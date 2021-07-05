Family Matters- sleeping habits and patterns for infants and parents

On our Family Matters feature, Clinical Psychologist, Lorian Phillips discussed the issue of raising a child with ADHD with Clement.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clinical psychologist, Hayden Knibbs, helps us navigate the complexities involved with dysfunctional family structures and the long term effects on children.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr. Jacques Mostert joins Clement to discuss mood disorders in teenage children. Parents call in and share their experiences.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to clinical psychologist, Angela Deh, about her work done around cultural perceptions of Mental Health. Gogo Unathi, a Johannesburg based traditional healer also joins the conversation.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Jeanie Cave helps us navigate unreasonable expectations, guilt and extreme pressures placed on women and the expectation to be maternal and mothering.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement Manyathela speaks to Psychiatrist and member of the South African Society of Psychiatrists, Dr Aneshree Moodley about the struggles faced by transgender youths and the Data relating to suicide rates.
What happens when our parents start to get older? What conversations should we be having with elderly parents about their aged and frail care? How do we care for our parents without losing ourselves and while maintaining self care? Psychiatrist, Dr Ryan Fuller, helps us through these tough issues.LISTEN TO PODCAST