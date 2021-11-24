Masterclass on Amnesia

Streaming issues? Report here
Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
13:00 - 16:00
Latest Local
Father accused of poisoning his kids - killing 3 - dies The father of the three boys from Ratanda in Heidelburg, south of Gauteng who allegedly poisoned his sons’ drinks has died. 12 June 2022 12:17 PM
Sunday Edition: A podcast wrap of our top news from the week Every Sunday, we look back at some of the big stories and conversations that you might have missed. From Ramaphosa's farm theft sa... 12 June 2022 10:04 AM
One person killed as EMS battle blaze at informal settlement near Kwa Mai Mai Last year a raging fire in the same area destroyed hundreds of homes and claimed the lives of nine people. 12 June 2022 7:16 AM
View all Local
PSA welcomes suspension of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane The PSA said it fully supported the suspension, arguing that Mkhwebane's conduct had not contributed towards raising the profile o... 11 June 2022 1:34 PM
EFF opens criminal case against National Assembly Speaker Mapisa-Nqakula The Economic Freedom Fighters has opened a case of assault and sexual assault against National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nq... 11 June 2022 10:23 AM
Ramaphosa escorted from Parly as EFF MPs ejected for disruptions Ramaphosa was supposed to reply to the debate into the Presidency budget which he tabled on Thursday but his appearance was again... 10 June 2022 11:22 AM
View all Politics
'Better strategies exist than formal business rescue currently in use in SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews Marco Visser from Mars Hill Capital, a UK business turnaround firm setting up in South Africa. 9 June 2022 9:46 PM
Baby food must taste good- Umatie grows from humble start to stocking retailers Bruce Whitfield talks to Umatie co-owner Anna Olivier about the company's growth over the past ten years. 9 June 2022 8:34 PM
PP suspension: 'Ramaphosa takes time to act, now other issues muddy the waters' Bruce Whitfield interviews political analyst Professor Mcebisi Ndletyana after the President suspends the Public Protector. 9 June 2022 8:28 PM
View all Business
Gert Johan Coetzee: 'International stars like our style because it is different' Gugu Mhlungu speaks to Coetzee to find out more on his on his latest collaborations and his future projects. 12 June 2022 2:21 PM
How can emotions be addictive? Gugu Mhlungu unpacks the phenomenon of emotional addiction with our resident clinical psychologist, Khosi Jiyane. 12 June 2022 12:23 PM
The pros and cons of boomerang kids staying with their parents Sara-Jayne King speaks to financial advisor Terence Tobin, about so-called Boomerang kids. 11 June 2022 3:51 PM
View all Lifestyle
Nienaber lauds players’ enthusiasm after first week at Bok preparation camp Springbok Coach Jacques Nienaber is pleased with the opening week of the team’s preparation camp in Pretoria for the upcoming thre... 10 June 2022 3:05 PM
Ria Ledwaba: Why are we changing Safa constitution every time we have elections? Safa presidential hopeful Ria Ledwaba says the country is still speaking about the 1996 trophy because Bafana Bafana have not done... 9 June 2022 12:56 PM
Safa needs a leader who brings tools to fix problems - Steve Komphela Komphela tells Clement Manyathela that the mother body needs a leader with a variety of expertise to boost the state of football i... 9 June 2022 12:39 PM
View all Sport
Trevor Stuurman’s 'A Place Called Home' encourages a familial experience of art Bongani Bingwa speaks to the award-winning contemporary visual artist on what inspired the showcase. 10 June 2022 12:17 PM
Need a good laugh? Check out 'Keeping up with the Xhosaz' this weekend Stand-up comedian 'The Roosta' Ndumiso Lindi says he has a lined up a variety of comedians for the show. 3 June 2022 10:59 AM
Nambitha Mpumlwana: I embrace the diva label In this episode of Hanging Out with Clement Manyathela, award-winning actress Nambitha Mpumlwana talks about her childhood and car... 2 June 2022 12:53 PM
View all Entertainment
Meta to launch 'metaverse academy' in France Seen as the internet's next great technological development, the metaverse refers to an immersive digital world that aims to recre... 12 June 2022 10:27 AM
Sunday Edition: A podcast wrap of our top news from the week Every Sunday, we look back at some of the big stories and conversations that you might have missed. From Ramaphosa's farm theft sa... 12 June 2022 10:04 AM
EU forces Apple to use USB-C charger (Samsung, Huawei… ) in all its phones Zain Johnson interviews Jan Vermeulen of MyBroadband. 8 June 2022 11:11 AM
View all World
How much life insurance do you really need? A simple question with many complex answers. An Old Mutual expert unpacks the thinking needed when approaching life insurance. 7 June 2022 9:44 AM
How your morning coffee can help the environment Premium coffee brand Nespresso ensures that their coffee capsules are 100% infinitely recyclable, here’s how: 1 June 2022 8:15 AM
Climate Change makes a comeback over Covid-19 on the global priority list The Covid-19 pandemic dominated the global agenda last year, but that seems to be changing - says Bruce Whitfield from #WEF22. 27 May 2022 1:09 PM
View all Africa
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: The importance of accessible research to tackle long COVID Of all the physical consequences I suffered at that time the worst, and the ones that have and continue to have the most impact, a... 10 June 2022 2:12 PM
'Better strategies exist than formal business rescue currently in use in SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews Marco Visser from Mars Hill Capital, a UK business turnaround firm setting up in South Africa. 9 June 2022 9:46 PM
[WATCH] Taigo launch ad: Could Volkswagen have done better? Advertising guru Andy Rice explains why Volkswagen's (shortened) TV advert for the new Taigo earns his zero rating for the week. 8 June 2022 9:31 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Relebogiles Masterclass
Masterclass on Amnesia

Masterclass on Amnesia

24 November 2021 3:05 PM

Guest: Professor Andre Mochan - From the Neurosciences Dept at Wits University


More episodes from Relebogiles Masterclass

Masterclass on Tech-enabled parenting

15 December 2021 3:05 PM

Guest:  Meg Faure, Childcare expert, and best-selling parenting author   

Masterclass on Lobola

8 December 2021 3:07 PM

Guest: Dr Trevor Ngwane - Director of the Centre for Sociological Research and Practice

Personal Finance Masterclass on Avoiding Janu-worry and maintaining wellbeing during the holiday season

1 December 2021 3:04 PM

Guest: Dr Frank Magwegwe - Lecturer at the Gordon Institute of Business Science, University of Pretoria 

Masterclass on Homo Naledi - A Child of Darkness: Homo naledi child, Leti, brought to light

10 November 2021 3:05 PM

Guest: Prof. Lee Berger - Research Professor in Human Evolution and the Public Understanding of Science at Wits University    

A Masterclass on Climate Change

27 October 2021 3:06 PM

 Professor Jennnifer Fitchett - Associate Professor for Physical Geography at Wits University

A Masterclass on South Africa coins

20 October 2021 3:06 PM

Guest:  Mogam Pillay - Group Executive responsible for the SA Mint and SA Banknote company 
  Peal Kgalegi who is the Currency Management Head at the SARB 

Masterclass on burns and

13 October 2021 3:05 PM

Guest:   Prof. Adelin Muganza, Director of the Wits Roy McAlpine Burns Unit | 

A Masterclass on Choral Music

6 October 2021 3:01 PM

Guest:  Renette Bouwer | Choir Master at University of Johannesburg 

Masterclass on residential estate rules and regulations

29 September 2021 2:53 PM

Guest: Jeff Gilmour, President of  Association of Residential Communities 

Trending

Task team to investigate the cause of sulphuric stench in Gauteng, North West

Local

Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra warming hearts of classical music lovers

Lifestyle

Lindiwe Zulu: I am pained but we had to follow due processes with R350 grants

Local

EWN Highlights

Gert Johan Coetzee: 'International stars like our style because it is different'

12 June 2022 2:21 PM

100km of Cape Town's sewerage system cleaned in preparation for winter rains

12 June 2022 1:27 PM

ActionSA WC chair Vytjie Mentor steps down

12 June 2022 1:18 PM

