Family Matters- Our dangerous addiction to self improvement

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Mindful drinking: 'Non-alcoholic drinks having a heyday in SA right now' Non-alcoholic drinks can be seen on shelves just about everywhere. Bruce Whitfield interviews Mindful Drinking SA's Sean O'Connor. 13 January 2021 8:28 PM
Singh must provide affidavit by Monday after non-appearance at Zondo Commission Former Eskom CFO Anoj Singh will still have to appear after not testifying as scheduled, says EWN's Gaye Davis. But will he sing? 13 January 2021 7:47 PM
Gauteng ICU field hospitals - 'There's a stench of possible corrupt expenditure' Maverick Citizen editor Mark Heywood says we are in a critical state without ability to hospitalise many people as wave increases. 13 January 2021 6:38 PM
View all Local
Is liquor industry's plea for tax break the start of 'unaffordable tax revolt'? The industry wants excise tax payment deferred until the alcohol ban is lifted. Wide-ranging reaction on The Money Show. 13 January 2021 7:09 PM
Trump claims incendiary speech before Capitol riots was 'totally appropriate' With steps afoot to remove/impeach Donald Trump ahead of Biden's inauguration, he's chosen to visit 'his' wall on Mexico border. 12 January 2021 8:16 PM
Our volatile but resilient rand: 'Driven only one-third by domestic factors' 'Don't forget the rand tends to strengthen slowly and then weaken quickly.' Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB strategist John Cairns. 12 January 2021 6:48 PM
View all Politics
Telegram now counts 500m active users. 'People are rebelling against Facebook!' The new privacy policy being implemented by WhatsApp's parent company is the straw that broke the consumer's back - Toby Shapshak 13 January 2021 9:03 PM
A Social Reckoning How to balance free speech with constructive engagement and manage it all as a business. 13 January 2021 7:15 PM
How to buy your very first share – even if you have mere cents to invest You can buy R1 (or even one cent) worth of shares. "The key to getting started is to get started," says Charles Savage. 13 January 2021 3:04 PM
View all Business
Telegram now counts 500m active users. 'People are rebelling against Facebook!' The new privacy policy being implemented by WhatsApp's parent company is the straw that broke the consumer's back - Toby Shapshak 13 January 2021 9:03 PM
Mindful drinking: 'Non-alcoholic drinks having a heyday in SA right now' Non-alcoholic drinks can be seen on shelves just about everywhere. Bruce Whitfield interviews Mindful Drinking SA's Sean O'Connor. 13 January 2021 8:28 PM
How to buy your very first share – even if you have mere cents to invest You can buy R1 (or even one cent) worth of shares. "The key to getting started is to get started," says Charles Savage. 13 January 2021 3:04 PM
View all Lifestyle
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
Film may miss most of the action because I was too fast for the cameras - Sono Legendary soccer player, coach, talent scout, administrator and businessman Matsilele 'Jomo' Sono takes us down memory lane. 22 December 2020 3:50 PM
View all Sport
SAMA27 unbundles amaPiano, Gqom and Kwaito genre SAMA27 spokesperson Lesley Mofokeng explains why it was time to split the group. 13 January 2021 2:27 PM
She was a natural, people related to her characters - Lindiwe Ndlovu's brother Dumisani Msimang, Lindiwe Ndlovu's brother, says she was fine and they spoke to her on Sunday. 12 January 2021 10:17 AM
SA actress Lindiwe Ndlovu passes away She was one of the most incredible performers and a SAFTA-winning actress. 11 January 2021 8:10 PM
View all Entertainment
Telegram now counts 500m active users. 'People are rebelling against Facebook!' The new privacy policy being implemented by WhatsApp's parent company is the straw that broke the consumer's back - Toby Shapshak 13 January 2021 9:03 PM
Trump claims incendiary speech before Capitol riots was 'totally appropriate' With steps afoot to remove/impeach Donald Trump ahead of Biden's inauguration, he's chosen to visit 'his' wall on Mexico border. 12 January 2021 8:16 PM
Is the Bitcoin bubble about to burst following 20% plunge? Big corporates have been investing in Bitcoin; what does that mean for the future? Crypto expert Paul Mitchell weighs in. 12 January 2021 7:37 PM
View all World
Museveni blocks Facebook, international monitors leave ahead of tomorrow's polls Journalist Isabel Kampala says there is a presence of heavy security on the streets of Kampala and other towns and major cities. 13 January 2021 2:52 PM
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic' The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs. 8 January 2021 1:04 PM
Majority of African countries falling behind in vaccine rollout plan - WHO New vaccines introduction medical officer at WHO Africa Dr Phionah Atuhebwe says countries have until 25 January to submit plans. 8 January 2021 8:16 AM
View all Africa
Elon Musk slips to no 2 in 'richest' rankings (but earns Andy Rice's hero award) Pretoria-born Musk is a role model in terms of vision, creativity and conviction says branding expert Andy Rice. 12 January 2021 8:53 PM
'ANC is against another hard lockdown' "Family meeting" – the scariest words in the English language. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter. 11 January 2021 6:33 PM
All rich South Africans must submit to lifestyle audits - judge Dennis Davis Auditing the lifestyles of potentially tax-dodging rich South Africans is low-hanging fruit, says Davis (Tax Review Committee). 11 January 2021 6:28 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Family Matters
arrow_forward
Family Matters- Our dangerous addiction to self improvement

Family Matters- Our dangerous addiction to self improvement

20 July 2020 12:05 PM

Clinical psychologist, Jeanie Cave', warns us about the dangerous addiction manifesting around our obsession with personal development and self improvement. 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.


More episodes from Family Matters

Family Matters- intergenerational dynamics

11 January 2021 12:08 PM

What are some of the tensions and challenging that arise between different generations? How do we resolve such conflicts and manage time spent with family members of differing ages and generations?

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family Matters- Parental navigation through the crisis that is Covid

4 January 2021 11:36 AM

Guest: Megan De Beyer, world-renowned parenting expert and psychologist

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

FAMILY MATTERS- DEALING WITH DYSFUNCTIONAL FAMILY AND FRIENDS DYNAMICS OVER FESTIVE AND HOLIDAY SEASON

21 December 2020 1:19 PM

Guest: Dorianne Cara Weil “Dr D”, Clinical and organizational psychologist

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family Matters- dealing with problematic family during the festive season

14 December 2020 12:05 PM

It’s the most wonderful time of the year... if you get along with your extended family. The reality for most, though? There’s a lot of room for conflict during the hectic holiday months. How do we deal with issues of confrontation and conflict at this time? 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family matters- coping with grief during the festive season

7 December 2020 1:13 PM

The holiday season has begun. Covid-19 has dramatically increased feelings of isolation and uncertainty – fear of whether we will cope can freeze us into inaction. Traditions and celebrations may have to be different this year and those mourning the death of a loved one during the pandemic can be faced with overwhelming emotions. GriefShare facilitator, Coralie Deas, helps us tackle this difficult time for those mourning the loss of loved ones.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family Matters- a focus on family planning

23 November 2020 12:06 PM

We focus on the health and psycho-social aspects of starting a family or planning for one. 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family Matters: Friends who become family

16 November 2020 12:08 PM

Clement is joined by Trained Counsellor Dulcy Rubushe about friends that become part of one’s family and the needed boundaries.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family Matters- psychological impacts of children heading their households

2 November 2020 12:08 PM

Clement discusses the long-term affects on children who become caregivers and parental figures while they are still young. 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

FAMILY MATTERS: CHILDHOOD NEGLECT AND ABANDONMENT, THE IMPACT OF PSYCHOLOGICAL MALTREATMENT

26 October 2020 12:18 PM

Dr Eve helps us make sense of the ongoing effects of childhood trauma experiences and how it may manifest later in life as adults. 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family Matters: Sibling comparison

19 October 2020 12:05 PM

Clement is joined by Clinical Psychologist Jeanie Cave about the effects of sibling comparison on children

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Gauteng ICU field hospitals - 'There's a stench of possible corrupt expenditure'

Local

Some private schools forge ahead with resumption of academic year

Local

Museveni blocks Facebook, international monitors leave ahead of tomorrow's polls

Africa

EWN Highlights

The waiting continues for fire-hit Masiphumelele residents

13 January 2021 7:50 PM

NMB residents urged to use water sparingly

13 January 2021 7:23 PM

Japan expands virus emergency, tightens border restrictions

13 January 2021 7:20 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA