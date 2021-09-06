Family Matters- Learning to Listen properly

In this week's family matters, psychologist, Deidre du Toit, discusses toxic friendships and how to navigate them.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Counselling psychologist, Ashleigh Yaman, joins Clement to discuss the importance of vulnerability in maintaining healthy relationships. Callers also share their vulnerability with Clement.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Janet Gourand from Tribe Sober, takes us through the correct language and understandings of excessive alcohol use.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Safety is not just physical. Bradley Daniels, behavioural expert, and clinical psychologist joins Nickolause to discuss the concept of safety- beyond just the physical.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Nickolaus and Dr Malebo Mashaba help a 702 listener understand the complexities of a bipolar diagnosis.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to human potential and parenting expert, Nikki Bush, about the importance of reading or telling stories to the children in our care. What impact does such a routine have on the child's development and learning potentials? How does this routine impact the family structure as well?LISTEN TO PODCAST
On Family Matters, Clinical Psychologist, Jeanie Cave discussed how a woman's work is never done.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement and counsellor, Dulcy Rubushe, discuss some of the complications and power dynamics that could occur when a family member or friend becomes upwardly mobile.