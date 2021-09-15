A Masterclass on Wills and estates

Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 16:20
Guinness world record for athletics
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Henry Cock
Today at 16:50
# PromisesPromises : Police investigation into Charlotte Maxeke hospital fire
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Col Brenda Muridili, police spokesperson
Today at 17:10
SAA takes to the sky
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Fikile Mhlontlo, SAA CFO
Today at 17:20
Hector Pietersen sister campaigns for better education culture
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Antoinette Sithole, Hector Pietersen's Sister
Today at 17:50
702s Heritage Day Special
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Richard Mwamba, This is Africa presenter
Today at 18:09
SARB keeps interest rates remain unchanged.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Today at 18:12
Spur Corporation results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Val Nichas - CEO at Spur Corporation
Today at 18:15
The state of the mining sector in the second year of the pandemic
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Roger Baxter - CEO at Minerals Council South Africa
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
Gallo Music Investments’ 45% acquisition of Content Connect Africa
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Antos Stella - CEO at Content Connect Africa
Today at 18:50
ZOOM Side Hustle with Nic Haralambous :
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....
Today at 19:08
Pertunia Sibanyoni, CEO of InspectaCar
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pertunia Sibanyoni - CEO at InspectaCar
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rich Mulholland - Entrepeneur & Blogger Extraord at Missing Link
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance : “Spring clean” your finances at least once a year.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Latest Local
Lungs are vital organs and if damaged can result in death quickly - Specialist Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital clinical head Dr Alan Peter emphasised the importance of exercise and quitting smoking in the prev... 23 September 2021 3:05 PM
Vaccination will have impact ahead of upcoming COVID-19 resurgences - NICD Public Health, Surveillance and Response division head Dr Michelle Groome says SA is making positive moves in vaccine rollout. 23 September 2021 12:55 PM
Tomorrow’s world is presenting itself to us, today Future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast series on 702. 23 September 2021 12:06 PM
View all Local
Election campaign managers reveal what goes on behind the scenes Michael Beaumont of Action SA, Samkelo Mgobozi of GOOD Party and Greg Krumbock of the Democratic Alliance tell Ray White about how... 23 September 2021 12:56 PM
ANC unable to pay salaries for the third month in a row Employees have already had to get through July and August without their wages and now the ANC said it was not in a position to pay... 23 September 2021 9:16 AM
Nersa tries to explain why Karpowership SA was granted three generation licenses Regulator member, responsible for electricity regulation Nhlanhla Gumede explains why Karpowership was granted licenses. 23 September 2021 7:57 AM
View all Politics
It's a good thing 'for SAA to test the water with local and regional routes' Aviation analyst Phuthego Mojapele starting in Africa will give South Africa Airways a chance to assess and see how best it can im... 23 September 2021 1:55 PM
Sasol will spend up to R25bn to meet new emissions reduction target by 2030 Sasol aims to reduce its greenhouse emissions by 30% come 2030. The Money Show interviews CEO Fleetwood Grobler 22 September 2021 7:41 PM
Hot rocks as a way to make renewables sustainable The options for grid storage keep improving, but there is not a clear winner yet. 22 September 2021 7:15 PM
View all Business
Advertising for SA's beloved Zam-Buk brand given singular honour in the UK 'At its peak it reportedly had some 15 million loyal users.' Branding expert Andy Rice talks Zam-Buk campaigns on The Money Show.... 21 September 2021 9:04 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Why sex toy sales, porn traffic go up when the economy goes down Arabile Gumede asks Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) to review “Dirty Money: The Economics of Sex and Love” by Marina Adshade. 20 September 2021 7:45 PM
South Africa remains on the UK 'red list' of banned countries Arabile Gumede interviewed Busisiwe Mavuso (Business Leadership SA) and David Frost (South African Tourism Services Association). 20 September 2021 6:52 PM
View all Lifestyle
'When I set goals, I really put in the work': Paralympic champ Ntando Mahlangu Gold Paralympic medallist Ntando Mahlangu says it's been heartwarming to see how South Africans have responded to his wins, as a l... 16 September 2021 3:08 PM
PARALYMPICS: It's a very high-performance sport, encourage youth to participate Former Paralympian Leon Fleiser told John Perlman that South Africa didn't have enough participants for the Tokyo Olympics because... 10 September 2021 5:40 PM
SA rising tennis star Lloyd Harris makes it to the US Open quarterfinal John Perlman speaks to head coach Anthony Harris about what it was like meeting Harris when he was 14 years old. 8 September 2021 5:20 PM
View all Sport
Puppy kidnapped by monkey and held hostage for 3 days rescued Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 September 2021 8:18 AM
[WATCH]Dad's hilarious reaction while teaching daughter how to drive goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 September 2021 8:39 AM
View all Entertainment
Why investing abroad is your next money move How do SA investors begin to venture into the global market? Here are the risks and rewards around international investments. 20 September 2021 6:01 AM
'Oryx' salt from the Kalahari Desert set to hit Whole Foods shelves in the US Bruce Whitfield talks to founder Samantha Skyring about Oryx Desert Salt's listing by the US multinational supermarket chain. 16 September 2021 6:21 PM
I have more than enough money for myself - Lindiwe Mazibuko Bruce Whitfield interviews Lindiwe Mazibuko about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 14 September 2021 2:21 PM
View all World
SA ranked as third most attractive investment destination in Africa - RMB report The Money Show talks to RMB Africa Economist Daniel Kavishe about the 'Where to Invest in Africa 2021' report. 21 September 2021 8:21 PM
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit' Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco. 15 September 2021 8:10 PM
Your money wants to bank on South Africa, do you? Is South Africa still a winning investment despite the headlines and hardships? 13 September 2021 5:43 PM
View all Africa
Podcasts

The Azania Mosaka Show
arrow_forward
Aza's Masterclass
arrow_forward
A Masterclass on Wills and estates

A Masterclass on Wills and estates

15 September 2021 3:04 PM

Guest:  Sinal Govender - Co-founder / Director - life.file


More episodes from Aza's Masterclass

Masterclass on Adoption in SA

22 September 2021 3:02 PM

Guest: Sue Kravitz - Director Impilo child protection and adoption services 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Masterclass on Women's rights to land

8 September 2021 3:06 PM

 Guest;  Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Masteclass on exercise and Covid - 19

1 September 2021 3:10 PM

Guest: Dr Moshe Magethi

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Masterclass on Afrikaap

26 August 2021 7:45 AM

Guests: Ephraim Gordon | Co-founder at Paper Jet Films

Dr Quentin Williams | Sociolinguist and Associate Professor of Linguistics in the Linguistics Department at University of the Western Cape

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Masterclass on Biohacking

18 August 2021 3:04 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A Masterclass on Covid 19 Vaccines

11 August 2021 3:06 PM

Guests: Prof Helen Rees, Head of Marketing 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Masterclass on Personal finance and managing financial stress during Covid-19

4 August 2021 3:05 PM

 Dr Frank Magwegwe - Lecturer at the Gordon Institute of Business 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Masterclass on CV and Job interview preparation

28 July 2021 3:04 PM

  Jill Watson - Recruitment Specialist and Founder of CreateCV.co.za

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Masterclass on Birding

21 July 2021 3:07 PM

Guest: Mark Anderson | CEO at Birdlife- Sa 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

