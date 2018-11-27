Car Feature - Technical Issues on your car

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:27
Zimbabwe border situation Shannon Moreira
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
shannon Morreira
Today at 12:27
Extended alcohol ban detrimental to industry
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Patricia Pillay, CEO of the Beer Association of South Africa
Today at 12:37
Matric marking centres come down with Covid
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bronagh Hammond - Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department
Today at 12:38
EWN: Gauteng Covid-19 numbers expected to rise rapidly
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kgomotso Modise
Today at 12:40
Hoaxes, conspiracies, and misinformation
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mosa Moshabela
Today at 12:41
NCC still deliberating about schools reopening
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Basil Manuel - Executive Director at National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa)
Today at 12:45
What exactly are Covid funeral regulations?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Zahid Badroodien
Today at 12:45
Sassa suspends more than 200,000 temporary disability grants
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Totsie Memela
Today at 12:49
Eskom in the spotlight at State Capture
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 13:35
Coping without Alcohol
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Janet Gourand - Founder at World Without Wine
Today at 14:05
Why cant you say what you mean?
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Leah Sefor - Life and Relationships Coach
Today at 14:35
Diesel particulate filters (DPF): what you need to know
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Nicol Louw - Technical Editor at CAR Magazine
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School - "starting small is a great way to start" (R250 or R500 investment vs. Lump Sum Investments
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Charles Savage - Group CEO at Purple Group Limited
Latest Local
Fourways residents urged to report location of hippo roaming the urban jungle The Gauteng Agriculture Department said the hippo was first spotted at the end of last month in Chartwell. 12 January 2021 9:26 AM
South Africa records 15,046 new Covid-19 infections The Department of Health also reported that 416 people have died from Covid-19. 12 January 2021 7:13 AM
[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa to address the nation at 8pm tonight President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on developments in relation to the country’s response to the Coronavirus pandemi... 11 January 2021 8:43 PM
View all Local
Ports of entry to be closed, alcohol sales still banned as SA remains on Level 3 President Cyril Ramaphosa says the first part of government's strategy is to acquire enough vaccine doses to reach herd immunity.... 11 January 2021 9:05 PM
'ANC is against another hard lockdown' "Family meeting" – the scariest words in the English language. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter. 11 January 2021 6:33 PM
Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses This article sets out the processes that the Presidency and the National Coronavirus Command Council undertake to update South Afr... 11 January 2021 3:37 PM
View all Politics
Buy hugely discounted properties (up to 70% off) on auction right now Distressed properties on auction are going for a song. Bruce Whitfield interviews property economist Francois Viruly. 11 January 2021 7:23 PM
South African invention revolutionises oxygen delivery to Covid-19 patients "I have witnessed this device saving lives," says Dr Warren Gregorowski of the proudly South African device. 11 January 2021 6:57 PM
All rich South Africans must submit to lifestyle audits - judge Dennis Davis Auditing the lifestyles of potentially tax-dodging rich South Africans is low-hanging fruit, says Davis (Tax Review Committee). 11 January 2021 6:28 PM
View all Business
Having a supportive family made it possible to achieve my dreams - LesDaChef Lesego Semenya was earning R35,000 a month in corporate. He left and his first salary as a chef, after qualifying, was R1,500. 10 January 2021 1:58 PM
Drink and eat what locals have, that's enriched my travels - Lerato Mogoatlhe The author of Vagabond: Wandering Through Africa on Faith says one thing that she took for granted is the convenience of Jozi. 8 January 2021 2:55 PM
No such thing as 'no time' for a side hustle! 5 tips from a serial entrepreneur 'It's a priority problem!' Nic Haralambous shares his tried-and-tested time-organising tips to increase your income in 2021. 7 January 2021 8:50 PM
View all Lifestyle
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
Film may miss most of the action because I was too fast for the cameras - Sono Legendary soccer player, coach, talent scout, administrator and businessman Matsilele 'Jomo' Sono takes us down memory lane. 22 December 2020 3:50 PM
View all Sport
She was a natural, people related to her characters - Lindiwe Ndlovu's brother Dumisani Msimang, Lindiwe Ndlovu's brother, says she was fine and they spoke to her on Sunday. 12 January 2021 10:17 AM
SA actress Lindiwe Ndlovu passes away She was one of the most incredible performers and a SAFTA-winning actress. 11 January 2021 8:10 PM
Gospel star Israel Mosehla passes away Details surrounding the star's death are yet to be released. He was 50 years old at the time of his passing. 11 January 2021 8:40 AM
View all Entertainment
[LISTEN] Why WhatsApp is updating its policy Strategy Works Consulting CEO Steven Ambrose says people are utterly and completely overreacting to a standard request. 8 January 2021 2:00 PM
Trump promises orderly transition after Capitol rampage - 'I suspect he'll sulk' Congress has certified Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory after Wednesday's chaos. US fundi Brooks Spector weighs in. 7 January 2021 8:08 PM
Boris Johnson announces six-weeks lockdown for England Prime Minister Boris Johnson also announced the closure of schools after a surge in COVID-19 cases. 5 January 2021 8:23 AM
View all World
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic' The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs. 8 January 2021 1:04 PM
Majority of African countries falling behind in vaccine rollout plan - WHO New vaccines introduction medical officer at WHO Africa Dr Phionah Atuhebwe says countries have until 25 January to submit plans. 8 January 2021 8:16 AM
Health minister will tell the nation about AstraZeneca vaccine - Pule Mabe The spokesperson says the ANC has adapted to the new normal and is ready for the January 8 Statement. 7 January 2021 1:25 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Nando’s ends sh*tty year on spicy note with 'Karens by Candlelight' Nando’s – as always – reads the room like few other brands, says Andy Ross of advertising agency Chaos Theory. 6 January 2021 10:48 AM
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities) Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers. 14 December 2020 6:50 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Azas Car Feature
Car Feature - Technical Issues on your car

Car Feature - Technical Issues on your car

27 November 2018 3:07 PM

Guest: Nicol Louw - Technical Editor at CAR Magazine

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.


More episodes from Azas Car Feature

Car Feature - Technical issues

15 December 2020 3:01 PM

Guest: Nicol Louw - Technical Specialist and Former Technical Editor for Car Magazine

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Car Feature: SA classic car auction draws bidders from Dubai, Australia & UK

8 December 2020 3:03 PM

Guest: Kevin Derrick - CEO of Creative Rides 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Car Feature - Work demands and the presure to use your cellphone behind the wheel

1 December 2020 3:07 PM

Guest:  Eugene Herbert - CEO of Masterdrive

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Car Feature - Large collection of classic cars to be auctioned in SA

17 November 2020 3:13 PM

Guest:  Kevin Derrick - CEO of Creative Rides

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Car Feature - Bulletproof vehicles

10 November 2020 3:03 PM

Guest: Nicol Louw - Business Development Manager at SVI Armoured Vehicles

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Car Feature - Advice and Valuations

27 October 2020 3:05 PM

 Guest:  Jacob Mashokoa - Car Expert

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

The Car Feature - Women and motorbikes

20 October 2020 3:05 PM

  Seipei Mashugane - The Biker Queen

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

The Car Feature - The making of the BMW 325is (iGusheshe)

13 October 2020 3:11 PM

Guest:  Danie Human - Former Test Specialist BMW SA

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Car Feature - Technical Issues on your car

6 October 2020 3:06 PM

Guest:  Nicol Louw - Technical Specialist and Former Technical Editor for Car Magazine

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Car Feature - Advice and Valuations

29 September 2020 3:03 PM

Guest:  Jacob Moshokoa - Car Enthusiast

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

She was a natural, people related to her characters - Lindiwe Ndlovu's brother

Entertainment

Ports of entry to be closed, alcohol sales still banned as SA remains on Level 3

Politics

Fourways residents urged to report location of hippo roaming the urban jungle

Local

WATCH LIVE: Gauteng Premier Makhura gives update on COVID-19 in Gauteng

12 January 2021 11:34 AM

WHO experts to arrive in Wuhan for delayed virus probe

12 January 2021 11:17 AM

Makhura under pressure to outline how GP will deal with COVID-19 surge

12 January 2021 10:42 AM

