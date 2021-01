The Naked Scientist

Could humans evolve to one sex, what is the difference between a hydrogen and an atomic bomb, can eczema be caused by a virus, what keeps the sun burning, are some people more prone to addiction than others, is it possible to have a stroke twice and can fingerprints ever be identicle?





Plus in the news, 7 dogs born by IVF.



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.