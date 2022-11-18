Senzo Meyiwa trial wrap of the day

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual - Ticketmaster and servant
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis
Today at 19:19
Consumer ninja - Black Friday from a consumer's point of view
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kobus Eksteen - NielsenIQ Sub Saharan Africa Analytics Director
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter - Amanda Dambuza, founder and group CEO UYANDISWA,
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Amanda Dambuza - Founder and Group CEO UYANDISWA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
Instil a culture of accountability in public sector - AG's appeal to govt Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke has submitted her audit findings for 2021/22. The bigger government departments are the biggest c... 23 November 2022 5:04 PM
October CPI figure ticks up to 7.6% - Stats SA Stats SA said that the main contributors to the increase in the annual inflation rate included food and non-alcoholic beverages. 23 November 2022 2:17 PM
What to do if your partner is not affectionate in a relationship Dating an unaffectionate partner may vary from not being able to express the words 'I love you', holding your hand in public, and... 23 November 2022 11:43 AM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: JHB mayor talks city finances and no-confidence vote Delivered to you every afternoon. 23 November 2022 12:17 PM
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Mdumiseni Ntuli The man in the running to take over one of the most important positions in the party, Mdumiseni Ntuli, speaks on 'Politricking wit... 23 November 2022 10:14 AM
As SA seeks to stave off greylisting, NPO requirement riles MPs EWN's Lindsay Dentlinger talks about at the bills Parliament is looking at to stave off being greylisted by the Financial Action T... 22 November 2022 5:53 PM
View all Politics
Instil a culture of accountability in public sector - AG's appeal to govt Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke has submitted her audit findings for 2021/22. The bigger government departments are the biggest c... 23 November 2022 5:04 PM
October CPI figure ticks up to 7.6% - Stats SA Stats SA said that the main contributors to the increase in the annual inflation rate included food and non-alcoholic beverages. 23 November 2022 2:17 PM
Why is illness insurance important? And how is it different from medical aid? Expert guests from Old Mutual join the Clement Manyathela Show to unpack the importance of illness insurance. 23 November 2022 8:28 AM
View all Business
Everything you need to know about being intersex Being intersex comes with a bevy of issues that are largely due to societal misrepresentations and ignorance of the sex. 23 November 2022 2:47 PM
'Wakanda Forever': An appropriately poignant tribute to a Marvel legend Marvel successfully pulls off the near impossible task of paying tribute to Chadwick Boseman while pushing the Panther's lore forw... 23 November 2022 10:27 AM
[WATCH] Kia's joyous, inclusive new campaign is an ode to the road trip Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks the week's advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show. 22 November 2022 9:41 PM
View all Lifestyle
Why Argentines view their loss to Saudi Arabia as a 'national catastrophe' Saudi Arabia defeated Lionel Messi's Argentina 2-1 at the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar on Tuesday. 22 November 2022 5:12 PM
'Senegal and Netherlands world cup clash a big game to watch' - Analyst The Lions of Teranga will be playing their opening game of the group stages against the Dutch at Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar. 21 November 2022 8:51 AM
Hlompho Kekana backs Bafana to improve and qualify for World Cup The former Mamelodi Sundowns captain does believe that the current national squad can improve and gain entry into the big tourname... 18 November 2022 1:25 PM
View all Sport
Emmy award winner 'My Better World' telling African stories to the world The Emmy awards, held annually in New York, celebrate excellence in the television industry. 23 November 2022 9:22 AM
Tali's back! Stars of 'Tali's Joburg Diary' dish on series 3 of the hit show The first episode of 'Tali’s Joburg Diary' is now streaming on Showmax, with new episodes launching every Friday. 21 November 2022 12:29 PM
SA's 2023 Grammy hopefuls delighted with nominations Three of SA's best-loved musicians have been nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category at the 2023 Grammy Awards. 21 November 2022 12:16 PM
View all Entertainment
Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe. 16 November 2022 4:33 PM
Iran shuts down social media, internet amid crackdown on protestors "We are not at liberty to confirm or deny what has been said because Iran has decided to shutdown social media and internet." 16 November 2022 10:04 AM
COP27: What went down so far Motheo Khoaripe keeps us updated on all things COP27 in a new segment. Here's what you may have missed. 11 November 2022 12:55 PM
View all World
Game stores to close in East and West Africa with no buy-outs on the table Massmart announced the planned closure of 8 Game stores in SA and 14 in West and East Africa in August, after reporting huge losse... 22 November 2022 8:04 PM
Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe. 16 November 2022 4:33 PM
COP27: What went down so far Motheo Khoaripe keeps us updated on all things COP27 in a new segment. Here's what you may have missed. 11 November 2022 12:55 PM
View all Africa
Don't be tricked into debt review on the phone- it's likely 'a pack of lies' The debt counselling scam is on the increase in South Africa warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 17 November 2022 5:12 PM
MANDY WIENER: Meyiwa case a prime example why journos shouldn't pay for content From a journalistic perspective should docuseries producers have offered money as payment in the first place asks Mandy Wiener. 17 November 2022 3:58 AM
[WATCH] Rating bakkies: Do Schalk and Bakkies pull it off? The latest instalment of the WeBuyCars 'Flip'it!' campaign is funny for sure, but Schalk Bezuidenhout is over-used argues advertis... 16 November 2022 4:47 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The John Perlman Show
arrow_forward
Senzo Meyiwa trial wrap of the day

Senzo Meyiwa trial wrap of the day

18 November 2022 2:22 PM

Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter 


More episodes from The John Perlman Show

CRIME STATS | Kidnapping on the rise countrywide

23 November 2022 3:34 PM

Guest: Herman Bosman, Head of kidnapping, hostage survival & extortion at TSU international 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Crime stats: Over 7 000 murders committed between July and September

23 November 2022 3:24 PM

Guest:   David Bruce,  independent researcher specialising in policing and public security 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

[Feature] Financial Wellness: Black Friday

23 November 2022 3:07 PM

Guest: Samke Mhlongo |  Financial Wellness Consultant at TNC Wealth Partners 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Crime Stats- - Violence against women continues to increase.

23 November 2022 2:33 PM

Guest: Phinah Kodisang CEO of Soul City Institute 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health avoidance in men

23 November 2022 2:21 PM

Guest: Professor Frikkie Booysen - Chair in Health Economics at Wits University 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The rising cost of living as the reason causes 42% of South Africans find it acceptable to commit first-party fraud

23 November 2022 2:03 PM

Guest: Gareth Williams- Head of Pre-sales EMEA at FICO 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Parliamentary committee discussing the state and performance of SOE's - Eskom/ Transnet under the spotlight

23 November 2022 1:42 PM

Babalo Ndenze/ EWN Reporter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Crime statistics for the period between July and September this year.

23 November 2022 1:30 PM

Kgomotso Modise/ EWN Reporter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

[ANALYSIS] Saudi Arabia shock Argentina at World Cup

22 November 2022 4:05 PM

Guest: John Carlin, UK journalist 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

[ANALYSIS] The top six position in the ANC’s national executive committee.

22 November 2022 3:34 PM

Guest:   Ongama Mtimka  | Political Analyst  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is South Africa ready to transition from coal to hydrogen energy?

Local

POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Mdumiseni Ntuli

Politics

October CPI figure ticks up to 7.6% - Stats SA

Business Local

Local

EWN Highlights

Q2 crime stats shows significant rise from same time last year

23 November 2022 6:38 PM

Scopa postpones meeting with SABC due to absence of board

23 November 2022 6:01 PM

CoJ council votes against applying for R2bn DBSA loan

23 November 2022 5:33 PM

