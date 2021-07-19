Family Matters: A Woman's Work is Never Done

Clement and counsellor, Dulcy Rubushe, discuss some of the complications and power dynamics that could occur when a family member or friend becomes upwardly mobile.
On our Family Matters feature, Clinical Psychologist, Lorian Phillips discussed the issue of raising a child with ADHD with Clement.
Clinical psychologist, Hayden Knibbs, helps us navigate the complexities involved with dysfunctional family structures and the long term effects on children.
Dr. Jacques Mostert joins Clement to discuss mood disorders in teenage children. Parents call in and share their experiences.
Clement speaks to clinical psychologist, Angela Deh, about her work done around cultural perceptions of Mental Health. Gogo Unathi, a Johannesburg based traditional healer also joins the conversation.
Jeanie Cave helps us navigate unreasonable expectations, guilt and extreme pressures placed on women and the expectation to be maternal and mothering.