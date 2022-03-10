PostBank gets legislative green light to be a separate entity

Streaming issues? Report here
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Latest Local
Technician's basic mistake could have shut down Koeberg's only operating unit Alarmingly, Eskom didn't inform the public about the incident - Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland. 17 March 2022 9:22 PM
Solidarity Fund, launched in response to Covid, is shutting down in September Bruce Whitfield interviews Deputy Chairperson Adrian Enthoven about the Solidarity Fund's work during the pandemic. 17 March 2022 7:27 PM
Spectrum sale raises R14bn for govt, but High Court can still overturn results Bruce Whitfield talks to Duncan McLeod, Editor of TechCentral, about the outcome of the long-awaited spectrum auction. 17 March 2022 6:47 PM
View all Local
Does government want to make it harder to hire foreigners with bill amendment? Bruce Whitfield discusses the draft bill to regulate the employment of foreign nationals with Andrew Woodburn(Amrop Woodburn Mann) 17 March 2022 10:12 PM
Mbali Ntuli: I don't leave on a bitter note Former member of the Democratic Alliance Mbali Ntuli says she has done enough for the party. 17 March 2022 11:37 AM
Jumping ship: Democratic Alliance's Mbali Ntuli resigns During her time at the “blue party” Ntuli ruffled feathers and challenged leadership at every turn, including her failed bid to be... 17 March 2022 9:01 AM
View all Politics
Motsepe's African Rainbow Capital pours millions more into TymeBank Bruce Whitfield interviews Co-CEO Johan van Zyl about African Rainbow Capital's half year results and future plans. 17 March 2022 8:01 PM
Don't get duped into debt review on the phone with promises of lower repayments Unsolicited calls promising hugely reduced monthly instalments? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates on The Money Show. 16 March 2022 8:42 PM
'Tone-deaf' Bolt reportedly offers assault victims free rides and food discounts Brands behaving badly - Intersectional strategist Dr Sizakele Marutlulle discusses the Bolt saga with Bruce Whitfield. 16 March 2022 8:08 PM
View all Business
Corporates are calling staff back to the office, we're grateful- Growthpoint CEO The Money Show interviews Group CEO Norbert Sasse about Growthpoint Properties' half-year results. 16 March 2022 6:45 PM
'Toyota ad replaces body parts for car parts, ends up objectifying female form' Not going places - intersectional strategist Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show. 15 March 2022 9:03 PM
'Traumatic enough losing my wife, now bank's forcing me to sell my home' Why property co-owners need to get life insurance - Wendy Knowler relates the tale of a 72-year-old forced to sell his house. 15 March 2022 8:47 PM
View all Lifestyle
Having cricket on all Primedia platforms is a dream come true - Simon Gear Cricket commentator Simon Gear talks about their partnership with Primedia to have South Africa vs Bangladesh test cricket on Eyew... 17 March 2022 5:52 PM
Proteas to welcome Bangladesh in ODI, Test series; fans allowed in stadia The first of three ODIs start on 18 March at Centurion and the first of a two-match Test series gets under way in Durban on 31 Mar... 15 March 2022 10:43 AM
Proteas Women win thriller against Pakistan to remain undefeated at World Cup The South Africans won their second group game against Pakistan by six runs in a tight and tense affair. 11 March 2022 10:28 AM
View all Sport
WATCH: This woman says if you want a decent man, find yourself a cyclist Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 March 2022 8:32 AM
WATCH: Motorcyclist showing importance of child lock has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 March 2022 9:06 AM
WATCH: Mom giving reasons why she allows her kids to swear has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 March 2022 9:05 AM
View all Entertainment
'Russia had to intervene through military operation in Ukraine as last resort' Press Attache for the Russian Embassy in the Republic of South Africa Alexander Arefiev reflects on the war. 16 March 2022 7:45 AM
WATCH: Reporter catches hit-and-run on camera while reporting on road accidents Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 March 2022 8:21 AM
SA govt still not taking sides in Russia-Ukraine conflict - Gungubele Cabinet is calling for a negotiated diplomatic solution, while noting that the socio-economic cost of the conflict is devastating... 10 March 2022 3:00 PM
View all World
Standard Bank to cut finance for coal power projects, stripping natural forests Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank's Kenny Fihla about the climate policy the Group revealed on Wednesday. 16 March 2022 7:10 PM
YEP! Puts the focus on SMEs by enhancing their digital presence Yep! is here to help businesses enhance their digital presence, increase visibility and improve engagement with customers. 16 March 2022 7:58 AM
How do we get more entrepreneurs in the African ecosystem? After two years of physical disconnect, the moving parts of the African ecosystem can come together at GTR Africa. 14 March 2022 5:02 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

The John Perlman Show
PostBank gets legislative green light to be a separate entity

PostBank gets legislative green light to be a separate entity

10 March 2022 4:33 PM

Guest: Kokkie Kooyman | Executive Director & Portfolio Manager  at Denker Capital 


Spectrum Auction has yield R6bn more than expected R8bn

17 March 2022 6:02 PM

John Perlman speaks to the chairperson, Dr Keabetswe Modimoeng of ICASA about the spectrum auction which has raise R14,4bn 

Prof Saber Tayob remembered

17 March 2022 5:57 PM

John Perlman speaks to Prof Omphemetse Sibanda, the executive dean of the faculty of management and law at University of Limpopo on Prof Tayob's achievements and what his murder means for the progress he had made by getting the university accredited by SAICA to train chartered accountants 

Bangladesh Cricket Tour : cricket commentary service in partnership with EWN

17 March 2022 5:36 PM

Simon Gear | 

SA's Oil reserves

17 March 2022 5:27 PM

Guest: Tseliso Maqubela, DDG of Minerals and Petroleum Regulation at DMRE | 

EWN: President's Q and A session

17 March 2022 5:06 PM

Gaye Davis | EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN 

Locust swarms have adverse impact on Agricultural sector

17 March 2022 4:33 PM

Guest: Frances Duncan | Professor Of School Of Animal, Plant And Environmental Sciences at Wits University 

Koeberg Human error

17 March 2022 4:25 PM

Guest: Prof Hartmut Winkler, Prof at the UJ Department of Physics  

[FEATURE] Property- Dos and Dont's of evicting a tenant

17 March 2022 4:08 PM

Guest: Jan Myburg 

Mbali Ntuli leaves DA after 15 years

17 March 2022 3:34 PM

Guest: Mbali Ntuli 

Compliance to get wings back for Comair

17 March 2022 3:22 PM

Guest: Adv. Luvuyo Silandela , Senior Manager of Legal Aviation and Compliance at the SA Civil Aviation Authority  

Having cricket on all Primedia platforms is a dream come true - Simon Gear

Sport

Ministers, public servants hand over passports as lifestyle audits FINALLY begin

Local

Sacca lifts suspension on Comair’s operating licence

Local

EWN Highlights

US President Joe Biden to press China to get in line over condemnation of Russia

18 March 2022 5:40 AM

Primedia says it will respond to SAHRC about its ownership in writing

18 March 2022 5:31 AM

‘Why must I answer your wild allegations?’ Vavi rejects Saftu’s suspension

17 March 2022 7:42 PM

