 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Nelson Mandela Foundation urges SA govt to take stand in Russia/Ukraine war

Local

South Africa is the most obese country in Africa - Doctor

Local

Rand Water warns Ekurhuleni residents of possible water interruptions

Local

EWN Highlights

Today marks 2 years since SA recorded its first COVID-19 case

5 March 2022 6:23 PM

DA says another pupil in PTA stabbed outside school, fighting for her life

5 March 2022 6:10 PM

Woman sits on key court in Egypt first

5 March 2022 5:34 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA