Masterclass on Birding

The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
Someone must account for law enforcement's failure to prevent riots - SAHRC South African Human Rights Commission CEO Advocate Tseliso Thipanyane says they will consider having a hearing following last week... 23 July 2021 5:00 PM
Vaccination teams en route to rural villages South African Medical Research Council CEO Dr Glenda Gray says the plan is to also have mass vaccination sites where urban masses... 23 July 2021 4:17 PM
I've learnt the power of vulnerability; being prideful is foolish - PJ Powers Musician PJ Powers shared her experience with failure, saying that people can only learn to succeed when they embrace their weakne... 23 July 2021 3:32 PM
Interest rate unchanged, unrest affects growth forecast says Sarb Governor The Money Show talks to Prof. Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) about the Reserve Bank's outlook for the economy. 22 July 2021 9:30 PM
'Cyber attack' on Transnet: Govt investigating if linked to continuing unrest The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Ambrose, Head of Cyber Security at Atvance Intelligence. 22 July 2021 8:01 PM
South Africa's centre held. Whoever is behind this must be surprised – analyst The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews political and trend analyst JP Landman. 22 July 2021 11:23 AM
Resilient employees make for resilient businesses New research highlights that now, more than ever, employee mindsets really matter. 23 July 2021 3:12 PM
Covid-19 job cuts hit SA women hardest, new claims stats from old mutual confirm Old Mutual Claim Statistics Report reveals that 58% of 2020 retrenchment cover claims were paid out to women 23 July 2021 10:56 AM
Yoco CEO: We saw 80% drop-off in trade in KZN, 25% across SA Counting the cost of the unrest for small and medium businesses: Bruce Whitfield talks to Katlego Maphai, CEO of Yoco. 22 July 2021 10:07 PM
WATCH: Seagull hits girl in face while on amusement park ride Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 July 2021 9:36 AM
Lockdown has exposed inequality in the schooling system - Prof Jonathan Jansen The Stellenbosch University professor says when we went into hard lockdown last year, the kids in the fancy schools went straight... 22 July 2021 12:08 PM
Twitter user showing acts of kindness with $20 goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 July 2021 9:40 AM
WATCH: It's fake news!Irish gymnast Rhys Mcclenaghan debunks 'anti-sex' bed myth Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 July 2021 8:53 AM
Bafana Bafana crowned COSAFA champions They defeated Senegal 5-4 on penalties at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday evening. 18 July 2021 7:01 PM
Al Ahly win 10th CAF Champions League title The Egyptian side beat South Africa's Kaizer Chiefs 3-0 in Casablanca. 18 July 2021 9:04 AM
Studying music at UCT has built and shaped my voice - Bonj The musician says the 'A Journey' is an audio of events and places she has to, a diary of her journey as a songwriter. 23 July 2021 3:10 PM
It has been a strange and difficult time for all sectors - Matthew Mole The musician told Azania Mosaka on #702 Unplugged that when he wrote 'I'm With You' the idea was that people will feel the words o... 16 July 2021 3:20 PM
Legendary musician Tsepo Tshola passes away It's understood Tshola was hospitalised at a Lesotho hospital after contracting COVID-19. 15 July 2021 11:32 AM
[VIDEOS] Jeff Bezos blasts off to become the latest space billionaire Bezos made the trip not long after Richard Branson. It doesn't make them astronauts though, says astronomer Prof. David Block. 20 July 2021 8:39 PM
Zimbabwe vaccinates over 1 million citizens against COVID Zimbabwe is using mostly the Chinese-made Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines, which require two doses, a month apart. 17 July 2021 12:48 PM
Africa's COVID third wave surge has now topped the second wave peak - WHO Africa WHO Africa said that there'd been a constant rise in coronavirus cases being recorded since the onset of the pandemic's third wave... 8 July 2021 1:57 PM
'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom' Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele says the army and police have taken over completely and all businesses hav... 29 June 2021 1:04 PM
Food price inflation has peaked says Agbiz economist Bruce Whitfield interviews Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa. 22 July 2021 8:42 PM
South Africa's centre held. Whoever is behind this must be surprised – analyst The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews political and trend analyst JP Landman. 22 July 2021 11:23 AM
Are shopkeepers reaping huge profits from capitalizing on food shortages? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates complaints of alleged profiteering by food retailers and airlines, on The Money Show. 21 July 2021 8:58 PM
The Azania Mosaka Show
Aza's Masterclass
Masterclass on Birding

Masterclass on Birding

21 July 2021 3:07 PM

Guest: Mark Anderson | CEO at Birdlife- Sa 


Masterclass  -The Psychology of mass mobilisation in the looting

14 July 2021 3:08 PM

Nomfundo Mogapi - Founder & CEO, Centre for Mental Wellness and Leadership

Masterclass on Equal families

7 July 2021 3:05 PM

Guest: Prof Kopano Ratele - Psychologist, at the Institute for Social & Health Sciences at Unisa 

Masterclass on seed starting

1 July 2021 11:01 AM

Guest: Joy Phala - Garden Designer from Organic Kitchen Designs

Masterclass: issue of land in South Africa

23 June 2021 3:07 PM

Guest: Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi

Masterclass on Acting

9 June 2021 3:05 PM

Guests: Warren Masemola

  Monageng "Vice" Motshabi Theatre Practitioner and Creative Director

A Masterclass on the Pan African Parliament

2 June 2021 3:08 PM

Guest: Chris Maroleng - Executive Director: Good Governance Africa

Masterclass on Vaccine development

26 May 2021 3:06 PM

  Associate Prof. Marta Nunes - Senior Prog Manager at Wits VIDA 

Masterclass on Polyandry and Polyamory

19 May 2021 3:10 PM

Guests: Shadi Maganoe - Lecturer in the Wits School of Law

  Siphiwe Sithole, Polyamory South Africa- facilitator

Masterclass on Protection of Personal Information Act

12 May 2021 3:02 PM

Guest:  Loyiso Boyce - MD of Clyrofor

Someone must account for law enforcement's failure to prevent riots - SAHRC

Vaccination teams en route to rural villages

'Do NOT hike prices of essential items,' consumer watchdog warns suppliers

Plans to reopen Gauteng schools next week to go ahead, says provincial dept

23 July 2021 8:19 PM

No word from Eskom on load shedding plans for the weekend

23 July 2021 8:07 PM

Sierra Leone lawmakers vote to abolish death penalty

23 July 2021 7:26 PM

