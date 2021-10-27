A Masterclass on Climate Change

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Damon Galgut wins Booker Prize: 'The Promise' is a smashing novel Mandy Wiener speaks to publisher for local fiction at Penguin Random House, Fourie Botha, about the Booker Prize. 4 November 2021 1:28 PM
Government to upskill and train first time councillors - Salga The South African Local Government Association said after every municipal election, a nationwide councillor induction programme is... 4 November 2021 11:23 AM
Capitec has highest number of ATM complaints, so why are their queues so long? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why so many Capitec clients use ATMs instead of other options, on The Money Show. 3 November 2021 9:00 PM
View all Local
LIVE: Official local government elections results at 6pm According to the IEC, the overall election results are worked out at centralised election results operation centres. 4 November 2021 1:50 PM
The ANC can play an opposition role - Murphy Morobe Treasurer-general Paul Mashatile says good councillors are those who hold those in power accountable so that services are delivere... 4 November 2021 11:27 AM
'Coalitions are about what parties can gain not citizens' Research Professor at the Faculty of Humanities at UJ Steven Friedman unpacks the types of talks that are happening. 4 November 2021 8:08 AM
View all Politics
How platform businesses amplify opportunities for all The platform business model enables interactions between people and businesses to generate value in an increasingly connected worl... 4 November 2021 7:20 AM
Dis-Chem opens 200th store, grows profits by 35% in 6 months Bruce Whitfield talks to incoming CEO Rui Morais about Dis-Chem's results for the six months ending 31 August. 3 November 2021 8:39 PM
Where to for the DA? 'It's not diversifying, if anything it's consolidating' Election analysis on The Money Show from The Third Republic's Paul Berkowitz and former statistician general Pali Lehohla. 3 November 2021 8:12 PM
View all Business
Leveraging sustainability for a thriving future The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 4 November 2021 11:50 AM
Should you have a personal share portfolio within your LA or Retirement Annuity? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss. 2 November 2021 7:57 PM
'Unless rand improves or oil falls, expect another sizeable petrol hike in Dec' Fuel prices go up dramatically at midnight on Tuesday. Bruce Whitfield interviews Stanlib's Kevin Lings. 2 November 2021 6:51 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sundowns crowned MTN-8 champions Sundowns beat a determined Cape Town City 3-2 on penalties after sudden death. 31 October 2021 10:31 AM
Proteas beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets securing second win in T20 Cricket World Cup Next up the South Africans play Bangladesh on Tuesday, 2 November at midday. 30 October 2021 4:32 PM
De Kock apologises for not following Cricket SA directive to take the knee The wicketkeeper says he understands the importance of standing against racism and the responsibility of the players setting an ex... 28 October 2021 9:55 AM
View all Sport
Leveraging sustainability for a thriving future The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 4 November 2021 11:50 AM
[VIDEO] Naked woman at Capitec branch destroying property goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 November 2021 8:32 AM
[WATCH] Grandson surprising grandpa with tattoo of face has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 November 2021 8:31 AM
View all Entertainment
How platform businesses amplify opportunities for all The platform business model enables interactions between people and businesses to generate value in an increasingly connected worl... 4 November 2021 7:20 AM
Why South African businesses are shifting towards sustainability The world wants to be sustainable - urgent action and improvement in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria could mak... 1 November 2021 11:12 PM
Vaccines dominate as Naledi Pandor flies the SA flag high at G20 Rome summit International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor says the most crucial issue from the perspective of Africa was the... 1 November 2021 1:30 PM
View all World
Why $1.2 trillion in aid to Africa failed to lift it out of poverty The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Greg Mills about his book "Expensive Poverty: Why Aid Fails and How It Can Work". 1 November 2021 7:56 PM
South Africa ranks very low in climate change literacy - Survey African Climate and Development Initiative Postdoctoral research fellow Nicholas Simpson unpacks climate change survey findings. 29 October 2021 4:31 PM
Truck drivers queue for days as cash fee system launched at Beitbridge border 'There's a perpetual crisis... now we're coming up to Christmas.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of Africa At Work. 27 October 2021 8:01 PM
View all Africa
Should you have a personal share portfolio within your LA or Retirement Annuity? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss. 2 November 2021 7:57 PM
'I had to call my bank to cancel huge credit limit increase - I don't want it!' On The Money Show, consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why your credit card limit can be increased without your consent. 28 October 2021 7:39 PM
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King. 25 October 2021 7:44 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Azania Mosaka Show
arrow_forward
Aza's Masterclass
arrow_forward
A Masterclass on Climate Change

A Masterclass on Climate Change

27 October 2021 3:06 PM

 Professor Jennnifer Fitchett - Associate Professor for Physical Geography at Wits University


More episodes from Aza's Masterclass

A Masterclass on South Africa coins

20 October 2021 3:06 PM

Guest:  Mogam Pillay - Group Executive responsible for the SA Mint and SA Banknote company 
  Peal Kgalegi who is the Currency Management Head at the SARB 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Masterclass on burns and

13 October 2021 3:05 PM

Guest:   Prof. Adelin Muganza, Director of the Wits Roy McAlpine Burns Unit | 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A Masterclass on Choral Music

6 October 2021 3:01 PM

Guest:  Renette Bouwer | Choir Master at University of Johannesburg 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Masterclass on residential estate rules and regulations

29 September 2021 2:53 PM

Guest: Jeff Gilmour, President of  Association of Residential Communities 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Masterclass on Adoption in SA

22 September 2021 3:02 PM

Guest: Sue Kravitz - Director Impilo child protection and adoption services 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A Masterclass on Wills and estates

15 September 2021 3:04 PM

Guest:  Sinal Govender - Co-founder / Director - life.file

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Masterclass on Women's rights to land

8 September 2021 3:06 PM

 Guest;  Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Masteclass on exercise and Covid - 19

1 September 2021 3:10 PM

Guest: Dr Moshe Magethi

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Masterclass on Afrikaap

26 August 2021 7:45 AM

Guests: Ephraim Gordon | Co-founder at Paper Jet Films

Dr Quentin Williams | Sociolinguist and Associate Professor of Linguistics in the Linguistics Department at University of the Western Cape

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

LIVE: Official local government elections results at 6pm

Politics

'Coalitions are about what parties can gain not citizens'

Politics

The ANC can play an opposition role - Murphy Morobe

Politics

EWN Highlights

Moderna sees fewer 2021 vaccine deliveries, shares drop

4 November 2021 5:39 PM

Midvaal: The DA’s success story as its support spikes by 4% in the area

4 November 2021 5:26 PM

WATCH LIVE: IEC announces final election results

4 November 2021 4:46 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA