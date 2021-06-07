Family Matters- Cultural misconceptions of Mental Health

Jeanie Cave helps us navigate unreasonable expectations, guilt and extreme pressures placed on women and the expectation to be maternal and mothering.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement Manyathela speaks to Psychiatrist and member of the South African Society of Psychiatrists, Dr Aneshree Moodley about the struggles faced by transgender youths and the Data relating to suicide rates.
What happens when our parents start to get older? What conversations should we be having with elderly parents about their aged and frail care? How do we care for our parents without losing ourselves and while maintaining self care? Psychiatrist, Dr Ryan Fuller, helps us through these tough issues.
psychologist, Hayden Knibbs, helps us navigate difficult subject matter while still maintaining open communication with family and loved ones.
What are some of the signs of a bully? How do we empathise with someone found to be a bully? How does being a bully impact ones adult relationships? Clinical psychologist, Ruth Ancer, helps us grapple with some of the issues involved with bullies, on the playground and later in the world of work.
Clement chats to Jean Pedrosa, who is a clinical psychologist and Matrimonial Lawyer Shando Theron about the legalities of sperm donation and the psychological effects the process has on the donor and family on the receiving end.
Clement with the help of counsellor, Dulcy Rubushe, helps listeners navigate friendships with members of the opposite sex. Can men and women ever have platonic friendships?