Senzo Meyiwa trial wrap of the day

Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
Guest: Herman Bosman, Head of kidnapping, hostage survival & extortion at TSU internationalLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: David Bruce, independent researcher specialising in policing and public securityLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Samke Mhlongo | Financial Wellness Consultant at TNC Wealth PartnersLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Phinah Kodisang CEO of Soul City InstituteLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Professor Frikkie Booysen - Chair in Health Economics at Wits UniversityLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Gareth Williams- Head of Pre-sales EMEA at FICOLISTEN TO PODCAST
Babalo Ndenze/ EWN ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Kgomotso Modise/ EWN ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: John Carlin, UK journalistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Ongama Mtimka | Political AnalystLISTEN TO PODCAST