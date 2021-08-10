Car Feature - TransUnion Q2 2021 SA Vehicle Pricing Index

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 14:35
702 Unplugged - Joya Mooi
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Joya Mooi
Today at 15:10
EWN: Gauteng premier & health MEC assess mining sector employer- based vaccination sites
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Veronica Mokhoali
Today at 15:16
EWN: National assembly rules committee provide direction on inquiry into PPs impeachment
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.
Today at 15:50
Autombile association calls Gautrain extension unacceptable
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Layton Beard - Spokesperson at Automobile Association Of Sa (Aa)
Today at 16:20
Parliament has agreed to hear oral submissions from actors regarding amendments to The Performance Protection Act and Copyright Act
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Jack Devnarain- actor and chair of SAGA
Today at 16:50
Gauteng has already had 10 0 000 applications for Grade 8
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Panyaza Lesufi
Today at 17:10
Reporting adverse vaccine reactions
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Hannelie Meyer, head of the SA Vaccination and Immunisation Centre (Savic) at Sefako Makgatho University
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - null at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File - Richard Bosman's Quality Cured Meat
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Bosman - Owner at Richard Bosman's Quality Cured Meats
Latest Local
Icy weather and rain as two winter systems sweep through the country Mandy Wiener speaks to South African Weather Service forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen about the weekend's weather forecast. 13 August 2021 1:37 PM
Allowing petrol stations to sell booze will have impact on drunk driving - Saapa The Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance in SA believes the decision to allow petrol stations to have a liquor licence raises... 13 August 2021 1:24 PM
"I am sure the president went to the state capture prepared he was excellent' On the Clement Manyathela Show, listeners expressed their opinions on President Cyril Ramaphosa's appearance before the state capt... 13 August 2021 10:45 AM
View all Local
Ramaphosa: Reports SSA had unvetted private army working for Zuma being probed President Cyril Ramaphosa said that this was one of the reasons why state security has been moved to the Presidency. 12 August 2021 12:58 PM
State Security Agency needs realignment, Ramaphosa tells Zondo Inquiry President Cyril Ramaphosa described the agency as a sensitive and important asset to the nation, which he said should be realigned... 12 August 2021 12:54 PM
Ramaphosa: We need to probe lapses at SSA and how it manifested Advocate Paul Pretorius is questioning the president on the state of the ministry, which Ramaphosa has just collapsed as he’s move... 12 August 2021 11:58 AM
View all Politics
'Don't rely on hard work and luck to bring success: choose the right thing too' Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous shares valuable insights for entrepreneurs on The Money Show. 12 August 2021 9:01 PM
DGB buys majority stake in century-old Backsberg wine brand 'We want to continue the legacy.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Tim Hutchinson, Executive Chairperson of DGB (ex-Douglas Green). 12 August 2021 8:32 PM
Home insurance: How to arm yourself against rejection of a storm damage claim Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler shares some claims horror stories on The Money Show, as well as info on the pitfalls to avoid. 12 August 2021 7:48 PM
View all Business
'Many of our social ills are due to absent fathers' Migrant labour, divorce and many other factors contribute to absentee fathers. 13 August 2021 11:43 AM
Is Friday the 13th a superstition? Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 August 2021 9:13 AM
Mzansi celebs exposed for wearing 'fake' Gucci apparel Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 August 2021 8:30 AM
View all Lifestyle
'In 24 hours we raised R215,000 for our Olympic heroines'... and counting The Money Show interviews media maven Mike Sharman about crowdfunding bonuses for SA's Tokyo medalists. 10 August 2021 9:18 PM
The Messi mess lies with the club itself - Journalist Barcelona-based John Carlin says the Spanish league might have made a plan and will lose an immense amount of value. 10 August 2021 5:31 PM
Sascoc: Olympic medallists Schoenmaker, Buitendag won’t receive medal bonuses Schoenmaker and Buitendag were the only athletes from Team South Africa to win medals at the Tokyo games. 9 August 2021 12:56 PM
View all Sport
Pippa Ehrlich shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 10 August 2021 2:32 PM
We're in lockdown but we've got to to dream, be ourselves again - Amanda Black The multi-award-winning musician says isolation took a toll on her and the reason a song is called 'Mnyama' is because of where sh... 6 August 2021 3:18 PM
WATCH LIVE: Shona Ferguson funeral service Ferguson passed away last week due to Covid-19 complications. 4 August 2021 8:43 AM
View all Entertainment
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
What makes crypto so volatile, is it Elon Musk? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 3 August 2021 5:30 AM
Discovery Health's plan for an effective COVID-19 vaccine rollout What could Discovery Health's vaccine strategy mean for you? 30 July 2021 12:50 PM
View all World
Sanlam and MTN join forces to sell insurance to mobile phone users across Africa 'It's an exciting alliance.' The Money Show talks to CEO Ralph Mupita about the MTN Group's joint venture and its interim results. 12 August 2021 6:51 PM
Nigeria's challenger bank Kuda not eyeing SA with expansion drive. For now... Kuda has raised $55 million in its latest funding round. The Money Show interviews Group COO Ryan Laubscher. 5 August 2021 8:51 PM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
View all Africa
#OurBestShot: 'Savanna ad one of the few tackling vaccine hesitancy effectively' Govt and the advertising industry have largely failed at encouraging vaccination - branding expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 11 August 2021 7:31 PM
I think CR really didn't know about the shadow state then - Ferial Haffajee Bruce Whitfield talks to Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick Associate Editor) about the President's testimony at the Zondo Commission 11 August 2021 7:12 PM
'Winning Miss Universe was the beginning of building wealth for my family' Zozibini Tunzi, the world’s longest-reigning Miss Universe, on her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures). 9 August 2021 8:19 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Azania Mosaka Show
arrow_forward
Aza's Car Feature
arrow_forward
Car Feature - TransUnion Q2 2021 SA Vehicle Pricing Index

Car Feature - TransUnion Q2 2021 SA Vehicle Pricing Index

10 August 2021 3:00 PM

Guests: Kriben Reddy - Head of Auto at Transunion


More episodes from Aza's Car Feature

Car Feature - Technical issues

3 August 2021 3:03 PM

Guest:  Nicol Louw - Technical Specialist and Former Technical Editor for Car Magazine

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Car Feature - Advice and Evaluations

27 July 2021 3:03 PM

Guest:  Jacob Moshokoa - Car Enthusiast 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Car Feature - A look at Land Rover history

20 July 2021 3:06 PM

Kevin Derrick - CEO of Creative Rides

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Car Feature - Technical issues (understanding the Cluctch)

6 July 2021 3:04 PM

  Nicol Louw - Technical Specialist and Former Technical Editor for Car Magazine

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Car Feature - Advice and Evaluations

29 June 2021 3:11 PM

Guest: Jacob Mashokoa - Car Expert 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

My First Car

23 June 2021 8:02 AM

Guest: Kevin Derrick - CEO of Creative Rides

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Car Feature: Foggy car windows

15 June 2021 3:01 PM

Guest: Nicol  Louw | Technical Editor  at CAR Magazine

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Car Feature -Rare Cars in SA (Daimler, E Types etc.)

8 June 2021 3:03 PM

  Stuart Johnston - Veteran Motoring Journalist and Car Magazine's Joburg Correspondent 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Car Feature - Advice and Evaluations

1 June 2021 3:01 PM

Guest: Jacob Moshokoa - Car Enthusiast

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Icy weather and rain as two winter systems sweep through the country

Local

'Many of our social ills are due to absent fathers'

Lifestyle

Allowing petrol stations to sell booze will have impact on drunk driving - Saapa

Local

EWN Highlights

Late struggle hero Dan Montsitsi praised for his leadership

13 August 2021 2:32 PM

Parly undecided on whether to proceed with inquiry into Mkhwebane

13 August 2021 1:35 PM

WC residents urged to be responsible over weekend amid COVID's third wave

13 August 2021 1:33 PM

