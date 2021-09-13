Family Matters- Parental guilt and spoiled children

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Competition Tribunal finally approves Burger King sale with revised conditions One condition is that Burger King SA opens 60 new outlets. The Money Show interviews the Competition Commission's Bakhe Majenge. 21 September 2021 7:57 PM
Karpowership SA gets generation licenses 'but deal could still be stopped' Arabile Gumede interviews analyst Chris Yelland after energy regulator Nersa approves 3 licenses for Karpowership. 21 September 2021 6:48 PM
Unknown Mpumalanga firm scores hundreds of SAPS millions in COVID-19 PPE tender Maverick Citizen editor Mark Heywood says it appears that the company has two names and got contracts worth more than R1-billion. 21 September 2021 5:40 PM
ANC beats IEC deadline to register candidates for elections, say insiders This is a huge turnaround for the governing party, which recently found itself scrambling after initially failing to register cand... 21 September 2021 1:56 PM
5pm is deadline for candidate registrations - IEC's Sy Mamabolo The chief electoral officer says political parties have until this afternoon to submit their candidate lists. 21 September 2021 8:02 AM
ConCourt ruling on IEC candidate list opening not surprising - Terry Tselane The IEMSA executive chairman and EWN reporter Tshidi Madia reflect on the judgment against the DA. 20 September 2021 1:07 PM
Advertising for SA's beloved Zam-buk brand given singular honour in the UK 'At its peak it reportedly had some 15 million loyal users.' Branding expert Andy Rice talks Zam-buk campaigns on The Money Show.... 21 September 2021 9:04 PM
SA ranked as third most attractive investment destination in Africa - RMB report The Money Show talks to RMB Africa Economist Daniel Kavishe about the 'Where to Invest in Africa 2021' report. 21 September 2021 8:21 PM
Momentum Corporate demystifies complexities in the employee benefits arena Momentum Corporate member solutions executive Ncumisa Madinda speaks to Mandy Wiener on how benefits can be understood better. 21 September 2021 1:16 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Why sex toy sales, porn traffic go up when the economy goes down Arabile Gumede asks Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) to review “Dirty Money: The Economics of Sex and Love” by Marina Adshade. 20 September 2021 7:45 PM
South Africa remains on the UK 'red list' of banned countries Arabile Gumede interviewed Busisiwe Mavuso (Business Leadership SA) and David Frost (South African Tourism Services Association). 20 September 2021 6:52 PM
'I've had a lot of failures, but time moves', says photographer Simphiwe Mhlambi Losing his first marriage, money issues and securities are some of the challenges Simphiwe Mhlambi has had to overcome. 17 September 2021 3:49 PM
'When I set goals, I really put in the work': Paralympic champ Ntando Mahlangu Gold Paralympic medallist Ntando Mahlangu says it's been heartwarming to see how South Africans have responded to his wins, as a l... 16 September 2021 3:08 PM
PARALYMPICS: It's a very high-performance sport, encourage youth to participate Former Paralympian Leon Fleiser told John Perlman that South Africa didn't have enough participants for the Tokyo Olympics because... 10 September 2021 5:40 PM
SA rising tennis star Lloyd Harris makes it to the US Open quarterfinal John Perlman speaks to head coach Anthony Harris about what it was like meeting Harris when he was 14 years old. 8 September 2021 5:20 PM
[WATCH] Gillian Anderson’s response to ‘Margaret Thatcher’ question goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 September 2021 8:27 AM
[WATCH] Ouch! Man falling from roof after balancing ladder on table goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 September 2021 8:26 AM
[WATCH] Woman breaking down meaning of nursery rhymes has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 September 2021 8:56 AM
Why investing abroad is your next money move How do SA investors begin to venture into the global market? Here are the risks and rewards around international investments. 20 September 2021 6:01 AM
'Oryx' salt from the Kalahari Desert set to hit Whole Foods shelves in the US Bruce Whitfield talks to founder Samantha Skyring about Oryx Desert Salt's listing by the US multinational supermarket chain. 16 September 2021 6:21 PM
I have more than enough money for myself - Lindiwe Mazibuko Bruce Whitfield interviews Lindiwe Mazibuko about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 14 September 2021 2:21 PM
SA ranked as third most attractive investment destination in Africa - RMB report The Money Show talks to RMB Africa Economist Daniel Kavishe about the 'Where to Invest in Africa 2021' report. 21 September 2021 8:21 PM
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit' Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco. 15 September 2021 8:10 PM
Your money wants to bank on South Africa, do you? Is South Africa still a winning investment despite the headlines and hardships? 13 September 2021 5:43 PM
Advertising for SA's beloved Zam-buk brand given singular honour in the UK 'At its peak it reportedly had some 15 million loyal users.' Branding expert Andy Rice talks Zam-buk campaigns on The Money Show.... 21 September 2021 9:04 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Why sex toy sales, porn traffic go up when the economy goes down Arabile Gumede asks Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) to review "Dirty Money: The Economics of Sex and Love" by Marina Adshade. 20 September 2021 7:45 PM
South Africa remains on the UK 'red list' of banned countries Arabile Gumede interviewed Busisiwe Mavuso (Business Leadership SA) and David Frost (South African Tourism Services Association). 20 September 2021 6:52 PM
The Clement Manyathela Show
Family Matters
Family Matters- Parental guilt and spoiled children

Family Matters- Parental guilt and spoiled children

13 September 2021 12:06 PM

Nikki Bush helps us understand how our overcompensation as parents contribute to the behaviour of our children.


Family Matters- Why do we mourn people we don't know?

20 September 2021 12:49 PM

 

Ray White speaks to Clinical Psychologist  at Pretoria Psychologist, Hayden Knibbs about people mourning individuals they don’t know and never met. 

Family Matters- Learning to Listen properly

6 September 2021 12:06 PM

How do we listen effectively and intently to someone raising issues they may have with us? Without dismissing ones feelings? Clinical psychologist, Jeanie Cave, helps us understand the art of listening. 

Family Matters- Toxic friendships

30 August 2021 12:06 PM

In this week's family matters, psychologist, Deidre du Toit,  discusses toxic friendships and how to navigate them.

Family matters - the importance of vulnerability

23 August 2021 12:04 PM

Counselling psychologist, Ashleigh Yaman, joins Clement to discuss the importance of vulnerability in maintaining healthy relationships. Callers also share their vulnerability with Clement.

Family matters- language and complexities of alcohol use

16 August 2021 12:05 PM

Janet Gourand from Tribe Sober, takes us through the correct language and understandings of excessive alcohol use. 

Family matters - Psychological safety

9 August 2021 12:05 PM

Safety is not just physical. Bradley Daniels, behavioural expert, and clinical psychologist joins Nickolause to discuss the concept of safety- beyond just the physical.

Family Matter- understanding Bipolar disorder

2 August 2021 12:04 PM

Nickolaus and Dr Malebo Mashaba help a 702 listener understand the complexities of a bipolar diagnosis. 

Family matters- The importance of bedtime stories

26 July 2021 12:02 PM

Clement speaks to human potential and parenting expert, Nikki Bush, about the importance of reading or telling stories to the children in our care. What impact does such a routine have on the child's development and learning potentials? How does this routine impact the family structure as well?

Family Matters: A Woman's Work is Never Done

19 July 2021 12:08 PM

On Family Matters, Clinical Psychologist, Jeanie Cave discussed how a woman's work is never done.

