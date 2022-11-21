[Reaction] ConCourt orders that Janusz Walus, Chris Hani’s killer, be placed on parole

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 19:08
HBR at 100 The Most Influential and Innovative Articles from Harvard
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kelly Ansara - Sales Manager at Jonathan Ball Publishers
Today at 19:19
ZOOM Business Book feature - A Rising Man by Abir Mukherjee
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Levy - Labour Analyst at Andrew Levy & Associates
Today at 19:33
IN CPT STUDIO: Other People’s Money : Former iBurst and Mxit CEO and Current Chairman at Isizwe.com
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Alan Knott-Craig Jnr - Former iBurst and Mxit CEO and Current Chairman at Isizwe.com
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
'Senegal and Netherlands world cup clash a big game to watch' - Analyst The Lions of Teranga will be playing their opening game of the group stages against the Dutch at Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar. 21 November 2022 8:51 AM
Vigilantes burn pitbulls alive after child attacked in Cape Town The community of Gatesville in Cape Town took matters into their own hands and attacked the dogs, stabbing them and setting them a... 21 November 2022 7:52 AM
Veterinary expert on pit bull ban: 'The solution lies in creating awareness' Debates on the ownership of pit bulls has returned to the spotlight after an 8-year-old child was mauled to death by one in Bloemf... 19 November 2022 8:31 AM
DA has no intention of going into coalition with ANC, says Solly Msimanga Some DA supporters have allegedly suggested a coalition with the ANC, is this something we could see? 21 November 2022 9:45 AM
The Midday Report Express: SA intends extraditing alleged mobster back to Israel Delivered to you every afternoon. 18 November 2022 1:42 PM
'Govt hasn't had the courage for the tough calls: Let's hope for this post-Dec' Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CEO Fani Titi about Investec's strong half-year results and the challenges facing South Africa.... 17 November 2022 4:54 PM
Netcare delivers improved year-end financials despite tough economic environment Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Dr Richard Friedland, CEO at Netcare. 21 November 2022 5:01 PM
What Elon Musk needs to do to save Twitter from tanking Ever since billionaire, Elon Musk, acquired Twitter for $44 billion, things have been spiralling out of control at a concerning ra... 18 November 2022 4:03 PM
National shutdown on the cards as PSA and govt reach wage negotiation impasse The government announced that it has revised the wage offer from 3% to 7,5% for public servants. 18 November 2022 8:03 AM
Parenting and parents: why are some parents impossible to please? Having a parent who is never happy with what you do can be stressful, so how do you cope with this? 21 November 2022 3:25 PM
Learning disabilities do not mean children are intellectually weak -expert Occupational Therapist Annelize Clark said learning difficulties do not reflect intellectual disability. 21 November 2022 2:29 PM
Tali's back! Stars of 'Tali's Joburg Diary' dish on series 3 of the hit show The first episode of 'Tali’s Joburg Diary' is now streaming on Showmax, with new episodes launching every Friday. 21 November 2022 12:29 PM
Hlompho Kekana backs Bafana to improve and qualify for World Cup The former Mamelodi Sundowns captain does believe that the current national squad can improve and gain entry into the big tourname... 18 November 2022 1:25 PM
SA trio: Grace, Lawrence & Bezuidenhout rise up at the Nedbank Golf Challenge With Grace and Lawrence one shot off the pace, the former is searching for a second title win at the million dollar challenge whil... 13 November 2022 4:54 AM
'I just think they froze before a ball was bowled': Manthorp on Proteas defeat South African cricket fans were left disappointed as the Proteas lost to the Netherlands on Sunday and crashed out of the T20 Worl... 7 November 2022 2:46 PM
Tali's back! Stars of 'Tali's Joburg Diary' dish on series 3 of the hit show The first episode of 'Tali’s Joburg Diary' is now streaming on Showmax, with new episodes launching every Friday. 21 November 2022 12:29 PM
SA's 2023 Grammy hopefuls delighted with nominations Three of SA's best-loved musicians have been nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category at the 2023 Grammy Awards. 21 November 2022 12:16 PM
[WATCH] Goosebumps! Ndlovu Youth Choir's own rendition of Rihanna's 'Lift Me Up' SA's beloved youth choir deliver glorious harmonies on their cover of Rihanna's new song from the soundtrack of 'Black Panther: Wa... 12 November 2022 11:19 AM
Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe. 16 November 2022 4:33 PM
Iran shuts down social media, internet amid crackdown on protestors "We are not at liberty to confirm or deny what has been said because Iran has decided to shutdown social media and internet." 16 November 2022 10:04 AM
COP27: What went down so far Motheo Khoaripe keeps us updated on all things COP27 in a new segment. Here's what you may have missed. 11 November 2022 12:55 PM
Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe. 16 November 2022 4:33 PM
COP27: What went down so far Motheo Khoaripe keeps us updated on all things COP27 in a new segment. Here's what you may have missed. 11 November 2022 12:55 PM
Mauritius needs tourism bump to help ease current currency crunch What's the story with Mauritius's currency issues? Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa analyst Ronak Gopaldas, Director at Signal Ri... 8 November 2022 7:33 PM
Don't be tricked into debt review on the phone- it's likely 'a pack of lies' The debt counselling scam is on the increase in South Africa warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 17 November 2022 5:12 PM
MANDY WIENER: Meyiwa case a prime example why journos shouldn't pay for content From a journalistic perspective should docuseries producers have offered money as payment in the first place asks Mandy Wiener. 17 November 2022 3:58 AM
[WATCH] Rating bakkies: Do Schalk and Bakkies pull it off? The latest instalment of the WeBuyCars 'Flip'it!' campaign is funny for sure, but Schalk Bezuidenhout is over-used argues advertis... 16 November 2022 4:47 PM
Podcasts

The John Perlman Show
[Reaction] ConCourt orders that Janusz Walus, Chris Hani’s killer, be placed on parole

[Reaction] ConCourt orders that Janusz Walus, Chris Hani’s killer, be placed on parole

21 November 2022 3:27 PM

Guest: Mpumelelo Zikalala/ Legal Expert 


How the diesel market works

21 November 2022 3:33 PM

Guest: Avhapfani Tshifularo, Executive Director for South African Petroleum Industry Association 

Will business be impacted by the closure or some of the beaches in KZN

21 November 2022 3:06 PM

Guest: Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa | CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA) 

New high-tech Digital Dome catapults Johannesburg Planetarium into the future

21 November 2022 2:33 PM

Guest: Professor Roger Deane - Director: Wits Centre for Astrophysics at the Wits 

Former president Jacob Zuma and ex-prison boss Arthur Fraser's leave for appeal over Zuma's medical parole decision dismissed with costs.

21 November 2022 2:28 PM

Guest: Benedict Phiri | MD at IusPrudentia Special Counsel 

#Fixmyjoburg Happy Feet, the group of runners who keep Emmarentia Dam and surrounds clean.

21 November 2022 2:10 PM

Guest: Ahmed Jassat 

Ferial Haffajee | Associate Editor  at Daily Maverick 

Concourt to rule on Janusz Walu's parole bid

21 November 2022 1:34 PM

Bernadette Wicks/ EWN Reporter 

City Power returns to Hillbrow to complete its cut off operation

21 November 2022 1:27 PM

Alfa Ramushwane/ EWN Reporter 

Maintenance contracts worth R16bn at 15 Eskom power stations declared unlawful

18 November 2022 3:32 PM

Guest: Chris Yelland 

[Feature] One song with Randall Abrahams

18 November 2022 3:08 PM

Guest:Randall Abrahams - CEO of Primedia Broadcasting | 

EWN Highlights

Cosatu backs ban on pitbulls in South Africa

21 November 2022 6:56 PM

Dept of Correctional Services still studying Zuma parole judgment

21 November 2022 6:46 PM

JHB City Power: Treasury office in CBD owes us R34m

21 November 2022 6:32 PM

