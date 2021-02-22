Family Matters- coping with narcissistic parents

With schools reopening across the country today, we look at the mental health effects of the COVID19 pandemic on students and teachers alike.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Can you teach or learn Empathy? How important is empathy in day-to-day human interactions?LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement and the listeners discuss how menta illness in the family affects all those involved, children and parents included.LISTEN TO PODCAST
How do you know you have a gambling problem? Is there such a thing as an addiction to debt? Clement hosts experts who help listeners navigate this sensitive topic that severely affects the family as a whole.LISTEN TO PODCAST
How can we navigate cagey family dynamics as we bury loved ones during the COVID19 pandemic? What matters arise when the number of guests is limited to 50 people only?LISTEN TO PODCAST
What are some of the tensions and challenging that arise between different generations? How do we resolve such conflicts and manage time spent with family members of differing ages and generations?
Guest: Megan De Beyer, world-renowned parenting expert and psychologist
Guest: Dorianne Cara Weil “Dr D”, Clinical and organizational psychologist
It’s the most wonderful time of the year... if you get along with your extended family. The reality for most, though? There’s a lot of room for conflict during the hectic holiday months. How do we deal with issues of confrontation and conflict at this time?
