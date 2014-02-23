What causes a blood red moon?

Today at 16:10 SABC Strike Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Hannes du Buisson - Spokesperson at Broadcasting, Electronic, Media and Allied Workers Union

Today at 16:20 The vaccine rollout will be established under the leadership of Deputy President DD Mabuza Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Mike Muller

Today at 16:40 [Feature] Financial Wellness : Things to consider when selling your property Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Samke Mhlongo - Private Banker Turned Wealth Coach at TNC Wealth Partners

Today at 16:50 Department says matric marking is ahead of schedule. Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Mathanzima Mweli, DG of the Department of Basic Education

Today at 17:10 Experts urge government to lay out Covid-19 vaccine plan Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Dr Aslam Dasoo | Doctor and member of Progressive Health Forum

Today at 17:20 Inauguration Day for the history books Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

simon marks

Today at 18:09 Food prices skyrocket by SA food inflation at 10 year low. Why? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib,

Today at 18:13 What to expect from the first 100 days of 46th President of the US, Joe Biden The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Ursula Perano - Breaking News Reporter at Axios

Today at 18:20 ZOOM : Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

Today at 18:39 ZOOM Aerobotics raises $17 million and confirm the close of your oversubscribed Series B funding round The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

James Patterson - Co-Founder of Aerobotics | james@aerobotics.com

Today at 18:48 ZOOM : Joe Biden inauguration. as US' 46th president. And legacy of T**** as 45th president The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Julia Chatterley - Anchor and correspondent at CNN

Today at 19:08 SKYPE Business Unusual - the money to be made from being mindful The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

Today at 19:19 SKYPE: Consumer Ninja - Consumers should not have to fight for their right to access to recordings of their calls with service providers. The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wendy Knowler

