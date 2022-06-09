Privileged classes use public transport as a primary means of transport, the system will stay broke for the poor

Guest: Lorenzo Davids | Ceo at Community Chest Western Cape
Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News Senior politics journalistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Robert Mulaudzi/ EMS SpokespersonLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Buang Jones , Gauteng provincial manager of the SA Human Rights CommissionLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Professor Mihalis Chasomeris Associate Professor Graduate School of Business and Leadership University of KwaZulu-NatalLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Tyrell Meyer, the Chief Whip of the Johannesburg City Council
Ferial Haffajee | Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Guest: Peter Fabricius | Foreign affairs journalistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Bernadette Wicks - EWN ContributorLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Estelle Ellis | Senior Journalist at Maverick CitizenLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Fiona Ramsay, actressLISTEN TO PODCAST