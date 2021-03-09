Car Feature - 70 years of the Kombi

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 08:45
AFRICA FRIDAYS: NIGERIA
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Crystal Orderson, Africa Correspondent
Today at 18:13
BLSA research report on Infrastructure for South Africa
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stuart Theobald - Financial Analyst and Chairman at Intellidex
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
SA records 1,554 COVID-19 infections and death toll surpasses 52,535 The Health Department says the cases have increased the known caseload to 1, 541, 563 since the beginning of the pandemic. 26 March 2021 6:31 AM
DIY investing versus paying investment fees - tips on making sound decisions Investment fees impact your long-term returns, but do you know enough to go it alone? Expert Gary Booysen has essential advice. 25 March 2021 8:28 PM
New scale up programme offers local entrepreneurs international exposure The SA SME Fund and Endeavor SA have launched the Local Scale Up (LSU) programme to boost 'high-impact' entrepreneurs. 25 March 2021 8:05 PM
1 year of lockdown: Private sector, govt must repair economic scarring together Economist Isaah Mhlanga is one of the voices on a special edition of The Money Show marking one year of the Covid-19 lockdown. 25 March 2021 7:16 PM
Zuma's falsehoods and attacks on court shouldn't go on unpunished, ConCourt told Judgement has been reserved in the state capture commission's contempt of court application against former President Jacob Zuma. 25 March 2021 2:15 PM
Mkhwebane's perjury case postponed to June She made a brief appearance before the Pretoria Magistrate Court on Thursday morning where the NPA asked for more time to delibera... 25 March 2021 10:51 AM
Kganyago announces repo rate unchanged at 3.5% South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago announced that the interest rates will remain as they are, which means the na... 25 March 2021 3:41 PM
Berry bonanza: SA blueberry exports soared in 2020 despite impact of Covid-19 In recognition of the industry's growing global impact, the national body's been rebranded says BerriesZA chair Justin Mudge. 24 March 2021 8:32 PM
You can now tip car guards without cash. And going digital is earning them more TiPPED enables you to tip anyone using your smartphone. 'I wanted to instill some hope in desperate times' - CEO Kimlyn Temple 24 March 2021 8:15 PM
Sandile Zungu: On a mission to deepen black participation in the economy A foundation has been established to help with awareness around cancer and education in honour of his late wife Zodwa. 25 March 2021 12:25 PM
Nando's fan? Get an extra portion of chips when you donate a tin of food SA's lockdown stockpiling frenzy sparked the #TinForTjips campaign to help the needy, says Nando's Doug Place. 23 March 2021 8:43 PM
Most people eat twice as much recommended dosage of salt - Doctor Practical Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyathi reflects on the amount of salt that South Africans take. 20 March 2021 7:35 AM
SA Men's Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
Patrice Motsepe is the new CAF president The Mamelodi Sundowns owner is the first South African to be elected to the position. He was unopposed 12 March 2021 1:35 PM
Going to Wimbledon was a victory on its own - KG Montjane The tennis player with 39 singles titles says her achievements will show those who are just starting that it is possible. 11 March 2021 11:44 AM
[WATCH] Benchpress exercise going horribly wrong for body builder goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 March 2021 8:14 AM
[WATCH] Teacher's enthusiastic remote field trip to zoo has social media talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 March 2021 8:13 AM
Tiisetsa is a song of encouragement to myself, it has universal message - Khotso The Lesotho-born artist says Tsepo Tshola mentored him and he works with Lebo M on a lot of projects, mainly behind the scenes. 25 March 2021 9:29 AM
New scale up programme offers local entrepreneurs international exposure The SA SME Fund and Endeavor SA have launched the Local Scale Up (LSU) programme to boost 'high-impact' entrepreneurs. 25 March 2021 8:05 PM
[UPDATE] Tug boats working to re-float huge container ship blocking Suez Canal It would be too difficult to offload the fully-laden ship's 20,000 containers to refloat it, says Samsa's Captain Vernon Keller. 24 March 2021 6:49 PM
'The use of N-word and defence of it by Habib was problematic' Youthlab director Tessa Doom reflects on the Adam Habib and Nomcebo Zikode matters. 19 March 2021 1:11 PM
I hope Samia Suluhu Hassan will show that women can do it - Tanzanian lawyer Fatma Karume says she wishes the government will take on a new policy towards Covid-19 because it's been devastating for people. 19 March 2021 1:44 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
'South Africans have done well to change their behaviour' "SA has managed to do well compared to EU countries, but not so well compared to other African countries," says Dr Anam Nyembezi. 25 March 2021 11:33 AM
OPINION: COVID-19 turned our lives upside down but apart, together we'll triumph Over the past 12 months South Africans have undergone major behavioural changes in their homes, workplace and public spaces. 23 March 2021 5:58 PM
Tony Leon reflects on his troubled land - and his troubled party The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews former DA leader Tony Leon, author of "Future Tense: Reflections on my Troubled Land". 23 March 2021 8:47 AM
Podcasts

The Azania Mosaka Show
arrow_forward
Aza's Car Feature
arrow_forward
Car Feature - 70 years of the Kombi

Car Feature - 70 years of the Kombi

9 March 2021 3:06 PM

GuestStuart Johnston - Veteran Motoring Journalist and Car Magazine's Joburg Correspondent


More episodes from Aza's Car Feature

The Car Feature - The Simola Hill Climb goes virtual

23 March 2021 3:10 PM

 Ian Shrosbree

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Car Feature - Car seating mistakes

16 March 2021 3:12 PM

Guest:  Derek Kirby - Training Director at Masterdrive

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Car Feature - Advice and Evaluations

2 March 2021 3:06 PM

Guest: Jacob Moshokoa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Car Feature - Technical issues

23 February 2021 3:03 PM

Guest: Nicol Louw - Technical Specialist and Former Technical Editor for Car Magazine

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Car Feature - Buying or servicing a car ? Take note as things are about to change!

16 February 2021 3:04 PM

George Mienie CEO of AutoTrader

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Care Feature - Car Restoration

9 February 2021 3:03 PM

Guest:  Paul Koski - Chair of the Vintage and Vetran Club of South Africa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Car Feature - Technical issues

2 February 2021 3:03 PM

Guest: Nicole Louw,

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Car Feature - Advice and Evaluations

26 January 2021 3:08 PM

Guest: Jacob Moshokoa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Car Feature: Cars to look forward to in 2021

19 January 2021 3:04 PM

Guest: Thami Masemola | Publisher of IN4RIDE

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

