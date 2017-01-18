Master Class: Planet Earth II

The epic television-event series Planet Earth II is coming to South African screens on BBC Earth in February 2017.



When the first Planet Earth series came out a decade ago, it transformed how viewers saw their planet. It captivated a global audience of over half a billion people by giving them an unprecedented view of live on Planet Earth. Now 10 years on, advances in filming technology have made it possible for filmmakers to reveal the natural world in entirely new ways, going further, getting closer and capturing behaviour and places that would have been impossible 10 years ago.



