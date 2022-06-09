[REACTION] Ramaphosa suspends Mkhwebane

John speaks to OUTA CEO Wayne Duvenage & Cathleen Powell, Associate Professor in Public Law at the University of Cape Town about President Cyril Ramaphosa suspending Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane with immediate effect, which according to the president is in accordance with section 194 (3)(a) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa.