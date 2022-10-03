Fixmyjoburg Areas without water due to loadshedding

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 19:08
Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis
Today at 19:19
Skype: Consumer ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Red Cederberg promises to be an intimate escape to recuperate Justin Bonello spoke to Pippa Hudson on CapeTalk about a new and serene destination in Red Cederberg. 11 October 2022 4:36 PM
Clement Manyathela's open line: Red Bull's money breach & 'moving beyond Zuma' The case is pending the finalisation of Downer and Maughan's application to have their court summonses reviewed and set aside. 11 October 2022 12:57 PM
Sam Mhangwani presents: All roads lead to Moretele Park 2022 tribute concert One of the biggest outdoor picnic festivals in South Africa has returned in 2022 after a two-year break 11 October 2022 12:42 PM
Transnet strike: Lives & livelihoods are at stake Mr President - Berries ZA If govt can't provide functional infrastructure it must step aside and allow private sector to find solutions, says Berries ZA cha... 11 October 2022 6:08 PM
Midday Report Express: Are the ministerial handbook amendments legally flawed? In this edition of the Midday Report Express, the DA"s Leon Schreiber explains their call for a review of how amendments are made... 11 October 2022 11:52 AM
'Over my dead body': Mashaba remains adamant about coalitions with the ANC ActionSA Founder, Herman Mashaba, speaks to Clement Manyathela about the launch of ActionSA's consultative dialogue with Gauteng r... 11 October 2022 11:24 AM
[WATCH] Courier Guy delivers, again, with funny follow-up ad starring local hero The latest ad from The Courier Guy stars cash-in-transit hero Leo Prinsloo, who gets his come-uppance trying to be clever with a X... 11 October 2022 7:25 PM
Getting involved in 'woke' arguments- how to use logic to change someone's mind Trend translator Bronwyn Williams reviews 'Don't Be a Feminist: Essays on Genuine Justice' by economics professor Bryan Caplan. 11 October 2022 5:23 PM
Sanlam looking to acquire major stake in Medscheme owner AfroCentric Sanlam says the deal would allow it to provide a "more holistic" product offering including medical aid, health insurance and admi... 11 October 2022 5:08 PM
'I worry about my nephew who shows signs of autism' Jodi Snipe is a young researcher with a passion for using art as a form of communication with neurodiverse people. 11 October 2022 2:54 PM
Exploring different forms of de-stressing outside of traditional therapy As end-of-year fatigue begins to tighten its grip, most people are looking for non-traditional ways to unwind and de-stress. 11 October 2022 2:09 PM
Making waves (and history): SA sends para surfers to world champs for first time South Africa's Para Surfing team are heading to the World Para Surf Championships in California, but they need your help. 10 October 2022 7:21 AM
Morocco the favourite to host Afcon 2025 after Guinea stripped of hosting rights Algeria and Morocco have reportedly launched rival bids to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations - Guinea lost its hosting rights be... 5 October 2022 4:45 PM
Nike returns as Springbok jersey manufacturer The American sportswear giant replaces Japanese manufacturer, ASICS, which has partnered with the Boks since 2014. 26 September 2022 12:08 PM
SA's Mthandazo Gatya — Star on the rise following duet with John Legend The TikTok that catapulted Mthandazo to the spotlight has over 2,5 million views. 11 October 2022 7:54 AM
Craig David announces 'Rendezvous' with his SA fans in Cape Town this December Craig David’s TS5 show in Cape Town will feature some of the City’s favourite DJs and radio stars, including KFM's Carl Wastie. 6 October 2022 11:24 AM
WATCH: Mother pranks child to wash candy floss before eating A video of a mother pranking her child to clean his candy floss before eating has gone viral. 5 October 2022 10:04 AM
Lesotho’s richest man wins national election with party he started 6 months ago Billionaire Sam Matekane launched "Revolution for Prosperity" in March. Now he is the new Prime Minister. 11 October 2022 1:00 PM
Russia's Putin getting desperate in war with Ukraine - Patta It has been almost eight months since the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. 11 October 2022 7:32 AM
Russians flee Crimea, Putin bombs Ukrainian cities as revenge for bridge attack Cities across Ukraine are being pummelled on Monday, in revenge for an attack, presumably by Ukraine, on a vital bridge. 10 October 2022 9:12 AM
IFAS to renew 'Africa-Europe' dialogue on immigration and democracy The dialogue is expected to start this Friday to Saturday at the University of Johannesburg before heading to Constitutional Hill. 7 October 2022 6:40 AM
Lions and crocodiles eat Islamic militants in Mozambique Lions and crocodiles may have killed more Islamic militants during a recent operation in Mozambique than the army. 30 September 2022 12:04 PM
Nigeria oil production drops as 400 000 barrels' worth stolen every day Oil bunkering is a key reason for lower output- oil is siphoned from major transport lines and millions of dollars in revenue lost 14 September 2022 5:14 PM
'Police have a culture of internally dealing with allegations of rape' Many serious crimes committed by police officers go unreported, says policing specialist Eldred de Klerk. 11 October 2022 1:30 PM
SIFISO ZULU: the unending hopelessness of loadshedding After a close call with his mental stability, Sifiso Zulu asks this World Mental Health Day if we know enough about the impact non... 10 October 2022 2:55 PM
New bill criminalises criticism of the government – Dear SA The road to hell is paved with good intentions and South Africa may soon resemble Russia, if a new bill is enacted. 7 October 2022 11:52 AM
The John Perlman Show
#Fixmyjoburg Areas without water due to loadshedding

3 October 2022 2:06 PM

Guest: Ferial Haffajee | Associate Editor  at Daily Maverick 


South African Stiaan Scheepers taking bronze at the Junior Mental Calculation World Championships in Germany

11 October 2022 4:01 PM

Guest: Stiaan Scheepers - Won bronze at the 2022 Junior Mental Calculation World Championships 

Why are serial killer and crime shows so popular ?

11 October 2022 3:36 PM

Guest:   Prof Gerard Labuschagne |  at L&S Threat Management 

Man arrested after 6 bodies found in Joburg building charged for 1 murder

11 October 2022 3:18 PM

Guest: Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter 

#My Home Town in White River

11 October 2022 2:32 PM

Guest: Louis van der Merwe,  owns Casterbridge Lifestyle Centre here in White River 

Effectiveness of arrests with Mass Zama Zama arrests

11 October 2022 2:26 PM

Guest: David Bruce,  independent researcher specialising in policing and public security 

Shift in U.S. policy toward shipping technology to China

11 October 2022 2:06 PM

Guest: Duncan  McLeod | Founder and Editor at Techcentral 

Advertising Standards Authority ruling on influencer advertising

11 October 2022 1:37 PM

Guest: Gail Schimmel, CEO of the Advertising Regulatory Board 

Transnet strike: How is the durban harbour coping due to the strike

11 October 2022 1:29 PM

Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent. 

Police Minister Bheki Cele leading a police delegation to Stilfontein

11 October 2022 1:24 PM

Nokukhanya Mntambo - EWN Reporter 

Possible economic 'collapse' as Transnet strike hits ports with billions on the line

10 October 2022 3:33 PM

Guest: Isaac Matshego/ Economist 

