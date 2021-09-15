A Masterclass on Wills and estates

The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
702 FYI
Today at 16:20
Guinness world record for athletics
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Henry Cock
Today at 16:50
# PromisesPromises : Police investigation into Charlotte Maxeke hospital fire
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Col Brenda Muridili, police spokesperson
Today at 17:10
SAA takes to the sky
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Fikile Mhlontlo, SAA CFO
Today at 17:20
Hector Pietersen sister campaigns for better education culture
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Antoinette Sithole, Hector Pietersen's Sister
Today at 17:50
702s Heritage Day Special
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Richard Mwamba, This is Africa presenter
Today at 18:09
SARB keeps interest rates remain unchanged.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Today at 18:12
Spur Corporation results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Val Nichas - CEO at Spur Corporation
Today at 18:15
The state of the mining sector in the second year of the pandemic
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Roger Baxter - CEO at Minerals Council South Africa
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
Gallo Music Investments’ 45% acquisition of Content Connect Africa
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Antos Stella - CEO at Content Connect Africa
Today at 18:50
ZOOM Side Hustle with Nic Haralambous :
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....
Today at 19:08
Pertunia Sibanyoni, CEO of InspectaCar
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pertunia Sibanyoni - CEO at InspectaCar
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rich Mulholland - Entrepeneur & Blogger Extraord at Missing Link
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance : “Spring clean” your finances at least once a year.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
