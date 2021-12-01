Personal Finance Masterclass on Avoiding Janu-worry and maintaining wellbeing during the holiday season

Guest: Dr Trevor Ngwane - Director of the Centre for Sociological Research and PracticeLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Professor Andre Mochan - From the Neurosciences Dept at Wits UniversityLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Prof. Lee Berger - Research Professor in Human Evolution and the Public Understanding of Science at Wits UniversityLISTEN TO PODCAST
Professor Jennnifer Fitchett - Associate Professor for Physical Geography at Wits UniversityLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mogam Pillay - Group Executive responsible for the SA Mint and SA Banknote company
Peal Kgalegi who is the Currency Management Head at the SARB
Guest: Prof. Adelin Muganza, Director of the Wits Roy McAlpine Burns Unit |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Renette Bouwer | Choir Master at University of JohannesburgLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Jeff Gilmour, President of Association of Residential CommunitiesLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Sue Kravitz - Director Impilo child protection and adoption servicesLISTEN TO PODCAST