The Public Service Commission (PSC) commemorates International Anti-Corruption Day.

Today at 13:10
Food Feature: Just teddy in Sandton City
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Today at 13:35
Movies and what to Stream with Hugh Fraser
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Hugh Fraser, movie critic
Today at 13:50
Travel Feature: Exploring the Cradle of Human Culture, along the Western Cape’s West Coast (Part 1)
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Iga Motylska - Blogger at Eagerjourneys.com
Today at 14:05
The Upside of Failure with Vatiswa Ndara
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Vatiswa Ndara, Actress and Author
Today at 18:09
anc conference
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Calland
Xolani Dube - Political Analyst at Xubera Institute For Research And Development
Today at 18:14
The Money Show Explainer:
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bonang Mohale - BUSA's (new President) and Chancellor at University of the Free State
Today at 18:38
Friday File
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Michael Fridjhon - International Wine Expert at Wine Wizard
Latest Local
Renting out your home for the festive season? Here are some safeguards Holiday and short-term rentals have become a lucrative way for property owners to make some extra money. 15 December 2022 6:10 PM
'Eskom chair's refusal to say de Ruyter NOT a traitor sums up situation' At a press conference on Thursday, recently-appointed Eskom chair Mpho Makwana refused to answer whether he agreed with Gwede Mant... 15 December 2022 5:32 PM
We Belong Centre offers holistic services to women in the LGBTQ+ community They uniquely provide clinical, legal and psychological services free of charge to the LGBTQ+ community women including key popula... 15 December 2022 5:07 PM
View all Local
De Ruyter is incompetent, and we're glad he's gone – Black Business Council André de Ruyter's skills were inadequate, argues the Black Business Council, which welcomes his forced resignation. 15 December 2022 7:35 AM
MANDY WIENER: Why you should care about the ANC elective conference You might be tired from the politics of the year, but this last push is necessary, writes Mandy Wiener. 15 December 2022 4:00 AM
'With no govt support after attack I'd expect de Ruyter to resign in disgust' André de Ruyter has quit his position as CEO of beleaguered Eskom. Last week Minister Gwede Mantashe accused him of treason as bla... 14 December 2022 5:46 PM
View all Politics
No COVID vaccination? Apparently you're more at risk of a car accident (huh?) Canadian researchers have found that 72% of unvaccinated people are more likely to be involved in a road accident. 15 December 2022 7:45 PM
'Companies need to explain better so we're not caught out by financial jargon' Store accounts, car insurance... It's so easy for the average consumer to misunderstand what might seem obvious to the big corpora... 15 December 2022 5:55 PM
Castle Lager unleashes the economic potential of South African townships Castle Lager has been the grain and fiber of South Africa's versatile story for the past 127 years. 15 December 2022 1:34 PM
View all Business
Mandy's Book of the week, 'The ANC Billionaires' dives into the rise of the few With African National Congress conference just around the corner, Mandy's book of the week is The ANC Billionaires by Pieter du To... 15 December 2022 1:58 PM
View all Lifestyle
Did the 2022 FIFA World Cup exceed expectations? With the 2022 FIFA World Cup final happening on Sunday, did it live up to expectations or was it overshadowed by politics? 15 December 2022 1:29 PM
[PREVIEW] Pressure mounts as the FIFA World Cup enters the quarter-finals Friday's matches start with Croatia versus Brazil and Netherlands taking on Argentina. 9 December 2022 8:29 AM
Should athletes' mental health issues get the same treatment as injuries? Springbok wing Sbu Nkosi was recently found safe at his parents' home in Emahlahleni after the team had been unable to locate him. 8 December 2022 5:19 AM
View all Sport
What's hot on streaming right now? Hugh Fraser shares which movies to watch out for this weekend and what is also available on the streaming channels. 9 December 2022 3:48 PM
Harry & Meghan tell-all Netflix series gets nailed by UK media Harry & Meghan's tell-all series premiered on Netflix on Thursday. 9 December 2022 8:51 AM
Pay back the money! Taylor Swift fans sue Ticketmaster for Eras tour ticket fail Over two dozen Swifties are suing Ticketmaster for fraud, price fixing, and antitrust violations. 7 December 2022 8:09 AM
View all Entertainment
Panicked Chinese stockpile flu products after lifting of zero-Covid People in China are stockpiling "flu products" after the autocratic country ended its "zero Covid" policy last week. 15 December 2022 10:44 AM
Former Brazilian president's supporters engage in protests after election defeat Supporters of the former Brazilian president have been taking to the streets in protests after he lost the last election. 14 December 2022 12:57 PM
American scientists make 'nuclear fusion' breakthrough US scientists claim to have made a potentially civilisation-saving breakthrough. 14 December 2022 10:11 AM
View all World
Zimbabwe, Zambia looking to Mozambique to help with their own energy crises The power crisis in southern Africa is deepening as Kariba Dam's low water levels play out on hydro-electric supply, also affectin... 13 December 2022 7:11 PM
Vodacom completes R48 billion deal to buy majority stake in Vodafone Egypt Bruce Whitfield talks to Group CEO Shameel Joosub after Vodacom's announcement that the deal is now officially completed. 13 December 2022 5:53 PM
Remittances to Rwanda hit R8 billion in 2022, 'way more' than donor aid Expats working in other countries have sent money back to their families in Rwanda to the amount of $469 million. 7 December 2022 8:59 PM
View all Africa
André de Ruyter underestimated the requirements to run Eskom as CEO - Ted Blom Economy-destroying power cuts have led to growing calls to fire De Ruyter, who has led Eskom since 2019. 15 December 2022 7:07 AM
'André de Ruyter's vision went against politically connected vested interests' Following a barrage of attacks, Eskom CEO André de Ruyter resigned on Wednesday. 15 December 2022 6:47 AM
MANDY WIENER: Why you should care about the ANC elective conference You might be tired from the politics of the year, but this last push is necessary, writes Mandy Wiener. 15 December 2022 4:00 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The John Perlman Show
arrow_forward
The Public Service Commission (PSC) commemorates International Anti-Corruption Day.

The Public Service Commission (PSC) commemorates International Anti-Corruption Day.

9 December 2022 1:51 PM

Lindsay Dentlinger | Parliamentary Reporter at EWN 


More episodes from The John Perlman Show

[ANALYSIS] Eskom/Energy crisis set to be discussed at upcoming ANC National Conference

15 December 2022 3:37 PM

Guest: Matthew Cruise, Energy Expert working at Hohm Energy 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Roads and Flooding

15 December 2022 3:04 PM

Guest: Funzi Ngobeni, MMC for Transport in Johannesburg 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA swimmers on top form at world short-course championships in Melbourne

15 December 2022 2:33 PM

Guest: Rocco Meiring 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Task team set up for captive Lion breeding exit

15 December 2022 2:26 PM

Guest: Barbara Creecy - Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

[ANC CONFERENCE ANALYSIS] ANC Gauteng chair Panyaza Lesufi has come out guns blazing, accusing “certain leaders” of having run out of ideas to lead.

15 December 2022 2:08 PM

Guest: Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News Senior politics journalist  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Long distance Driving tips

15 December 2022 1:36 PM

Guest: Eugene Herbert/ CEO of Masterdrive 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Last ever meeting of the ANC NEC before the 5- year tenure comes to an end new members are elected to the NEC

15 December 2022 1:29 PM

Guest: Thabiso Goba/ EWN Reporter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan articulates measures to deal with South Africa's power crisis

15 December 2022 1:24 PM

Guest: Nokukhanya Mntambo/ EWN Reporter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Morocco VS France - What is the vibe on the streets in Morocco?

14 December 2022 4:02 PM

Guest: Bayane Boularbah/ Moroccan Citizen 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

An A to Z of the 55th National Conference of the African National Congress

14 December 2022 3:43 PM

Guest: Dr. Sithembile Mbete/ Political Analyst lecturer- Dept of Political Sciences at the university of PTA 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] 8-year-old boy caught driving father's car

Lifestyle

[WATCH] Old couple looks around, then casually steals plant from a mall

Local

Who is Bernard Arnault? He just replaced Elon Musk as world's richest person

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

8 NW officials arrested for illegally issuing driver's, learner's licences

15 December 2022 8:05 PM

15 December 2022 8:05 PM

Traffic officials deployed to SA's major routes for festive season

15 December 2022 7:26 PM

15 December 2022 7:26 PM

We Belong Centre offers holistic services to women in the LGBTQ+ community

15 December 2022 7:07 PM

15 December 2022 7:07 PM

