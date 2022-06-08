Even if Comair gets money in time, flights will likely restart in September

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Shireen Essop found alive, reunited with family Provincial MEC for Community Safety Reagan Allen says police are still investigating the circumstances around her disappearance. 11 June 2022 1:42 PM
PSA welcomes suspension of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane The PSA said it fully supported the suspension, arguing that Mkhwebane's conduct had not contributed towards raising the profile o... 11 June 2022 1:34 PM
Neighbourhood watch group praised for helping find Manenberg mom Shireen Essop On Saturday, her family released a statement that she was found by the Klipfontein Neighbourhood Watch, unharmed. 11 June 2022 11:10 AM
PSA welcomes suspension of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane The PSA said it fully supported the suspension, arguing that Mkhwebane's conduct had not contributed towards raising the profile o... 11 June 2022 1:34 PM
EFF opens criminal case against National Assembly Speaker Mapisa-Nqakula The Economic Freedom Fighters has opened a case of assault and sexual assault against National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nq... 11 June 2022 10:23 AM
Ramaphosa escorted from Parly as EFF MPs ejected for disruptions Ramaphosa was supposed to reply to the debate into the Presidency budget which he tabled on Thursday but his appearance was again... 10 June 2022 11:22 AM
'Better strategies exist than formal business rescue currently in use in SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews Marco Visser from Mars Hill Capital, a UK business turnaround firm setting up in South Africa. 9 June 2022 9:46 PM
Baby food must taste good- Umatie grows from humble start to stocking retailers Bruce Whitfield talks to Umatie co-owner Anna Olivier about the company's growth over the past ten years. 9 June 2022 8:34 PM
MultiChoice reaches 9m subscriber 'milestone' in SA, local content the driver Bruce Whitfield talks to CFO Tim Jacobs about the MultiChoice Group's year-end results. 9 June 2022 7:56 PM
The pros and cons of boomerang kids staying with their parents Sara-Jayne King speaks to financial advisor Terence Tobin, about so-called Boomerang kids. 11 June 2022 3:51 PM
Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra warming hearts of classical music lovers Gugu Mhlungu speaks to Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra CEO, Bongani Tembe, about the World Symphony Series. 11 June 2022 1:31 PM
Busting widespread myths about obesity "Obesity as a chronic disease, which means that it's like high-blood pressure, diabetes, asthma...it is a disease. And just like a... 11 June 2022 12:40 PM
Nienaber lauds players’ enthusiasm after first week at Bok preparation camp Springbok Coach Jacques Nienaber is pleased with the opening week of the team’s preparation camp in Pretoria for the upcoming thre... 10 June 2022 3:05 PM
Ria Ledwaba: Why are we changing Safa constitution every time we have elections? Safa presidential hopeful Ria Ledwaba says the country is still speaking about the 1996 trophy because Bafana Bafana have not done... 9 June 2022 12:56 PM
Safa needs a leader who brings tools to fix problems - Steve Komphela Komphela tells Clement Manyathela that the mother body needs a leader with a variety of expertise to boost the state of football i... 9 June 2022 12:39 PM
Trevor Stuurman’s 'A Place Called Home' encourages a familial experience of art Bongani Bingwa speaks to the award-winning contemporary visual artist on what inspired the showcase. 10 June 2022 12:17 PM
Need a good laugh? Check out 'Keeping up with the Xhosaz' this weekend Stand-up comedian 'The Roosta' Ndumiso Lindi says he has a lined up a variety of comedians for the show. 3 June 2022 10:59 AM
Nambitha Mpumlwana: I embrace the diva label In this episode of Hanging Out with Clement Manyathela, award-winning actress Nambitha Mpumlwana talks about her childhood and car... 2 June 2022 12:53 PM
EU forces Apple to use USB-C charger (Samsung, Huawei… ) in all its phones Zain Johnson interviews Jan Vermeulen of MyBroadband. 8 June 2022 11:11 AM
4-day work week trial underway in UK with staff on full pay What's the deal with the 4-day work week being piloted in the United Kingdom? Less work for the same money? Not quite. 7 June 2022 2:31 PM
Tech Tuesday: The battle for free speech on social media Refilwe Moloto speaks to Alistair Fairweather, co-founder of PlainSpeak, about a controversial social media law in Texas. 7 June 2022 11:13 AM
How much life insurance do you really need? A simple question with many complex answers. An Old Mutual expert unpacks the thinking needed when approaching life insurance. 7 June 2022 9:44 AM
How your morning coffee can help the environment Premium coffee brand Nespresso ensures that their coffee capsules are 100% infinitely recyclable, here’s how: 1 June 2022 8:15 AM
Climate Change makes a comeback over Covid-19 on the global priority list The Covid-19 pandemic dominated the global agenda last year, but that seems to be changing - says Bruce Whitfield from #WEF22. 27 May 2022 1:09 PM
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: The importance of accessible research to tackle long COVID Of all the physical consequences I suffered at that time the worst, and the ones that have and continue to have the most impact, a... 10 June 2022 2:12 PM
'Better strategies exist than formal business rescue currently in use in SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews Marco Visser from Mars Hill Capital, a UK business turnaround firm setting up in South Africa. 9 June 2022 9:46 PM
[WATCH] Taigo launch ad: Could Volkswagen have done better? Advertising guru Andy Rice explains why Volkswagen's (shortened) TV advert for the new Taigo earns his zero rating for the week. 8 June 2022 9:31 PM
The John Perlman Show
Even if Comair gets money in time, flights will likely restart in September

Even if Comair gets money in time, flights will likely restart in September

8 June 2022 4:07 PM

Guest: Phakamile Hlubi, Numsa spokesperson 


More episodes from The John Perlman Show

[FEATURE] A Song, Book, Dish : Fiona Ramsay

10 June 2022 6:04 PM

Guest: Fiona Ramsay,  actress 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Senzo Meyiwa trial showing importance of language in the legal

10 June 2022 5:34 PM

Guest: Dr Zakeera Docrat, National Institute for the Humanities and Social Sciences (NIHSS) Post Doctoral  Research Fellow in Forensic Linguistics 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

After Parliament chaos, focus now turns to Ramaphosa’s appearance before the ANC Integrity Commission

10 June 2022 5:22 PM

Guest: Ongama Mtimka  | Political Analyst  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Big Black Mamba at a property in Reservoir Hills

10 June 2022 5:08 PM

Guest: Nick Evans,  snake conservationist in Durban 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: Ramaphosa to continue with Presidency budget debate after Parly disruptions

10 June 2022 4:38 PM

Guest: Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Bruce's New Book: Insights/hacks of the most successful businesses

10 June 2022 4:32 PM

Guest: Bruce Whitfield | Presenter at The Money Show 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ANC Free State Court matter

10 June 2022 4:01 PM

Guest: Nkosikhona Duma, Eyewitness News Reporter  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Progressive Health Forum call on the Premier of the province to immediately act to reverse Dr de Maayer’s preposterous suspension a

10 June 2022 3:27 PM

Guest: Dr Aslam Dasoo | Doctor and member of Progressive Health Forum 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

[REACTION] Ramaphosa suspends Mkhwebane

9 June 2022 6:10 PM

John speaks to OUTA CEO Wayne Duvenage & Cathleen Powell,  Associate Professor in Public Law at the University of Cape Town about President Cyril Ramaphosa suspending Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane with immediate effect,  which according to the president is in accordance with section 194 (3)(a) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

- [Explainer] Requests for R1bn flood aid despite need in KZN

9 June 2022 5:38 PM

Guest: Philani Mavundla/ Deputy Mayor of ETHEKWINI 

Ms Ulrike Britton, Chief Director: Urban Development and Infrastructure at National Treasury

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lindiwe Zulu: I am pained but we had to follow due processes with R350 grants

Local

'Public Protector should be hired and fired by the public,' says a caller

Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra warming hearts of classical music lovers

Lifestyle

Local

Eleven killed in Syria landmine explosion: monitor

11 June 2022 5:51 PM

Case against men accused of attacking Dr Esther Mahlangu postponed

11 June 2022 3:59 PM

The pros and cons of boomerang kids staying with their parents

11 June 2022 3:51 PM

