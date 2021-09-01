Masteclass on exercise and Covid - 19

Today at 19:08 ZOOM Business Unusual - What Zoom did for office workers, OnlyFans did for sex workers The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

Today at 19:19 SKYPE: Consumer Ninja - Hefty interest payable when credit card payments “fail” - and companies not responding to their clients. The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wendy Knowler

Today at 19:33 ZOOM Shapeshifter - Styli Charalambous co-founder and CEO of the Daily Maverick The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Styli Charalambous - Co-founder and CEO at Daily Maverick

Today at 20:10 Financial Matters: Generational Wealth: Hard to create, harder to pass on The Aubrey Masango Show

Guests

Mduduzi Luthuli - Investment Manager at Luthuli Capital

