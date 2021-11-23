Car Feature - Review of the jaguar I-Pace and chat about EV cars in SA

Nicol Louw - Technical Specialist and Former Technical Editor for Car MagazineLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Jacob Moshokoa - Car EnthusiastLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Advice from Jason White, InspectaCar Joint Venture Head – WesBankLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Hein Jonker - Founder and Chief Instructor of the Motorcycle Safety Institute of SALISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Jacob Moshokoa - Car EnthusiastLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Timothy Willis, Chief Operating Officer at Flex ClubLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Jacob Moshokoa - Car EnthusiastLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Richard Green | National Director at South African Motor Body Repairers' Association (SAMBRA)LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nicol Louw - Technical Specialist and Former Technical Editor for Car MagazineLISTEN TO PODCAST