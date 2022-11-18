Twitter ‘closes offices’ after Elon Musk’s loyalty oath sparks wave of resignations

Streaming issues? Report here
Inside EWN
19:00 - 21:00
Latest Local
Ndlovu Youth Choir perform for Sir Elton John and they're over the moon! South Africa's beloved Ndlovu Youth Choir performed for Sir Elton John at a special event for his AIDS Foundation. 25 February 2023 9:14 AM
Get to 2023 Kyalami 9-Hour extreme festival this weekend! The international GT challenge (IGTC) series will take place at the Kyalami Grand Prix circuit in Midrand this weekend. 24 February 2023 5:38 PM
Looking for something fun and fit to do in Gauteng this weekend? Africa Melane catches up with resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen. 24 February 2023 1:11 PM
ANC calls for quick implementation of strategy against illicit financial flows Parties slammed South African's inclusion in the FATF's greylist, which includes countries such as Syria, Panama and South Sudan. 25 February 2023 9:01 AM
Jonathan Jansen: Universities in decline due to lack of ethical leadership Professor Jonathan Jansen joins Bongani Bingwa to share his thoughts on the state of higher education institutions in SA. 24 February 2023 5:25 PM
Will IPPs be the end of our energy crisis? Not according to Mantashe Minister of Energy Gwede Mantashe was in Parliament speaking about IPPs and said these are not the answer to ending loadshedding. 24 February 2023 2:43 PM
Solar tax incentives: 'We should have zero-rated the VAT on installations’ South Africans are being urged to understand the limitations of the incentive before jumping into the solar installation queue. 26 February 2023 9:47 AM
Eskom downgrades load shedding to stage 4 We've moved from stage six power cuts to stage five overnight. 26 February 2023 6:05 AM
Petrol price pain coming in March, warns AA The AA said that current unaudited fuel data from the Central Energy Fund showed that significant increases were likely in March. 24 February 2023 10:49 AM
3 tips for easy travelling with a big and blended family In modern family dynamics, there may be a few things you need to consider. 24 February 2023 1:52 PM
Could robots take over our household chores soon? Research suggests its possible Researchers believe that robots and AI could be playing a big role in our lives sooner than we might think. 24 February 2023 1:10 PM
Anorgasmia: why some people just can't reach THAT point in bed For many people the goal of sex is an orgasm, but for some this does not come easily, or at all. 24 February 2023 12:38 PM
'Playing for Chiefs or Pirates is a lifestyle': Brian Baloyi & Teboho Moloi Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates will meet in the 172nd edition of the Soweto Derby on Saturday. 24 February 2023 6:57 PM
Proteas Women make cricket history at T20 World Cup South Africa has booked a spot in the finals against Australia for this Sunday in the T20 World Cup final. 24 February 2023 4:50 PM
Bafana Bafana must qualify for AFCON: Danny Jordaan Bafana failed to qualify for the last edition in 2022 which was won by Senegal and speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, Jordaan said... 23 February 2023 6:26 PM
RapidLion Film Fest is back The world’s only BRICS-focused film festival takes place from 4 to 11 March. 26 February 2023 12:10 PM
‘Rise: The Siya Kolisi Story’ premiers on Sunday The documentary will give South Africans an exclusive look into the life of the Springbok captain. 26 February 2023 6:48 AM
‘Worldwide baby’ : AKA lights up Times Square in New York Images of Supa Mega featured on a billboard, have been circulating on social media. 25 February 2023 12:38 PM
Germany is encouraging the migration of skilled workers from Africa Skilled workers in Africa may be able to find work overseas as Germany is aiming to promote the migration of workers. 24 February 2023 12:45 PM
93 million people gear up to vote in Nigeria's election on Saturday Africa's largest democracy's show of hands will see almost 100 million people cast their votes at 176 600 voting stations. 24 February 2023 12:02 PM
Enraged gunmen kills 7 people, including 12-year-old, after losing bar pool game A 12-year-old girl, Larissa Frasao de Almeida, is among the six victims that died in the hail of bullets. 24 February 2023 10:14 AM
93 million people gear up to vote in Nigeria's election on Saturday Africa's largest democracy's show of hands will see almost 100 million people cast their votes at 176 600 voting stations. 24 February 2023 12:02 PM
Cyclone Freddy to smash into Madagascar before moving to Mozambique, Zimbabwe Freddy will affect millions of people, some of who are yet to recover from the devastation left in January by Cyclone Cheneso. 21 February 2023 10:23 AM
Botswana has lost a third of its rhinos to poaching since 2018 Botswana’s rhino population is dwindling with 138 rhinos being poached in the last five years. 21 February 2023 10:02 AM
Does MAQ 'shine on' by encouraging consumers to do something a bit underhand? MAQ washing powder's 'Hacks with MAQ' comes under fire on The Money Show's advertising slot. 23 February 2023 7:15 PM
Who's to blame when you find your flight’s cancelled due to 'non-payment'? Wendy Knowler relates the experience of one frustrated customer who had to make expensive last-minute bookings with another airlin... 23 February 2023 5:14 PM
MANDY WIENER: SA's problems might be complex, but the solutions don't have to be Mandy Wiener writes that South Africa's problems can be resolved in easier ways than government officials would like us to believe... 23 February 2023 3:56 AM
The John Perlman Show
Twitter ‘closes offices’ after Elon Musk’s loyalty oath sparks wave of resignations

18 November 2022 2:17 PM

Guest: Jan Vermeulen | Editor at MyBroadband.co.za | 


[Feature] Song, Book, Dish with Pretty Yende

24 February 2023 4:03 PM

John Perlman gets to know South African Opera Singer Pretty Yende through her favorite book, favorite dish and your favorite song. 

2023 Kyalami 9-Hour

24 February 2023 3:39 PM

 Guest: Clint Weston, SA driver 

Grey Listing

24 February 2023 3:29 PM

Guest: Rashaad Carrim 

[ANALYSIS] Andre de Ruyter never raised corruption allegations; corrupt minister should have been reported to police

24 February 2023 2:39 PM

Guest: Benedict Phiri, Managing Director at IusPrudentia Special Counsel

Different kinds of protests in South Africa

24 February 2023 2:30 PM

Guest: Rekgotsofetse Chikane – Lecturere at the Wits School of Governance 

Minister Gwede Mantashe & his department brief Parliament’s oversight committee on the Independent Power Producers Office on the IPP procurement programme

24 February 2023 2:19 PM

Guest:  Babalo Ndenze, parliamentary reporter at Eyewitness News

John Perlman In Conversation with Vodacom Business

24 February 2023 8:22 AM

William Mzimba – Chief Officer, Vodacom Business joins John Perlman on 702 Drive to chat about how they empower and enable people in business to break boundaries, to progress, create new opportunities and forge new paths.

Eskom Crisis | Andre de Ruyter's departure from Eskom

23 February 2023 3:49 PM

John spoke to Eskom Board Chairperson Mpho Makwana to explain its parting with former CEO Andre de Ruyter as well as to give a response on the allegations made by Andre De Ruyter in his recent interview

{FEATURE} Your House, Your Home- Solar incentives and Bodies Corporate

23 February 2023 2:33 PM

Guest: Marina Constas/ Director of BBM law 

Political reactions to the De Ruyter interview claims on ENCA

23 February 2023 2:29 PM

Guest: Dr Kagiso Pooe/ Senior Lecturer at the Wits School of Governance 

