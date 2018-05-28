Family matters: Role reversals

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:10
EWN: EFF calls for local elections to be postponed
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tshidi Madia - EWN Senior politics journalist
Today at 15:16
EWN: Limpopo healcare system overwhelmed by Covid-19 cases
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - Senior Political Reporter at EWN
Today at 15:20
Netcare calls for medical students, nursing students and social workers as support staff during Covi-19
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Richard Friedland, chief executive of Netcare
Today at 15:40
Uganda Decides
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Isabel Nakirya Correspondent, Feature Story News, Kampala
Today at 15:50
Breakthrough in Malaria treatment
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Professor Lyn-Marie Birkholtz, UP’s Institute for Sustainable Malaria Control research chair
Today at 16:10
Do we have healthcare personnel practicing in country to deal with the pandemic?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Laetitia Rispel, South African Research Chairs Initiative (SARCHI) Chair on the health workforce & I am Professor of Public Health at Wits University
Today at 16:20
Why Twitter should not have autonomy on banning individuals from their platform
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Pierre de Vos - Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance. at University of Cape Town
Today at 16:43
[FEATURE] #PromisesPromises- A year since shooting at Poppy's restaurant in Melville
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Brigadier Mathapelo Peters
Judy Raja, Owner of Poppy's
Today at 16:50
EWN: Mokholo confirms that Zuma interference at Eskom
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 17:10
SASSA crisis in the Western Cape
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 17:20
What causes conveyor belt issues within a Power plant?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Rhulani Mathebula - Acting group executive Generation at Eskom
Today at 18:13
Richard Brasher, the man that turned that turned Pick n Pay growth strategy around, is to step down
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Evan Walker - Portfolio Manager at 36ONE Asset Management.
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
South Africa Outlook 2021: Likely headwinds to recovery
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jeff Schultz - Senior Economist at BNP Paribas SA
Today at 18:50
South African wine industry set to flush billions of rands down the drain, thanks liquor ban
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rico Basson - Managing Director at Vinpro
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - how to set strategy for 2021 for SME
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance - New laws that affect SA Provident Funds
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Police violated human rights by using excessive force during lockdown - Report Southern Africa director with the Africa division Dewa Mavhinga to give more insight on Human Rights Watch investigation. 14 January 2021 12:59 PM
I'm artistic, I love to make products and ... I love to make money - Thula Sindi In this episode of Hanging out with Clement, Thula Sindi talks about his childhood, career and challenges in the fashion industry.... 14 January 2021 11:37 AM
Eskom to implement Stage 2 load shedding until Sunday The power utility said that the power cuts were necessary due to to the loss of generation capacity overnight. 14 January 2021 10:41 AM
View all Local
Singh must provide affidavit by Monday after non-appearance at Zondo Commission Former Eskom CFO Anoj Singh will still have to appear after not testifying as scheduled, says EWN's Gaye Davis. But will he sing? 13 January 2021 7:47 PM
Is liquor industry's plea for tax break the start of 'unaffordable tax revolt'? The industry wants excise tax payment deferred until the alcohol ban is lifted. Wide-ranging reaction on The Money Show. 13 January 2021 7:09 PM
Trump claims incendiary speech before Capitol riots was 'totally appropriate' With steps afoot to remove/impeach Donald Trump ahead of Biden's inauguration, he's chosen to visit 'his' wall on Mexico border. 12 January 2021 8:16 PM
View all Politics
Telegram now counts 500m active users. 'People are rebelling against Facebook!' The new privacy policy being implemented by WhatsApp's parent company is the straw that broke the consumer's back - Toby Shapshak 13 January 2021 9:03 PM
Mindful drinking: 'Non-alcoholic drinks having a heyday in SA right now' Non-alcoholic drinks can be seen on shelves just about everywhere. Bruce Whitfield interviews Mindful Drinking SA's Sean O'Connor. 13 January 2021 8:28 PM
A Social Reckoning How to balance free speech with constructive engagement and manage it all as a business. 13 January 2021 7:15 PM
View all Business
How to buy your very first share – even if you have mere cents to invest You can buy R1 (or even one cent) worth of shares. "The key to getting started is to get started," says Charles Savage. 13 January 2021 3:04 PM
Buying a new car may be possible – even if you can’t afford the monthly payments Need new wheels? WesBank’s Lebogang Goaaketse discusses a popular method for making repayments more affordable. 13 January 2021 10:49 AM
Is the Bitcoin bubble about to burst following 20% plunge? Big corporates have been investing in Bitcoin; what does that mean for the future? Crypto expert Paul Mitchell weighs in. 12 January 2021 7:37 PM
View all Lifestyle
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
Film may miss most of the action because I was too fast for the cameras - Sono Legendary soccer player, coach, talent scout, administrator and businessman Matsilele 'Jomo' Sono takes us down memory lane. 22 December 2020 3:50 PM
View all Sport
'Wandi Nzimande had the skill to tell great stories', says Bathu founder Theo Founder of Bathu Shoes Theo Baloyi pays tribute the late Wandi Nzimande who passed away on Wednesday. 14 January 2021 1:58 PM
SAMA27 unbundles amaPiano, Gqom and Kwaito genre SAMA27 spokesperson Lesley Mofokeng explains why it was time to split the group. 13 January 2021 2:27 PM
She was a natural, people related to her characters - Lindiwe Ndlovu's brother Dumisani Msimang, Lindiwe Ndlovu's brother, says she was fine and they spoke to her on Sunday. 12 January 2021 10:17 AM
View all Entertainment
'US dodged bullet by upholding its Constitution after Trump second impeachment' Steam Works director and social scientist Dr Dinesh Sharma reflects on the country's Senate voting to impeach the president. 14 January 2021 7:28 AM
Telegram now counts 500m active users. 'People are rebelling against Facebook!' The new privacy policy being implemented by WhatsApp's parent company is the straw that broke the consumer's back - Toby Shapshak 13 January 2021 9:03 PM
Trump claims incendiary speech before Capitol riots was 'totally appropriate' With steps afoot to remove/impeach Donald Trump ahead of Biden's inauguration, he's chosen to visit 'his' wall on Mexico border. 12 January 2021 8:16 PM
View all World
Uganda elections: People suspect vote rigging because of internet shutdown Feature Story News Correspondent Isabel Nakirya says military trucks are all over Kampala probably in a show of might. 14 January 2021 1:31 PM
Museveni blocks Facebook, international monitors leave ahead of tomorrow's polls Journalist Isabel Kampala says there is a presence of heavy security on the streets of Kampala and other towns and major cities. 13 January 2021 2:52 PM
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic' The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs. 8 January 2021 1:04 PM
View all Africa
Elon Musk slips to no 2 in 'richest' rankings (but earns Andy Rice's hero award) Pretoria-born Musk is a role model in terms of vision, creativity and conviction says branding expert Andy Rice. 12 January 2021 8:53 PM
'ANC is against another hard lockdown' "Family meeting" – the scariest words in the English language. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter. 11 January 2021 6:33 PM
All rich South Africans must submit to lifestyle audits - judge Dennis Davis Auditing the lifestyles of potentially tax-dodging rich South Africans is low-hanging fruit, says Davis (Tax Review Committee). 11 January 2021 6:28 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Clement Manyathela Show
arrow_forward
Family Matters
arrow_forward
Family matters: Role reversals

Family matters: Role reversals

28 May 2018 11:59 AM

When Mom is the primary bread winner and Dad takes over the child care and running of the home. Eusebius spoke to Relationship coach, Stephanie Dawson-Cosser about couples who choose this way of life.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.


More episodes from Family Matters

Family Matters- intergenerational dynamics

11 January 2021 12:08 PM

What are some of the tensions and challenging that arise between different generations? How do we resolve such conflicts and manage time spent with family members of differing ages and generations?

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family Matters- Parental navigation through the crisis that is Covid

4 January 2021 11:36 AM

Guest: Megan De Beyer, world-renowned parenting expert and psychologist

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

FAMILY MATTERS- DEALING WITH DYSFUNCTIONAL FAMILY AND FRIENDS DYNAMICS OVER FESTIVE AND HOLIDAY SEASON

21 December 2020 1:19 PM

Guest: Dorianne Cara Weil “Dr D”, Clinical and organizational psychologist

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family Matters- dealing with problematic family during the festive season

14 December 2020 12:05 PM

It’s the most wonderful time of the year... if you get along with your extended family. The reality for most, though? There’s a lot of room for conflict during the hectic holiday months. How do we deal with issues of confrontation and conflict at this time? 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family matters- coping with grief during the festive season

7 December 2020 1:13 PM

The holiday season has begun. Covid-19 has dramatically increased feelings of isolation and uncertainty – fear of whether we will cope can freeze us into inaction. Traditions and celebrations may have to be different this year and those mourning the death of a loved one during the pandemic can be faced with overwhelming emotions. GriefShare facilitator, Coralie Deas, helps us tackle this difficult time for those mourning the loss of loved ones.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family Matters- a focus on family planning

23 November 2020 12:06 PM

We focus on the health and psycho-social aspects of starting a family or planning for one. 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family Matters: Friends who become family

16 November 2020 12:08 PM

Clement is joined by Trained Counsellor Dulcy Rubushe about friends that become part of one’s family and the needed boundaries.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family Matters- psychological impacts of children heading their households

2 November 2020 12:08 PM

Clement discusses the long-term affects on children who become caregivers and parental figures while they are still young. 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

FAMILY MATTERS: CHILDHOOD NEGLECT AND ABANDONMENT, THE IMPACT OF PSYCHOLOGICAL MALTREATMENT

26 October 2020 12:18 PM

Dr Eve helps us make sense of the ongoing effects of childhood trauma experiences and how it may manifest later in life as adults. 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family Matters: Sibling comparison

19 October 2020 12:05 PM

Clement is joined by Clinical Psychologist Jeanie Cave about the effects of sibling comparison on children

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Eskom to implement Stage 2 load shedding until Sunday

Local

'US dodged bullet by upholding its Constitution after Trump second impeachment'

World

Can you be evicted during adjusted level 3 lockdown?

Local

EWN Highlights

Amid internet suspension, Ugandans vote in charged election

14 January 2021 2:40 PM

Gauteng matric exam marker dies after contracting COVID-19

14 January 2021 2:35 PM

Pope Francis, ex-pope Benedict get virus vaccines: Vatican

14 January 2021 2:05 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA