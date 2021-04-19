Family Matters- Identifying signs of a bully

What are some of the signs of a bully? How do we empathise with someone found to be a bully? How does being a bully impact ones adult relationships? Clinical psychologist, Ruth Ancer, helps us grapple with some of the issues involved with bullies, on the playground and later in the world of work.
Clement chats to Jean Pedrosa, who is a clinical psychologist and Matrimonial Lawyer Shando Theron about the legalities of sperm donation and the psychological effects the process has on the donor and family on the receiving end.
Clement with the help of counsellor, Dulcy Rubushe, helps listeners navigate friendships with members of the opposite sex. Can men and women ever have platonic friendships?
Guest: Shando Theron | Senior Partner at Theron Inc Attorneys
Clement is joined by Author Neo Mabiletsa and Dr Nkululeko Mhlongo about boys that grow up without fathers and how that affects them later in life, when they too, become parents.
Clement is joined by Wilma Calvert, who is a counsellor at the Family Life Centre on how to deal with and embrace changes.
Clement and the listeners discuss overcompensating and how this may be used as a defense mechanism and an avoidance tactic in dealing with deeper psychological issues.
What does narcissistic parenting look like? How did this affect you and how you were raised? Clement and Jeanie Cave discuss how to navigate this issue and how to have positive outcomes later in life.
With schools reopening across the country today, we look at the mental health effects of the COVID19 pandemic on students and teachers alike.
Can you teach or learn Empathy? How important is empathy in day-to-day human interactions?