What is a Black Hole?

Today at 14:05 People's Vaccine Campaign The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

Noma Ranjana - National Manager at Treatment Action Campaign

125 125

Today at 14:07 Legal Talk - is your insurance null and void if your licence has expired? Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Susan Walls

125 125

Today at 14:35 The Naked Scientist The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge

125 125

Today at 14:50 Music with CHANÉ Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

CHANÉ - Music Artist

125 125

Today at 15:16 EWN: Helpmekaar school visited by Panyaza Lesufi Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter

125 125

Today at 15:50 New way of schooling Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

125 125

Today at 16:10 Minister Nzimande briefs media on plans for reopening of higher education sector Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Dr Blade Nzimande (C/o Ishmael - 072 566 0827)

125 125

Today at 16:20 Are South Africans still not being protected from fake sanitisers Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Lisa Korsten, Professor in the Department of Microbiology and Plant Pathology

125 125

Today at 16:50 The Government Employees Medical Scheme interdict the public release of an interim report about racial discrimination against doctors by medical schemes Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

125 125

Today at 17:10 Treasury considers a tax hike to pay for biggest vaccination drive in SA’s history Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Prof Alex van den Heever - Chair in the field of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at Wits School Of Governance

125 125

Today at 18:08 PITCHED: Treasury on tax hike The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Prof Adrian Saville - Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers and Professor in Economics, Finance & Strategy at Gordon Institute Of Business Science

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Tracy Brodziak - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group

125 125

Today at 18:49 The annual Flux T.R.E.N.D.S pillars The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Dion Chang - Founder at Flux Trends

125 125