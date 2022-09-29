Bain & Co. banned from tendering for public contracts for 10 years

Guest: Moepeng Talane
Guest: Dan Moyane | Veteran broadcasterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Annuschka Snyman - Communications Officer at CTexT, the developers of Spelling CheckersLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Rebone TauLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Randall Abrahams - CEO of Primedia BroadcastingLISTEN TO PODCAST
Nokukhanya Mntambo/ EWN ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Gundula DeutschlanderLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Eldered De Klerk, policing expertLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Justin Mudge, Chairperson of Berries ZALISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Sibongiseni Delihlazo, DENOSA SpokespersonLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Sikhonathi Matshantsha, Eskom spokespersonLISTEN TO PODCAST