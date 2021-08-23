Family matters - the importance of vulnerability

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 18:39
Short-Term Insurer, Santam's earning jump by 30% as it weather business interruption and looting claims
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lizé Lambrechts - CEO at Santam
Today at 18:50
ZOOM Side Hustle with Nic Haralambous : How to come up with ideas for a side hustle
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....
Today at 19:08
Can CashBuild renegotiate the sale of Pepkor's The Building Company with CompCom? [ CART ARY3]
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anthony Norton - Managing Director at Nortons Inc
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus : What are the five numbers that run your business ?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance: Should a couple have a joint bank account?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Maya Fischer French - Personal Finance Expert
The Aubrey Masango Show
'Don't self-medicate or abuse cough syrup, seek advice from pharmacies' South African Pharmacy Council registrar and CEO Vincent Tlala says, for example, if you are asthmatic you are not supposed to tak... 2 September 2021 6:21 PM
What drove increase in pre-owned cars sales? Motoring retailer explains John Perlman speaks to the CEO of JSE listed motor retail group Motus, Osman Arbee about the demand of pre-owned cars. 2 September 2021 5:58 PM
You must give banks notice of at least 90 days as early bond cancellation fee Absa Home Loans head of product Nondumiso Ncapai says early cancellation or termination fee is capped and is standard across the b... 2 September 2021 5:31 PM
Ramaphosa says he's still processing SIU's Digital Vibes report The report has already been leaked to the media and it has found that former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize acted unlawfully and imp... 2 September 2021 8:24 AM
'No credible explanation for missing mining data: a department in meltdown' Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Ed Stoddard about problems plaguing the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy. 1 September 2021 7:02 PM
'There is nothing wrong with changing our minds as the ANC' Clement Manyathela speaks to African National Congress spokesperson Dakota Legoete about the withdrawal of legal papers at the Ele... 1 September 2021 10:47 AM
Kulula returns to the skies: 'It's looking good for us' says Comair CEO Bruce Whitfield chats to Comair CEO Glenn Orsmond as the Kulula and BA operator resumes flights. 1 September 2021 9:14 PM
Beer industry appeals for excise relief, especially on low-alcohol products The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Charles de Wet, Tax Executive at ENSAfrica. 1 September 2021 8:26 PM
Manufacturing activity recovers but employment still below 50 points - Absa PMI Bruce Whitfield talks to Peter Worthington, Senior Economist at Absa, about the PMI bounce in August. 1 September 2021 7:47 PM
Is business culture in South Africa humane? Investec's Working Lunch host, Arabile Gumede gets personal about business and the value of humanity in SA's business culture. 1 September 2021 11:46 AM
Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 31 August 2021 9:12 PM
WATCH: Couple make mountain wedding come true Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 August 2021 9:00 AM
Bianca Buitendag retires after winning silver at the Olympics The surfer will be involved with a Christian nongovernmental organisation called Life Community Services in George on a permanent... 1 September 2021 4:44 PM
WATCH: Paralympian Ibrahim Hamadtou goes viral for his ping pong skills Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 August 2021 9:19 AM
Nkwe move puts pressure on Boucher 'who is under pressure for other things' The Star cricket writer Stuart Hess says Boucher was a huge talking point at the Social Justice and Nation Building hearings. 25 August 2021 2:07 PM
[WATCH] Pupil splashing water at teacher sparks outrage on social media Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 September 2021 8:26 AM
Malaysian Paralympian shot putter stripped off gold medal for lateness Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 September 2021 8:25 AM
[WATCH] New Zealand minister's son interrupting her Zoom interview goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 September 2021 8:32 AM
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox. 16 August 2021 6:34 PM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent. 23 August 2021 7:44 PM
Local agritech startup trades 10m kgs of fresh produce across Southern Africa 'The market is ripe for disruption.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Louis de Kock, co-founder of Nile.ag. 17 August 2021 8:32 PM
'No credible explanation for missing mining data: a department in meltdown' Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Ed Stoddard about problems plaguing the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy. 1 September 2021 7:02 PM
Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 31 August 2021 9:12 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] How to convince others to take a chance on you The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 30 August 2021 7:38 PM
The Clement Manyathela Show
Family Matters
Family matters - the importance of vulnerability

Family matters - the importance of vulnerability

23 August 2021 12:04 PM

Counselling psychologist, Ashleigh Yaman, joins Clement to discuss the importance of vulnerability in maintaining healthy relationships. Callers also share their vulnerability with Clement.


Family Matters- Toxic friendships

30 August 2021 12:06 PM

In this week's family matters, psychologist, Deidre du Toit,  discusses toxic friendships and how to navigate them.

Family matters- language and complexities of alcohol use

16 August 2021 12:05 PM

Janet Gourand from Tribe Sober, takes us through the correct language and understandings of excessive alcohol use. 

Family matters - Psychological safety

9 August 2021 12:05 PM

Safety is not just physical. Bradley Daniels, behavioural expert, and clinical psychologist joins Nickolause to discuss the concept of safety- beyond just the physical.

Family Matter- understanding Bipolar disorder

2 August 2021 12:04 PM

Nickolaus and Dr Malebo Mashaba help a 702 listener understand the complexities of a bipolar diagnosis. 

Family matters- The importance of bedtime stories

26 July 2021 12:02 PM

Clement speaks to human potential and parenting expert, Nikki Bush, about the importance of reading or telling stories to the children in our care. What impact does such a routine have on the child's development and learning potentials? How does this routine impact the family structure as well?

Family Matters: A Woman's Work is Never Done

19 July 2021 12:08 PM

On Family Matters, Clinical Psychologist, Jeanie Cave discussed how a woman's work is never done.

Family Matters- The downsides of going up

12 July 2021 12:05 PM

Clement and counsellor, Dulcy Rubushe, discuss some of the complications and power dynamics that could occur when a family member or friend becomes upwardly mobile. 

 

Family Matters- sleeping habits and patterns for infants and parents

5 July 2021 12:10 PM
Family Matters: Raising a child with ADHD

28 June 2021 12:02 PM

On our Family Matters feature, Clinical Psychologist, Lorian Phillips discussed the issue of raising a child with ADHD with Clement.

What drove increase in pre-owned cars sales? Motoring retailer explains

Local Business

Gauteng Education phase 1 online admission applications to close tomorrow

Local

Two more suspects arrested in Babita Deokaran’s murder case - Cele

Local

Cele: Investigators have strong lead in Umlazi mass shooting probe

2 September 2021 6:15 PM

UNICEF SA study: 55% of youth participants want to get COVID vaccine

2 September 2021 6:12 PM

Cabinet reassures whistleblowers' safety after Deokaran's murder

2 September 2021 6:02 PM

