Masterclass on South African Monarchies

Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Kieno in conversation with SA Billionaire Rob Hersov
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rob Hersov
Today at 10:08
International news with the BBC
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Jan vermeulen
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 10:45
Department of labour probing Kraaifontein farmer for overcharging farmworkers for electricity since 2017
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Collette Solomon
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse-#Imstaying………..
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:32
Tech made easy with Alistair Faiweather
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather - Co-Founder, PlainSpeak at Plain Speak
Today at 11:45
Lets talk garbage
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Samantha Choles
Today at 12:37
Illicit trade of San rock art
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:52
REPLAY: Murder in Paris the Dulcie September story
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Latest Local
More Johnson and Johnson vaccine doses land in SA The aircraft carrying the consignment from Switzerland touched down at OR Tambo International Airport on Saturday morning. 21 March 2021 7:50 AM
SA records 1,378 COVID-19 infections and 41 people succumb to virus The Health Department says these fatalities have pushed the death toll to 52, 082. 21 March 2021 6:32 AM
Ramaphosa to deliver 'Year of Charlotte Maxeke' themed Human Rights Day address The theme of this year's Human Rights Month is 'The Year of Charlotte Maxeke: Promoting Human Rights in the Age of COVID-19', mark... 20 March 2021 4:04 PM
'The use of N-word and defence of it by Habib was problematic' Youthlab director Tessa Doom reflects on the Adam Habib and Nomcebo Zikode matters. 19 March 2021 1:11 PM
Biovac partners with US company to manufacture COVID-19 vaccine in SA CEO Dr Morena Makhoana gives more insight on the announced and the partnership. 19 March 2021 8:22 AM
Eskom CEO wants barriers to commercial solar power use eased, so why the delay? Municipalities okay solar panels for domestic use, the problem in SA lies with commercial application says expert Charl Gous. 16 March 2021 7:51 PM
Brown tells Zondo commission she lives a modest life, not a lavish one She claims while in local government, 29 of the 30 municipalities she worked in received clean audits and she was known as a corru... 19 March 2021 12:38 PM
The JSE is near record highs – while the economy crashes and burns The JSE is near record levels; what are investors smoking? Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram explains the disconnect. 19 March 2021 11:32 AM
Netflix partnership injects R28m into SA's lockdown-battered film industry The National Film and Video Foundation has teamed up with Netflix to fund 6 'micro-films' with 4 allocated to emerging filmmakers. 18 March 2021 10:40 PM
Most people eat twice as much recommended dosage of salt - Doctor Practical Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyathi reflects on the amount of salt that South Africans take. 20 March 2021 7:35 AM
Capital Hotel Group ('industry disruptor') to snap up Zimbali Hotel on KZN coast Capital is the preferred bidder at R240 million. MD Marc Wachsberger on plans to return the hotel to its 5-star glory. 18 March 2021 6:53 PM
[EXPLAINED] How to consume less sugar - for an instant improvement in health Consuming even just a bit less has instant health benefits. Wasanga Mehana interviews registered dietitian Hayley Daries. 18 March 2021 10:42 AM
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
Patrice Motsepe is the new CAF president The Mamelodi Sundowns owner is the first South African to be elected to the position. He was unopposed 12 March 2021 1:35 PM
Going to Wimbledon was a victory on its own - KG Montjane The tennis player with 39 singles titles says her achievements will show those who are just starting that it is possible. 11 March 2021 11:44 AM
[WATCH] What happens when a mother stops doing housework and goes on strike? Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 March 2021 8:10 AM
Netflix partnership injects R28m into SA's lockdown-battered film industry The National Film and Video Foundation has teamed up with Netflix to fund 6 'micro-films' with 4 allocated to emerging filmmakers. 18 March 2021 10:40 PM
[WATCH] Crocodile attacking cheetah while it drinks water goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 March 2021 8:31 AM
'The use of N-word and defence of it by Habib was problematic' Youthlab director Tessa Doom reflects on the Adam Habib and Nomcebo Zikode matters. 19 March 2021 1:11 PM
China's Sinovac offers SA 5-million vaccine doses 'within weeks' The CoronaVac Covid-19 shot has not yet been approved in SA, but Sahpra is investigating the data says Prof. Helen Rees. 17 March 2021 6:47 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
I hope Samia Suluhu Hassan will show that women can do it - Tanzanian lawyer Fatma Karume says she wishes the government will take on a new policy towards Covid-19 because it's been devastating for people. 19 March 2021 1:44 PM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
[EXPLAINED] How to consume less sugar - for an instant improvement in health Consuming even just a bit less has instant health benefits. Wasanga Mehana interviews registered dietitian Hayley Daries. 18 March 2021 10:42 AM
[WATCH] Mazda's CX-30: 'Finally, a car advert that shows a bit of courage' Tired of those generic SUV ads? Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the Mazda campaign receives his hero of the week award. 16 March 2021 8:20 PM
Eskom CEO wants barriers to commercial solar power use eased, so why the delay? Municipalities okay solar panels for domestic use, the problem in SA lies with commercial application says expert Charl Gous. 16 March 2021 7:51 PM
Podcasts

The Azania Mosaka Show
arrow_forward
Aza's Masterclass
arrow_forward
Masterclass on South African Monarchies

Masterclass on South African Monarchies

17 March 2021 3:07 PM

Guest: Mphumeleli Ngidi – Lecturer in History at the University of KwaZulu-Natal


More episodes from Aza's Masterclass

Masterclass - Racism has a physical impact on the body – here’s how

10 March 2021 3:04 PM

Guest: Nina Jablonski - Evan Pugh University Professor of Anthropology The Pennsylvania State University

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Masterclass on Journaling

3 March 2021 3:06 PM

Guest:  Dr. Colinda Linde | Clinical Psychologist 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Masterclass on South African heritage music

17 February 2021 3:08 PM

Guest: Masterclass on South African heritage music 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Masterclass - A breathing toolkit for patients through Covid-19

10 February 2021 3:08 PM

Guest: Dr Ela Manga - Medical Doctor, Author and Speaker

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Masterclass on Presentations

3 February 2021 3:16 PM

Guest: Richard Mulholland | Owner at Missing Link

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Masterclass on Choice Architecture

27 January 2021 3:04 PM

Guest: Leigh Crymble -Behavioural Linguist, and founder of  BreadCrumbs

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Masterclass: Travelling African Countries

20 January 2021 3:05 PM

 Guests:  Boipelo Tladinyane | Overland Solo Traveller, Travelled  54 African Countries

Johan Groenewald | Co-Founder for Tracks4Africa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Masterclass: Vaccines

13 January 2021 3:11 PM

Guest: Prof Shabir Madhi, Professor of Vaccinology and Director of the Vacccines and Infectious Diseases Analytical Research Unit at University of the Witwatersrand.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Masterclass on Intellectual Property

9 December 2020 3:03 PM

Guest: Prof Owen Dean, Emeritus Professor of IP Law | consultant at Spoor and Fisher,

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA records 1,378 COVID-19 infections and 41 people succumb to virus

Local

More Johnson and Johnson vaccine doses land in SA

Local

Auditors to probe licensing centres to tackle corruption 'here and now' - MEC

Local

EWN Highlights

FULL SPEECH: Cyril Ramaphosa's Human Rights Day address

21 March 2021 1:47 PM

Internet blackout as Congo-Brazzaville votes, with Sassou Nguesso set to win

21 March 2021 11:31 AM

SAA business rescue expected to be completed by end of March

21 March 2021 11:07 AM

