The SA medical students being helped to come back from Ukraine

Streaming issues? Report here
Refiloe Mpakanyane 1500 x 1500 2020 Refiloe Mpakanyane 1500 x 1500 2020
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
See full line-up
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
How to have the Human Rights talk with your children Gugs Mhlungu on Weekend Breakfast chats to Parenting and Human potential expert Nikki Bush about children's human rights. 19 March 2022 9:38 AM
World Sleep Day: 'You need seven hours of sleep to help body to heal' Gugs Mhlungu on Weekend Breakfast chats to Proactive health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati in the importance of sleep. 19 March 2022 8:16 AM
Help is available to deal with anxiety and depression - Healthcare pharmacist Gugu Mhlungu on WeekendBreakfast chats to Coyne Healthcare pharmacist Giulia Criscuolo to reflect on the lates figures by WHO. 19 March 2022 7:46 AM
View all Local
Does government want to make it harder to hire foreigners with bill amendment? Bruce Whitfield discusses the draft bill to regulate the employment of foreign nationals with Andrew Woodburn(Amrop Woodburn Mann) 17 March 2022 10:12 PM
Mbali Ntuli: I don't leave on a bitter note Former member of the Democratic Alliance Mbali Ntuli says she has done enough for the party. 17 March 2022 11:37 AM
Jumping ship: Democratic Alliance's Mbali Ntuli resigns During her time at the “blue party” Ntuli ruffled feathers and challenged leadership at every turn, including her failed bid to be... 17 March 2022 9:01 AM
View all Politics
TransUnion not keen to pay hackers $15m ransom, South Africans' info at risk IT Web news editor Admire Moyo shocked that the hackers sent him his information such as cellphone numbers, email addresses and th... 18 March 2022 1:40 PM
Technician's basic mistake could have shut down Koeberg's only operating unit Alarmingly, Eskom didn't inform the public about the incident - Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland. 17 March 2022 9:22 PM
Motsepe's African Rainbow Capital pours millions more into TymeBank Bruce Whitfield interviews Co-CEO Johan van Zyl about African Rainbow Capital's half year results and future plans. 17 March 2022 8:01 PM
View all Business
A setback is not failure, never give up hope - Dr Imtiaz Sooliman Relebogile Mabotja chats to Gift of the Givers Foundation founder on how to deal with life's setbacks on the Upside of Failure. 18 March 2022 3:16 PM
Don't get duped into debt review on the phone with promises of lower repayments Unsolicited calls promising hugely reduced monthly instalments? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates on The Money Show. 16 March 2022 8:42 PM
Corporates are calling staff back to the office, we're grateful- Growthpoint CEO The Money Show interviews Group CEO Norbert Sasse about Growthpoint Properties' half-year results. 16 March 2022 6:45 PM
View all Lifestyle
LIVE: CSA backs selection of winning team to face Bangladesh in Centurion Here's where you can catch our live commentary for the series. Watch it or listen - your choice. 18 March 2022 9:09 AM
Cape Town Cycle Tour winner's bicycle stolen In fact, all 12 bicycles belonging to the Mauritian national team disappeared from the Picardi Guest Farm in Paarl on Wednesday. 18 March 2022 7:20 AM
Having cricket on all Primedia platforms is a dream come true - Simon Gear Cricket commentator Simon Gear talks about their partnership with Primedia to have South Africa vs Bangladesh test cricket on Eyew... 17 March 2022 5:52 PM
View all Sport
Sbu Leope adds new sound to his music repertoire The musician tells Relebogile Mabotja that the song 'Maru a Pula' is a tribute to musicians that inspired him, such as the late Ra... 18 March 2022 3:31 PM
WATCH: Man jumping onto moving car, in attempt to fake accident goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 March 2022 8:52 AM
Woman gets shocked after finding sister's boyfriend's arrest record Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 March 2022 8:51 AM
View all Entertainment
'Russia had to intervene through military operation in Ukraine as last resort' Press Attache for the Russian Embassy in the Republic of South Africa Alexander Arefiev reflects on the war. 16 March 2022 7:45 AM
WATCH: Reporter catches hit-and-run on camera while reporting on road accidents Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 March 2022 8:21 AM
SA govt still not taking sides in Russia-Ukraine conflict - Gungubele Cabinet is calling for a negotiated diplomatic solution, while noting that the socio-economic cost of the conflict is devastating... 10 March 2022 3:00 PM
View all World
Standard Bank to cut finance for coal power projects, stripping natural forests Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank's Kenny Fihla about the climate policy the Group revealed on Wednesday. 16 March 2022 7:10 PM
YEP! Puts the focus on SMEs by enhancing their digital presence Yep! is here to help businesses enhance their digital presence, increase visibility and improve engagement with customers. 16 March 2022 7:58 AM
How do we get more entrepreneurs in the African ecosystem? After two years of physical disconnect, the moving parts of the African ecosystem can come together at GTR Africa. 14 March 2022 5:02 PM
View all Africa
Technician's basic mistake could have shut down Koeberg's only operating unit Alarmingly, Eskom didn't inform the public about the incident - Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland. 17 March 2022 9:22 PM
Don't get duped into debt review on the phone with promises of lower repayments Unsolicited calls promising hugely reduced monthly instalments? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates on The Money Show. 16 March 2022 8:42 PM
'Toyota ad replaces body parts for car parts, ends up objectifying female form' Not going places - intersectional strategist Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show. 15 March 2022 9:03 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The John Perlman Show
arrow_forward
The SA medical students being helped to come back from Ukraine

The SA medical students being helped to come back from Ukraine

11 March 2022 4:39 PM

Guest: Mark Heywood, Editor at Daily Maverick 


More episodes from The John Perlman Show

[FEATURE] A Song, A Book, A Dish _ Sbu Noah

18 March 2022 6:15 PM

Guest: Sbu Noah, Gospel Artists 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

President asks PP to justify why she shouldn't be suspended

18 March 2022 5:21 PM

Guest: Lawson Naidoo, Executive secretary - CASAC 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

TransUnion data breach

18 March 2022 5:07 PM

Guest: Manie Van Schalkwyk,  CEO of SAFPS 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ukranian living in SA

18 March 2022 4:34 PM

Guest: Dzvinka Kachur Ukranian based in SA 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

More than 300 children aged 10 to 14 gave birth over six months in the Eastern Cape

18 March 2022 4:25 PM

Guest: Dr Rolene Wagner/ Head of Department at Eastern Cape Dept of Health 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

E-hailing strike from the 22 March 2022

18 March 2022 4:13 PM

Guest: Melimthemba Mnguni

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Another University offers support for High Schoolers

18 March 2022 3:36 PM

Guest: Dr Benedict Khoboli, Director of SUNCEP 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: SAFTU Battles- who wants Vavi out?

18 March 2022 3:29 PM

Masechaba Sefularo, EWN reporter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Anne Dewani murderer released on parole

18 March 2022 3:23 PM

Guest: Singabakho Nxumalo | Spokesperson at Department of Correctional Services 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Spectrum Auction has yield R6bn more than expected R8bn

17 March 2022 6:02 PM

John Perlman speaks to the chairperson, Dr Keabetswe Modimoeng of ICASA about the spectrum auction which has raise R14,4bn 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Gauteng traffic Police discourage drinking a driving over the long weekend

World Sleep Day: 'You need seven hours of sleep to help body to heal'

Local

How to have the Human Rights talk with your children

Local

EWN Highlights

PPTA urges Government to regulate E-Hailing sector

19 March 2022 5:23 PM

Gauteng traffic Police discourage drinking a driving over the long weekend

19 March 2022 3:41 PM

It's true! Bluetooth tech was named after Viking king Harald Blåtand

19 March 2022 2:18 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA