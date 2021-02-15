Family Matters- Wellbeing of teachers and students

The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
702 FYI
Today at 14:35
The Naked Scientist
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Today at 14:50
Music - South African indie pop duo, RAMDAZ.
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Vishekh RAMDAZ
Today at 15:10
Prasa resumes rail operations on Cape Town's central line
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kaylynn Palm - Reporter at EWN
Today at 15:10
EWN: Back to school
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Thando Khubeka - EWN Reporter
Graig-Lee Smith - reporter at EWN
Today at 15:16
Print media down by 40%
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Anton Harber - Caxton Professor of Journalism ( and author of So, For The Record) at Wits University
Today at 15:20
State capture inquiry: Zuma won't appear before Zondo
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan - News24
Today at 15:20
A massive power outage in Soweto
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Daphne Mokwena Senior Manager :Customer Services
Today at 15:36
Brain of CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:45
Covid-19 and mental health in young people: despair deepens as Covid-19 continues
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Renata Schoeman - Psychiatrist and Head of the Health Care Leadership MBA stream at Stellenbosch Business School
Today at 15:50
NEC deferment for another month of a decision on Magashule
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Xolani Dube - Political analyst
Today at 15:50
Over 110 000 sign petitions against controversial SABC TV licence plan
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Thinus Ferreira
Today at 16:10
Why the South African government should buy locally made vehicles for state use
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Jannie Rossouw Professor, University of Witwatersrand Business School, University of the Wits
Today at 16:20
Covid-19 antibody tests on blood donors reveal high infection level among SA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Alex Welte - Centre of Excellence for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis (SACEMA) at Stellenbosch University
Today at 16:20
Zuma's defiance of the Zondo Commission- a political hot potato
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tshidi Madia - Senior politics journalist at EWN
Today at 16:33
Brain of CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:50
What the Ivermectin debate has revealed to us in a time of a pandemic
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Collen Aldous, Nelson Mandela School Of Medicine healthcare scientist at the university of KZN
Today at 16:55
Table Mountain users demand answers from SANParks
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andy Davies - Friends of Table Mountain
Today at 17:05
Investigation in leaking of matric papers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Hugh Amoore - Chair National Investigations Task Team
Today at 17:10
Poultry sector leading segment in the agricultural sector
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Izaak Breitenbach SA poultry Association GM
Today at 17:20
Strandfontein Road severely impacted by streetlight theft
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Councillor Phindile Maxiti - Mayoral Committee Member for Energy and Climate Change at City of Cape Town
Today at 17:20
New Hope for Cancer Patients. Launch of several new indications for cancer immunotherapy treatment.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Devan Moodley, medical oncologist
Today at 17:45
Rugby: Kolisi to leave WP for Sharks
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Ray - Sports Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 17:53
Celebrating Opera: How South Africans forged a path to making opera truly African
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 18:08
KPMG to cease performing non-audit related services to its JSE listed audit clients
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Wiseman Nkuhlu - Chairman at KPMG South Africa
Today at 18:13
Former president J Zuma snubs State Capture Commission and disregards constitutional court ruling
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Justice Zak Yacoob - null at Former Constitutional Court Judge
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Brooke - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
PITCHED: How will spectrum allocation jump start the economy and investor confidence ?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thobeka Tubela - TMT Sector Head at RMB’s Corporate and Investment Banking
Today at 18:49
ZOOM: Zero Interest shopping loans by PayJustNow
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Craig Newborn - CEO at PayJustNow
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book feature - 7 - My Notes on Leadership and Life
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Heyneke Meyer - null at Former Springbok Coach
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money - Tim Harford , economist and author
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tim Harford - Author of How to Make the World Add Up /The Data Detective and host of Cautionary Tales podcast at ...
