Car Feature - Review of the jaguar I-Pace and chat about EV cars in SA

The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 17:20
MPs to vote on Constitution 18th Amendment Bill
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 3/3
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:09
ZOOM TymeBank attracts new investors including Tencent
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tauriq Keeran - CEO at TymeBank
Today at 18:14
Trade and manufacturing sectors kneecap SA's third quarter GDP by worse than expected
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kevin Lings - Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Bishop - Founding Editor at Billionaire Tomorrow
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - mastering of self. No financial or investment plan can make you wealthy.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
How GriefShare helps people deal with loss Coralie Deas workshop facilitator at The GriefShare Programme explains how they work and how to get in touch with them. 7 December 2021 3:44 PM
We plead with workers to vaccinate but are against it being mandatory - Saftu SA Federation of Trade Unions general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi says employers are using mandatory vaccination as an excuse to red... 7 December 2021 1:45 PM
Making sense of your employee benefits to help you make better financial choices Momentum Corporate is on a drive to help you make sense of your employee benefits 7 December 2021 9:31 AM
'We aren't playing politics, mayor must appoint MMCs so city can move forward' ANC caucus leader Mpho Moerane says mayoraral committee members need to be appointed so that there is stability in Johannesburg. 7 December 2021 8:00 AM
Nersa 'slip-up' suggests govt would pay Karpowerships nearly double - report Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Clyde Mallinson about amaBhungane's latest report on the Karpowership bids. 2 December 2021 7:30 PM
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
Nampak results: 'It’s a big, sustainable turnaround' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nampak CEO Erik Smuts. 6 December 2021 7:22 PM
Alexander Forbes and Sanlam strike huge deal The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Alexander Forbes CEO Dawie de Villiers. 6 December 2021 6:50 PM
Why so many fuel price hikes? Government explains… (or tries to) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tseliso Maqubela of the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy. 6 December 2021 6:30 PM
WATCH: Dating coach gives 5 reasons as to why some men don’t pay on dates Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 December 2021 8:38 AM
Jub Jub demands apologies and wants rape accusations retracted The entertainer has fired off a warning to his former partner, actress and businesswoman Amanda du Pont as well as government spo... 5 December 2021 12:42 PM
Coffee prices hit 10-year high - why your daily fix is going to cost you more The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jonathan Robinson, founder of Bean There Coffee Company. 2 December 2021 8:25 PM
Kaizer Chiefs unable to travel for Golden Arrows clash amid rising COVID numbers In a statement released on Tuesday, the Glamour Boys say that they are still waiting for the Premier Soccer League's decision on t... 7 December 2021 4:44 PM
WHY? Safa to appeal Fifa's decision on controversial Ghana-Bafana match South African Football Association CEO Tebogo Monthlante said they have received the decision without details and they will reques... 3 December 2021 5:35 PM
Kaizer Chiefs hope to postpone December fixtures after rise in COVID cases Kaizer Chiefs have urged the PSL to implement stricter protocols with the increase of positive cases in Gauteng while requesting t... 3 December 2021 10:25 AM
CEO firing 900 employees over Zoom goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 December 2021 8:30 AM
Aaron Moloisi shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 3 December 2021 4:46 PM
'Pub culture in Europe is engrained in music,' says Stone Jets vocalist Nkanyane Given Nkanyane says they hopped from pub to pub playing music in Ireland. 3 December 2021 2:59 PM
'Media perpetuates racist stereotypes, puts out inaccurate COVID-19 information' Media Monitoring Africa director William Bird reflects on the reporting of COVID-19 variants across the globe. 6 December 2021 5:40 PM
Making meaningful business change through ESG Arabile Gumede and a panel of experts discuss making meaningful change through environmental, social and corporate governance. 6 December 2021 3:08 PM
How a high-performance attitude can drive success The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 2 December 2021 1:01 PM
Making sense of your employee benefits to help you make better financial choices Momentum Corporate is on a drive to help you make sense of your employee benefits 7 December 2021 9:31 AM
Making meaningful business change through ESG Arabile Gumede and a panel of experts discuss making meaningful change through environmental, social and corporate governance. 6 December 2021 3:08 PM
WATCH: Bus attempting to cross river in Kenya gets swept away Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 December 2021 8:51 AM
Money and trust in banks are ending - cryptocurrencies as solution is a fallacy The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews David Buckham about his book “The End of Money". 6 December 2021 8:16 PM
4 likely scenarios for interest rates in the time of Omicron The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga. 6 December 2021 7:01 PM
How a high-performance attitude can drive success The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 2 December 2021 1:01 PM
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Relebogile Mabotja's Car Feature
Car Feature - Review of the jaguar I-Pace and chat about EV cars in SA

Car Feature - Review of the jaguar I-Pace and chat about EV cars in SA

23 November 2021 3:02 PM

Guest: Jonathan Khabazela Fairbairn

  Winstone Jordaan - MD of Grid Cars


Car Feature - Technical issues

7 December 2021 3:02 PM

Nicol Louw - Technical Specialist and Former Technical Editor for Car Magazine 

Car Feature - Advice and Evaluations

30 November 2021 3:02 PM

Guest: Jacob Moshokoa - Car Enthusiast 

The Car Feature - The Car Feature - Buying a used vehicle

16 November 2021 3:05 PM

Guest:  Advice from Jason White, InspectaCar Joint Venture Head – WesBank 

The Car Feature - Biker safety and the benefits of doing a biker skills and trai

9 November 2021 3:05 PM

Guest:  Hein Jonker - Founder and Chief Instructor of the Motorcycle Safety Institute of SA 

Car Feature - Advice and Evaluations

26 October 2021 3:02 PM

Guest: Jacob Moshokoa - Car Enthusiast 

Tired of owning a car? A car subscription service may be the answer

19 October 2021 3:02 PM

Guest: Timothy Willis, Chief Operating Officer at Flex Club

Car Feature - Advice and Evaluations

12 October 2021 3:03 PM

Guest: Jacob Moshokoa - Car Enthusiast 

Pressure mounts to release key vehicle history to consumers

5 October 2021 3:30 PM

Guest: Richard Green | National Director at South African Motor Body Repairers' Association (SAMBRA) 

Car Feature - Advice on technical issues

28 September 2021 3:03 PM

Guest: Nicol Louw - Technical Specialist and Former Technical Editor for Car Magazine

We plead with workers to vaccinate but are against it being mandatory - Saftu

'We aren't playing politics, mayor must appoint MMCs so city can move forward'

'We are very likely to see requirements for booster doses in future'

EWN Highlights

Government to support Business Unity SA on vaccine mandates

7 December 2021 4:51 PM

Kaizer Chiefs unable to travel for Golden Arrows clash amid rising COVID numbers

7 December 2021 4:44 PM

National Assembly debates land expropriation without compensation bill

7 December 2021 3:33 PM

