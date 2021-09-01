Masteclass on exercise and Covid - 19

Guests: Ephraim Gordon | Co-founder at Paper Jet Films
Dr Quentin Williams | Sociolinguist and Associate Professor of Linguistics in the Linguistics Department at University of the Western Cape
Guests: Prof Helen Rees, Head of MarketingLISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Frank Magwegwe - Lecturer at the Gordon Institute of BusinessLISTEN TO PODCAST
Jill Watson - Recruitment Specialist and Founder of CreateCV.co.zaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mark Anderson | CEO at Birdlife- SaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Nomfundo Mogapi - Founder & CEO, Centre for Mental Wellness and LeadershipLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Prof Kopano Ratele - Psychologist, at the Institute for Social & Health Sciences at UnisaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Joy Phala - Garden Designer from Organic Kitchen DesignsLISTEN TO PODCAST