Family Matters- Toxic friendships

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'The political will to fight GBV appears to be lacking in this country' The Embrace Project with Change.org hand over a petition to the office of the Presidency at the Union Building regarding the incre... 30 August 2021 4:55 PM
LIFE ESIDIMENI: Finding out why beds and staff members were reduced Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana says some witnesses who are supposed to appear on the Life Esidimeni investigation canno... 30 August 2021 4:25 PM
Ways to find true identity of people behind social media accounts Mandy Wiener chats to Digital Forensic Research Lab research associate Jean Le Roux about unmasking social media accounts. 30 August 2021 1:40 PM
View all Local
Energy regulator greenlights Mantashe's plan for more nuclear power - News24 The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Cronje, financial journalist at Fin24. 26 August 2021 7:58 PM
Progress with structural reforms will help rebuild investor trust says Treasury Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Duncan Pieterse (DDG for Economic Policy at National Treasury) about repairing the economy. 26 August 2021 7:12 PM
'I was told to lay off Facebook': Phumzile van Damme on real reason she left DA Taking to her Twitter account, Phumzile van Damme said that she resigned because she had been told to 'lay off Facebook' by Democr... 26 August 2021 11:58 AM
View all Politics
Sun International reports better results, half year headline loss of R7 million The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Anthony Leeming, CEO at Sun International Group. 30 August 2021 6:22 PM
Distell bounces back to pre-Covid revenues despite booze sale bans Bruce Whitfield talks to Richard Rushton, Group CEO of Distell, on The Money Show. 26 August 2021 9:14 PM
Woolworths' profits surge: 'We're not going to concede an inch to competitors' The Money Show interviews Roy Bagattini, Group CEO of Woolworths Holdings, about their performance over the past year. 26 August 2021 8:49 PM
View all Business
Neighbourhood bids farewell to postal worker who delivered mail for 14 years Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 August 2021 9:02 AM
WATCH: Paralympian Ibrahim Hamadtou goes viral for his ping pong skills Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 August 2021 9:19 AM
WATCH: Young boy walks away unscathed after ceiling fan falls on top of him Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 August 2021 8:58 AM
View all Lifestyle
Nkwe move puts pressure on Boucher 'who is under pressure for other things' The Star cricket writer Stuart Hess says Boucher was a huge talking point at the Social Justice and Nation Building hearings. 25 August 2021 2:07 PM
Assistant coach Enoch Nkwe signals an intention to resign from Proteas job The announcement comes after it was reported that Enoch Nkwe wanted to quit and had stated in his resignation letter that: “The wo... 23 August 2021 3:18 PM
12-year-old starts online skate business with help from the Slow Fund Entrepreneur Nic Haralambous has been giving away R1 000 a day to fund side hustles. He provides an update on The Money Show. 19 August 2021 9:02 PM
View all Sport
My mother gave me so much confidence to do what I liked - Muzi The musician says selling CDs on the streets was really hard but you have to do everything possible and find a way to put your mus... 27 August 2021 3:01 PM
WATCH: Nandos Ekurhuleni 11 ad leaves social media users in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 August 2021 9:44 AM
You get a false sense of security when singing in a team - Jacqui Carpede The recording artist, actress and dancer says the album 'Ready To Love' is about her being free to express herself. 20 August 2021 3:03 PM
View all Entertainment
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox. 16 August 2021 6:34 PM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
View all World
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent. 23 August 2021 7:44 PM
Local agritech startup trades 10m kgs of fresh produce across Southern Africa 'The market is ripe for disruption.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Louis de Kock, co-founder of Nile.ag. 17 August 2021 8:32 PM
View all Africa
[BOOK REVIEW] How to convince others to take a chance on you The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 30 August 2021 7:38 PM
'Matjila, Survé had secret deal to make R700m debt to pensioners disappear' Bruce Whitfield interviews Dewald van Rensburg, an Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism. 30 August 2021 7:25 PM
SA's new unemployment rate record: 'It's a moral, political and social tragedy' Fixing the crisis of unemployment (now at 34,4%): The Money Show interviews economists Dr Thabi Leoka and Peter Worthington (Absa) 24 August 2021 7:14 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Clement Manyathela Show
arrow_forward
Family Matters
arrow_forward
Family Matters- Toxic friendships

Family Matters- Toxic friendships

30 August 2021 12:06 PM

In this week's family matters, psychologist, Deidre du Toit,  discusses toxic friendships and how to navigate them.


More episodes from Family Matters

Family matters - the importance of vulnerability

23 August 2021 12:04 PM

Counselling psychologist, Ashleigh Yaman, joins Clement to discuss the importance of vulnerability in maintaining healthy relationships. Callers also share their vulnerability with Clement.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family matters- language and complexities of alcohol use

16 August 2021 12:05 PM

Janet Gourand from Tribe Sober, takes us through the correct language and understandings of excessive alcohol use. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family matters - Psychological safety

9 August 2021 12:05 PM

Safety is not just physical. Bradley Daniels, behavioural expert, and clinical psychologist joins Nickolause to discuss the concept of safety- beyond just the physical.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family Matter- understanding Bipolar disorder

2 August 2021 12:04 PM

Nickolaus and Dr Malebo Mashaba help a 702 listener understand the complexities of a bipolar diagnosis. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family matters- The importance of bedtime stories

26 July 2021 12:02 PM

Clement speaks to human potential and parenting expert, Nikki Bush, about the importance of reading or telling stories to the children in our care. What impact does such a routine have on the child's development and learning potentials? How does this routine impact the family structure as well?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family Matters: A Woman's Work is Never Done

19 July 2021 12:08 PM

On Family Matters, Clinical Psychologist, Jeanie Cave discussed how a woman's work is never done.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family Matters- The downsides of going up

12 July 2021 12:05 PM

Clement and counsellor, Dulcy Rubushe, discuss some of the complications and power dynamics that could occur when a family member or friend becomes upwardly mobile. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family Matters- sleeping habits and patterns for infants and parents

5 July 2021 12:10 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family Matters: Raising a child with ADHD

28 June 2021 12:02 PM

On our Family Matters feature, Clinical Psychologist, Lorian Phillips discussed the issue of raising a child with ADHD with Clement.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

6 suspects formally charged with murder of Gauteng health official Deokaran

Local

There are indications that more teachers are taking vaccine - Motshekga

Local

Sassa records more than 11 million applications for the R350 COVID grant

Local

EWN Highlights

Court orders ‘Sphithiphithi Evaluator’ to report to SAPS every day

30 August 2021 8:55 PM

KZN DA lays charges against Health MEC Simelane-Zulu for flouting COVID rules

30 August 2021 8:35 PM

Petrol expected to drop by 11c/l in Sept, says AA

30 August 2021 7:46 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA