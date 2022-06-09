EWN: Hillary Gardee murder trial

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Can hiking interest rates really ward off inflation? Lesetja Kganyago explains Bruce Whitfield speaks to the governor of the SA Reserve Bank, Lesetja Kganyago. 13 June 2022 7:27 PM
Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: Defence wants Shamila Batohi to testify The Bafana Bafana captain was shot dead at Khumalo's home who was his girlfriend at the time. 13 June 2022 5:59 PM
Saps top cop accused of fraud, corruption Mandy Wiener speaks to the Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka who has the details. 13 June 2022 5:45 PM
View all Local
Defend our Democracy: Ramaphosa should see his anti-corruption promises through Mandy Weiner interviews the organisation's convenor, reverend Moss Ntlha on what prompted the call for transparency from the presi... 13 June 2022 2:23 PM
YONELA DIKO: Has Arthur Fraser broken a decades-long norm for State Security? Fraser uses his closeness with people he could only have known because of his old privileged position at SSA to trust him with inf... 13 June 2022 11:41 AM
Ramaphosa should set a precedent and bow out - political analyst Ongama Mtimka Mtimka says President Cyril Ramaphosa should fall on his sword over the Phala Phala farm robbery. 13 June 2022 8:08 AM
View all Politics
Comair down: 'SAA to ramp up operations. Mango could be back on runway' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Linden Birns, Managing Director at Plane Talking. 13 June 2022 3:34 PM
SA fights for extradition of R22 billion Bitcoin scammer from Brazil Refilwe Moloto interviews MyBroadband editor Jan Vermeulen. 13 June 2022 12:56 PM
View all Business
Being gay is a crime in Qatar, host of the 2022 Fifa World Cup Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent John Adderley. 13 June 2022 5:42 PM
Make his day: five Father's Day gifts under R100 Whether you call them papa, daddy, baba, tata or mkhulu, show your appreciation for all that they do with these thoughtful and bud... 13 June 2022 5:38 PM
Family Matters: how to manage being an older parent Clement Manyathela spoke to parenting coach Nozipho Mbatha about the dynamics of being an older parent. 13 June 2022 12:33 PM
View all Lifestyle
Pitso Mosimane, Al Ahly agree to part ways It came after Mosimane met with Al Ahly's top management to discuss his future with the club. 13 June 2022 4:56 PM
Nienaber names Springbok squad for incoming series The coach says a bigger squad allows them to do a lot more at training sessions and will give them more time to work with the play... 11 June 2022 6:35 PM
Nienaber lauds players’ enthusiasm after first week at Bok preparation camp Springbok Coach Jacques Nienaber is pleased with the opening week of the team’s preparation camp in Pretoria for the upcoming thre... 10 June 2022 3:05 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: 'I'm enjoying myself,' 67-year-old man crowd surfing goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 June 2022 9:44 AM
What is it that the Samas achieve beyond hosting a party every year? - Critic Gugu Mhlungu speaks to 'City Press' journalist Phumlani Langa on whether the music awards still have a place in the industry and o... 12 June 2022 4:41 PM
Trevor Stuurman’s 'A Place Called Home' encourages a familial experience of art Bongani Bingwa speaks to the award-winning contemporary visual artist on what inspired the showcase. 10 June 2022 12:17 PM
View all Entertainment
Meta to launch 'metaverse academy' in France Seen as the internet's next great technological development, the metaverse refers to an immersive digital world that aims to recre... 12 June 2022 10:27 AM
Sunday Edition: A podcast wrap of our top news from the week Every Sunday, we look back at some of the big stories and conversations that you might have missed. From Ramaphosa's farm theft sa... 12 June 2022 10:04 AM
EU forces Apple to use USB-C charger (Samsung, Huawei… ) in all its phones Zain Johnson interviews Jan Vermeulen of MyBroadband. 8 June 2022 11:11 AM
View all World
How much life insurance do you really need? A simple question with many complex answers. An Old Mutual expert unpacks the thinking needed when approaching life insurance. 7 June 2022 9:44 AM
How your morning coffee can help the environment Premium coffee brand Nespresso ensures that their coffee capsules are 100% infinitely recyclable, here’s how: 1 June 2022 8:15 AM
View all Africa
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: The importance of accessible research to tackle long COVID Of all the physical consequences I suffered at that time the worst, and the ones that have and continue to have the most impact, a... 10 June 2022 2:12 PM
'Better strategies exist than formal business rescue currently in use in SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews Marco Visser from Mars Hill Capital, a UK business turnaround firm setting up in South Africa. 9 June 2022 9:46 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The John Perlman Show
arrow_forward
EWN: Hillary Gardee murder trial

EWN: Hillary Gardee murder trial

9 June 2022 3:27 PM

Guest: Buhle Mbhele- EWN Reporter 


More episodes from The John Perlman Show

Senzo Meyiwa trial

13 June 2022 6:02 PM

Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

[Analysis] President Cyril Ramaphosa farm theft

13 June 2022 5:34 PM

Guest: Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News Senior politics journalist  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A 6 year old child fell into a manhole while playing in Soweto

13 June 2022 5:06 PM

Guest: Robert Mulaudzi/ EMS Spokesperson 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SAHRC visits Rahima Moosa hospital

13 June 2022 4:40 PM

Guest: Buang Jones , Gauteng provincial manager of the SA Human Rights Commission 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Underspending at SA's ports

13 June 2022 4:26 PM

Guest: Professor Mihalis Chasomeris Associate Professor  Graduate School of Business and Leadership  University of KwaZulu-Natal 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

[FIX MY JOBURG ] local democracy and how you and I can be more active citizens in Johannesburg - Part 3

13 June 2022 4:15 PM

Guest: Tyrell Meyer, the Chief Whip of the Johannesburg City Council 

Ferial Haffajee | Associate Editor  at Daily Maverick 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Progress in the Bushiri extradition matter

13 June 2022 3:36 PM

Guest: Peter Fabricius | Foreign affairs journalist 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EFF & AfriForum hate speech case resumes

13 June 2022 3:29 PM

Bernadette Wicks - EWN Contributor 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Nelson Mandela Bay hits Day Zero as dam levels drop too low for water extraction

13 June 2022 3:25 PM

Guest: Estelle Ellis | Senior Journalist  at Maverick Citizen 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

[FEATURE] A Song, Book, Dish : Fiona Ramsay

10 June 2022 6:04 PM

Guest: Fiona Ramsay,  actress 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ramaphosa farm theft: Suspect admits to gold smuggling, denies Phala Phala theft

Local Business

YONELA DIKO: Has Arthur Fraser broken a decades-long norm for State Security?

Opinion Politics

Presidential council to rope in private sector to help struggling SOEs - Gordhan

Local

Smile and wave: David Sejobe spreads hope on Randburg streets

Local

EWN Highlights

Residents of an informal settlement near Kwa Mai Mai promised houses after fire

13 June 2022 7:46 PM

Judgment reserved in the EFF vs AfriForum case

13 June 2022 7:35 PM

Can hiking interest rates really ward off inflation? Lesetja Kganyago explains

13 June 2022 7:27 PM

