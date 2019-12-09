Family Matters- Family rituals over the festive season

Streaming issues? Report here
Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020 Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Covid 19 Update and the National health departments missing budget leaves docs without work
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Angelique Coetzee
Today at 10:08
Five matrics from the class of 2020 selected to travel to Antarctica
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Psychology: Containing your Inner Critic
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Professor Kobuss Maree - Department of Educational Psychology at University of Pretoria
Today at 10:45
AUDIO: Alan Winde Interview covid and budget for unemployed medical staff sitting at home
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa to address the nation at 8pm tonight President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on developments in relation to the country’s response to the Coronavirus pandemi... 11 January 2021 8:43 PM
South African invention revolutionises oxygen delivery to Covid-19 patients "I have witnessed this device saving lives," says Dr Warren Gregorowski of the proudly South African device. 11 January 2021 6:57 PM
'ANC is against another hard lockdown' "Family meeting" – the scariest words in the English language. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter. 11 January 2021 6:33 PM
View all Local
Ports of entry to be closed, alcohol sales still banned as SA remains on Level 3 President Cyril Ramaphosa says the first part of government's strategy is to acquire enough vaccine doses to reach herd immunity.... 11 January 2021 9:05 PM
Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses This article sets out the processes that the Presidency and the National Coronavirus Command Council undertake to update South Afr... 11 January 2021 3:37 PM
IEC approaches Electoral Court to postpone by-elections due to level 3 lockdown In a statement released on Monday, the IEC said it was seeking a postponement on the basis that the latest regulations curtail pol... 11 January 2021 2:36 PM
View all Politics
Buy hugely discounted properties (up to 70% off) on auction right now Distressed properties on auction are going for a song. Bruce Whitfield interviews property economist Francois Viruly. 11 January 2021 7:23 PM
All rich South Africans must submit to lifestyle audits - judge Dennis Davis Auditing the lifestyles of potentially tax-dodging rich South Africans is low-hanging fruit, says Davis (Tax Review Committee). 11 January 2021 6:28 PM
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic' The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs. 8 January 2021 1:04 PM
View all Business
Having a supportive family made it possible to achieve my dreams - LesDaChef Lesego Semenya was earning R35,000 a month in corporate. He left and his first salary as a chef, after qualifying, was R1,500. 10 January 2021 1:58 PM
Drink and eat what locals have, that's enriched my travels - Lerato Mogoatlhe The author of Vagabond: Wandering Through Africa on Faith says one thing that she took for granted is the convenience of Jozi. 8 January 2021 2:55 PM
No such thing as 'no time' for a side hustle! 5 tips from a serial entrepreneur 'It's a priority problem!' Nic Haralambous shares his tried-and-tested time-organising tips to increase your income in 2021. 7 January 2021 8:50 PM
View all Lifestyle
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
Film may miss most of the action because I was too fast for the cameras - Sono Legendary soccer player, coach, talent scout, administrator and businessman Matsilele 'Jomo' Sono takes us down memory lane. 22 December 2020 3:50 PM
View all Sport
SA actress Lindiwe Ndlovu passes away She was one of the most incredible performers and a SAFTA-winning actress. 11 January 2021 8:10 PM
Gospel star Israel Mosehla passes away Details surrounding the star's death are yet to be released. He was 50 years old at the time of his passing. 11 January 2021 8:40 AM
I just can't believe I have a COVID-19 vaccine denialist in my midst - Comedian Actor and writer Nina Hastie says she wishes she can say in August 2021: 'I told you we can have faith in SA government.'... 8 January 2021 2:01 PM
View all Entertainment
[LISTEN] Why WhatsApp is updating its policy Strategy Works Consulting CEO Steven Ambrose says people are utterly and completely overreacting to a standard request. 8 January 2021 2:00 PM
Trump promises orderly transition after Capitol rampage - 'I suspect he'll sulk' Congress has certified Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory after Wednesday's chaos. US fundi Brooks Spector weighs in. 7 January 2021 8:08 PM
Boris Johnson announces six-weeks lockdown for England Prime Minister Boris Johnson also announced the closure of schools after a surge in COVID-19 cases. 5 January 2021 8:23 AM
View all World
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic' The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs. 8 January 2021 1:04 PM
Majority of African countries falling behind in vaccine rollout plan - WHO New vaccines introduction medical officer at WHO Africa Dr Phionah Atuhebwe says countries have until 25 January to submit plans. 8 January 2021 8:16 AM
Health minister will tell the nation about AstraZeneca vaccine - Pule Mabe The spokesperson says the ANC has adapted to the new normal and is ready for the January 8 Statement. 7 January 2021 1:25 PM
View all Africa
'ANC is against another hard lockdown' "Family meeting" – the scariest words in the English language. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter. 11 January 2021 6:33 PM
All rich South Africans must submit to lifestyle audits - judge Dennis Davis Auditing the lifestyles of potentially tax-dodging rich South Africans is low-hanging fruit, says Davis (Tax Review Committee). 11 January 2021 6:28 PM
[WATCH] Nando’s ends sh*tty year on spicy note with 'Karens by Candlelight' Nando’s – as always – reads the room like few other brands, says Andy Ross of advertising agency Chaos Theory. 6 January 2021 10:48 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Family Matters
arrow_forward
Family Matters- Family rituals over the festive season

Family Matters- Family rituals over the festive season

9 December 2019 11:59 AM

Ruth Ancer explains the importance of family rituals both old and new during the festive season. 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.


More episodes from Family Matters

Family Matters- intergenerational dynamics

11 January 2021 12:08 PM

What are some of the tensions and challenging that arise between different generations? How do we resolve such conflicts and manage time spent with family members of differing ages and generations?

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family Matters- Parental navigation through the crisis that is Covid

4 January 2021 11:36 AM

Guest: Megan De Beyer, world-renowned parenting expert and psychologist

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

FAMILY MATTERS- DEALING WITH DYSFUNCTIONAL FAMILY AND FRIENDS DYNAMICS OVER FESTIVE AND HOLIDAY SEASON

21 December 2020 1:19 PM

Guest: Dorianne Cara Weil “Dr D”, Clinical and organizational psychologist

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family Matters- dealing with problematic family during the festive season

14 December 2020 12:05 PM

It’s the most wonderful time of the year... if you get along with your extended family. The reality for most, though? There’s a lot of room for conflict during the hectic holiday months. How do we deal with issues of confrontation and conflict at this time? 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family matters- coping with grief during the festive season

7 December 2020 1:13 PM

The holiday season has begun. Covid-19 has dramatically increased feelings of isolation and uncertainty – fear of whether we will cope can freeze us into inaction. Traditions and celebrations may have to be different this year and those mourning the death of a loved one during the pandemic can be faced with overwhelming emotions. GriefShare facilitator, Coralie Deas, helps us tackle this difficult time for those mourning the loss of loved ones.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family Matters- a focus on family planning

23 November 2020 12:06 PM

We focus on the health and psycho-social aspects of starting a family or planning for one. 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family Matters: Friends who become family

16 November 2020 12:08 PM

Clement is joined by Trained Counsellor Dulcy Rubushe about friends that become part of one’s family and the needed boundaries.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family Matters- psychological impacts of children heading their households

2 November 2020 12:08 PM

Clement discusses the long-term affects on children who become caregivers and parental figures while they are still young. 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

FAMILY MATTERS: CHILDHOOD NEGLECT AND ABANDONMENT, THE IMPACT OF PSYCHOLOGICAL MALTREATMENT

26 October 2020 12:18 PM

Dr Eve helps us make sense of the ongoing effects of childhood trauma experiences and how it may manifest later in life as adults. 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family Matters: Sibling comparison

19 October 2020 12:05 PM

Clement is joined by Clinical Psychologist Jeanie Cave about the effects of sibling comparison on children

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

All rich South Africans must submit to lifestyle audits - judge Dennis Davis

Business Opinion

SA actress Lindiwe Ndlovu passes away

Entertainment

Ports of entry to be closed, alcohol sales still banned as SA remains on Level 3

Politics

EWN Highlights

Diko could be fired for failing to declare financial interests to employer

12 January 2021 6:45 AM

SA identifies 15,046 new COVID-19 infections in last 24 hours

12 January 2021 6:11 AM

Biden inauguration: worries as Homeland Security chief quits

12 January 2021 6:07 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA