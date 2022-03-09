Clinicians at Bara picket due to budget cuts

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
Latest Local
No more masks or restrictions on gatherings, signs Health Minister Phaahla The health minister has repealed regulations requiring face masks, restrictions on gatherings and checks at borders. 23 June 2022 5:35 AM
'A combustible 6 months ahead for ANC, but Ramaphosa still their best bet' The Money Show interviews analyst Daniel Silke and News24's Pieter du Toit during the wait for the State Capture Report handover. 22 June 2022 10:37 PM
It might not end state capture, but the report recommendations can help - Zondo The final part of the report has been released and the Chief Justice says the recommendations need to be followed. 22 June 2022 10:08 PM
View all Local
'A combustible 6 months ahead for ANC, but Ramaphosa still their best bet' The Money Show interviews analyst Daniel Silke and News24's Pieter du Toit during the wait for the State Capture Report handover. 22 June 2022 10:37 PM
READ: Final state capture report in full All the final parts of the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture report. 22 June 2022 8:42 PM
IN FULL: Ramaphosa's speech after receiving the final State Capture report President Cyril Ramaphosa received the final part of the Zondo Commission of Inquiry in State Capture report on Wednesday. 22 June 2022 7:14 PM
View all Politics
Inflation jumps to 5-year high, breaks through Reserve Bank target range Bruce Whitfield talks to Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib Asset Management) about the latest CPI numbers. 22 June 2022 8:59 PM
Prasa: We need R1 billion annually for security for the next three years Prasa says security is one of its biggest challenges as it overhauls its rolling stock and reopens some key corridors after years... 22 June 2022 5:26 PM
Eskom continues to battle capacity constraints In a media briefing on Wednesday, management at the power utility - again - admitted they aren't any closer to resolving its dwind... 22 June 2022 3:57 PM
View all Business
'SA has astronomical rates of obesity' and may fail to meet WHO 2025 target John Maytham spoke to Daily Maverick's senior health journalist, Adele Sulcas. 22 June 2022 5:02 PM
A lion cub’s 2 000 km journey across Europe to a better life Finally, 2 000 kilometres and six country borders later, the cub arrived in his new home at Felida big cat sanctuary on Tuesday. 22 June 2022 4:25 PM
How to invest in commodities that are red-hot right now The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield spoke to Rand Swiss director, Gary Booysen about the process of investing in commodities. 22 June 2022 2:30 PM
View all Lifestyle
Passion for rugby made my parents think I was suicidal - John Robbie Relebogile Mabotja was speaking to former 702 talk show host and media personality John Robbie on the Upside of Failure feature. 17 June 2022 6:00 PM
Case against Elton Jantjies provisionally withdrawn Janjties was arrested at OR Tambo international airport last month for allegedly contravening the Civil Aviation Act.  17 June 2022 5:27 PM
'One of my dreams came true' - Buitendag on Laureus ambassadorship Pippa Hudson chats to Olympic medalist Bianca Buitendag on her recent appointment as the Laureus Sport for Good Foundation SA amba... 17 June 2022 4:21 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: Mom falling and mooning everybody at child's sport's day goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 June 2022 10:51 AM
WATCH: Hahaha! Baboons stealing a bag out of a car go viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 June 2022 10:42 AM
Gripping Zephany Nurse doccie to premiere at local film festival this weekend After the screening on Saturday, Zephany (Miche) and the Nurse family will be in conversation with CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King. 21 June 2022 2:19 PM
View all Entertainment
John Cena warms the heart of Ukrainian fan with Down Syndrome To protect him psychologically, his mother made up a story about going on a trip to find wrestling champion John Cena. 22 June 2022 11:11 AM
COP26 chief: I've heard a clear commitment from SA to clean energy transition Bruce Whitfield interviews Alok Sharma, President of the global climate summit COP26, during his visit to South Africa. 21 June 2022 8:39 PM
More pressure on SA exporters as international shippers warn of 2-month delays Bruce Whitfield interviews transport and logistic specialist Clifford Blackburn (CEO, TSI Central Station). 21 June 2022 6:42 PM
View all World
30% of Africa's vaccine requirements must be procured from local producers - AU Bruce Whitfield talks to Aspen Pharmacare's Stavros Nicolaou who's been attending an African Union meeting in Addis Ababa. 15 June 2022 7:58 PM
This Youth Month, turn SA’s unemployment nightmare into a bold dream South African businesses can fight against national youth unemployment by providing working opportunities through YES. 14 June 2022 12:34 PM
Pitso Mosimane, Al Ahly agree to part ways It came after Mosimane met with Al Ahly's top management to discuss his future with the club. 13 June 2022 4:56 PM
View all Africa
Feeling overwhelmed? How to stay sane in an insane world Business is cottoning on to mindfulness says Helen Nicholson, author of 'Mindfulness: How to Stay Sane in an Insane World'. 21 June 2022 9:05 PM
Service delivery woes have rubbed up Soweto residents the wrong way Mandy speaks to EWN Reporter Nokukhanya Mntambo, on protests from Soweto residents. 20 June 2022 3:40 PM
AMO RAMELA: Not 'Sarafina!' again: how film & TV lets us down one more time The lack of South African film and TV industry documenting SA history has subjected us to 'Sarafina!'. 16 June 2022 4:00 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The John Perlman Show
arrow_forward
Clinicians at Bara picket due to budget cuts

Clinicians at Bara picket due to budget cuts

9 March 2022 6:03 PM

John Perlman speaks to Prof Mmampapatla Ramokgopa, chairperson of the medical advisory committee at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital about the challenges that are taking them to the streets. 


More episodes from The John Perlman Show

The “I Am” campaign insist on the right of health personnel to publicly expose any conditions in public healthcare facilities that causes preventable harm to patients in Gauteng.

22 June 2022 5:31 PM

Guest: Dr Aslam Dasoo | Doctor and member of Progressive Health Forum 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

NPA dismisses reports about "poor handling"

22 June 2022 5:27 PM

Guest: Mthunzi Mhanga/ NPA Spokesperson 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

[Feature] Financial Wellness

22 June 2022 5:07 PM

Guest: Samke Mhlongo 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Nedbank Business Ignite: Boomba.mobi

22 June 2022 4:54 PM

Fnalist: Nondumiso Sibiya/ Boomba.mobi 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

UCT launches Digital Bootcamp to offer additional jobs pathway

22 June 2022 4:49 PM

Guest: Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng | University of Cape Town Vice-Chancellor 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

[ANALYSIS] Gauteng ANC readiness

22 June 2022 4:25 PM

Guest: Dr Zamo Mbandlwa, political analyst 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Unions reflect on possible scrapping of masks

22 June 2022 4:06 PM

Guest: Nomusa Cembi | Spokesperson at Sadtu 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Final Part Of State Capture Report

22 June 2022 3:36 PM

Guest: Paul Hoffman | A Director at Accountability Now 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

702 Dis-Chem Foundation

22 June 2022 3:28 PM

Guest: Yolindie Oberholtzer Founder/Managing Director 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eskom’s management team will provide an update on the current system challenges.

22 June 2022 3:25 PM

Guest: Nokukhanya Mntambo - EWN Reporter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

National Men's Health Month: Men should be screened regularly for cancer

Lifestyle

SA's public health system needs reform: Concentric Alliance

Local

'It's time to normalise, we don't need masks all the time' - Dr Claudia Gray

Lifestyle

IN FULL: Ramaphosa's speech after receiving the final State Capture report

Opinion Local Business Politics

Zondo: We'd need 10 more years to probe everything under terms of reference

Local

EWN Highlights

At least 1,000 killed in Afghan quake, with fear toll will rise

23 June 2022 4:48 AM

UK by-elections pose fresh threat to Boris Johnson

23 June 2022 4:42 AM

Cuba sentences 74 more anti-government protesters to up to 18 years

23 June 2022 4:37 AM

