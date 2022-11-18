Twitter ‘closes offices’ after Elon Musk’s loyalty oath sparks wave of resignations

Guest: Jan Vermeulen | Editor at MyBroadband.co.za |
John Perlman gets to know South African Opera Singer Pretty Yende through her favorite book, favorite dish and your favorite song.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Clint Weston, SA driverLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Rashaad CarrimLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Benedict Phiri, Managing Director at IusPrudentia Special CounselLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Rekgotsofetse Chikane – Lecturere at the Wits School of GovernanceLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Babalo Ndenze, parliamentary reporter at Eyewitness NewsLISTEN TO PODCAST
William Mzimba – Chief Officer, Vodacom Business joins John Perlman on 702 Drive to chat about how they empower and enable people in business to break boundaries, to progress, create new opportunities and forge new paths.LISTEN TO PODCAST
John spoke to Eskom Board Chairperson Mpho Makwana to explain its parting with former CEO Andre de Ruyter as well as to give a response on the allegations made by Andre De Ruyter in his recent interviewLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Marina Constas/ Director of BBM lawLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Kagiso Pooe/ Senior Lecturer at the Wits School of GovernanceLISTEN TO PODCAST