Family Matters- The rise of the Sober Curious Movement

Janet Gourand from World Without Wine and Eusebius are in conversation about the Sober Curious Movement which help us take notice (and even dismantle) societal expectations that lead us to reach for a drink in so many situations. To be “sober curious” is to challenge the normalization of alcohol – it’s about having a choice – it’s about asking ourselves – what would my life look like if I removed the alcohol?



