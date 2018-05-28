Family matters: Role reversals

Today at 15:10 EWN: EFF calls for local elections to be postponed Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Tshidi Madia - EWN Senior politics journalist

125 125

Today at 15:16 EWN: Limpopo healcare system overwhelmed by Covid-19 cases Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Theto Mahlakoana - Senior Political Reporter at EWN

125 125

Today at 15:20 Netcare calls for medical students, nursing students and social workers as support staff during Covi-19 Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Dr Richard Friedland, chief executive of Netcare

125 125

Today at 15:40 Uganda Decides Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Isabel Nakirya Correspondent, Feature Story News, Kampala

125 125

Today at 15:50 Breakthrough in Malaria treatment Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Professor Lyn-Marie Birkholtz, UP’s Institute for Sustainable Malaria Control research chair

125 125

Today at 16:10 Do we have healthcare personnel practicing in country to deal with the pandemic? Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Prof Laetitia Rispel, South African Research Chairs Initiative (SARCHI) Chair on the health workforce & I am Professor of Public Health at Wits University

125 125

Today at 16:20 Why Twitter should not have autonomy on banning individuals from their platform Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Pierre de Vos - Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance. at University of Cape Town

125 125

Today at 16:43 [FEATURE] #PromisesPromises- A year since shooting at Poppy's restaurant in Melville Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Brigadier Mathapelo Peters

Judy Raja, Owner of Poppy's

125 125

Today at 16:50 EWN: Mokholo confirms that Zuma interference at Eskom Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Nthakoana Ngatane

125 125

Today at 17:10 SASSA crisis in the Western Cape Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

125 125

Today at 17:20 What causes conveyor belt issues within a Power plant? Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Rhulani Mathebula - Acting group executive Generation at Eskom

125 125

Today at 18:13 Richard Brasher, the man that turned that turned Pick n Pay growth strategy around, is to step down The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Evan Walker - Portfolio Manager at 36ONE Asset Management.

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective

125 125

Today at 18:39 South Africa Outlook 2021: Likely headwinds to recovery The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Jeff Schultz - Senior Economist at BNP Paribas SA

125 125

Today at 18:50 South African wine industry set to flush billions of rands down the drain, thanks liquor ban The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Rico Basson - Managing Director at Vinpro

125 125

Today at 19:18 ZOOM: Small Business Focus - how to set strategy for 2021 for SME The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

125 125