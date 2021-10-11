Family Matters- toxic parenting

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 20:10
Medical Matters: What is a colonoscopy?
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dr Peter Taylor - Surgical Gastroenterologist
Today at 21:05
New platform for political discourse
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Songezo Zibi - Chair of the Rivonia Circle
Today at 22:05
Political Analysis: Have ordinary South Africans dragged being into ANC cesspit?
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Prince Mashele
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
'It's illegal to make parents pay at no-fees schools' The national secretary of the National Association of School Governing Body Matakanye Matakanye says parents shouldn't be made to... 17 January 2022 5:38 PM
Lucky Lekgwathi on cloud nine as Grootman restaurant reopens after looting The former Orlando Pirates captain's shop was torched during the riots in July last year in Kliptown and has now moved to Southdal... 17 January 2022 5:37 PM
Basic Education says it will abide by court ruling on matric results publication Department of Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says they are not challenging to urgent court application brought by thr... 17 January 2022 1:40 PM
'City of Joburg speaker bullied us,' says ANC caucus leader ANC Gauteng caucus leader Mpho Moerane gives details about the chaos that happened at the City of Johannesburg council meeting. 17 January 2022 5:16 PM
Bail hearing for suspected Parliament arsonist postponed to next week An urgent bail hearing of the man implicated in the devastating Parliament fire was heard on Saturday in the Western Cape High Cou... 15 January 2022 12:08 PM
Aarto Act being declared unconstitutional, invalid is big win for society - Outa Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse CEO Wayne Duvenhage says the act was open to corruption and fraud and does nothing to ensure safer... 13 January 2022 12:52 PM
Used car sales are booming - and prices are skyrocketing The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews We Buy Cars founder Faan van der Walt. 17 January 2022 7:35 PM
World’s 10 richest people - all men - have doubled their wealth during pandemic The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kwesi Obeng, Regional Programme Advisor on Inequality for Oxfam in West Africa. 17 January 2022 6:50 PM
How different is it to drive an electric car? What mental adjustments should you make when moving from petrol to electric cars? 17 January 2022 12:07 PM
Four-day workweek will suffice in Mzansi, no room for 'helicopter management' Fluxtrends trend and design consultant Dion Chang talks about reducing working hours and its benefits. 17 January 2022 3:22 PM
Why some people are close to their aunts than parents Family Life Centre counsellor Wilma Calvert talks about the role of an aunt in one's life. 17 January 2022 12:17 PM
Has the Wordle craze got you? Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 January 2022 8:54 AM
Australia cancels Novak Djokovic's visa again, deportation looms This decision puts the Serbian world number one's dream of a 10th Australian Open title and a record 21st Grand Slam in peril. 14 January 2022 10:57 AM
Sascoc: Allowing spectators at sporting venues could motivate others to get jabs South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee president Barry Hendricks explains why they are recommending the opening... 12 January 2022 5:24 PM
Vincent Aboubakar penalties give Cameroon 2-1 victory against Burkina Faso The Africa Cup of Nations hosts will play against Ethiopia on Thursday with a three point lead. 9 January 2022 8:15 PM
I never want to write music that will make someone feel worse - Ross Harding The blues-rock musician tells Relebogile Mabotja on Unplugged that he has gravitated towards lyrical content that is catharsis. 14 January 2022 3:23 PM
A chance to tick a bucketlist music concert off your list in 2022 February 2022 is about to be sizzling hot - and it’s not just because love is in the air. 14 January 2022 2:54 PM
WATCH: Lady searching for 'dream man' on TiKTok shocked when wife reaches out Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 January 2022 8:28 AM
How different is it to drive an electric car? What mental adjustments should you make when moving from petrol to electric cars? 17 January 2022 12:07 PM
Pig's heart transplanted into human 'is genetically modified' University of the Witwatersrand head of division for cardiology Dr Nqoba Tsabedze talks about organ transplants and the pig's hea... 13 January 2022 3:27 PM
Elon Musk's SpaceX to launch CPUT's 3rd satellite mission into space on Thursday Bruce Whitfield chats to Nyameko Royi of the French South African Institute of Technology, Cape Peninsula University of Technology 12 January 2022 8:52 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
'We just don't have a government in Zimbabwe', says caller Callers on the Clement Manyathela Show open line discuss Zimbabwe Exemption Permits and the situation in Zimbabwe. 7 January 2022 11:28 AM
'Eskom must not be allowed to punish consumers for its failures' Bruce Whitfield interviews Melanie Veness (Association of South African Chambers) and energy analyst Chris Yelland. 17 January 2022 6:24 PM
'I closed my account, how did fraudster get card in my name and spend 1000s?' Wendy Knowler follows up on 2 cases of fraud and says retail companies should be doing more to help victims - The Money Show 13 January 2022 8:59 PM
'We all must find solutions to implement Constitution, after Sisulu dissed it' Bruce Whitfield talks to Justice Edwin Cameron about the furore over Lindiwe Sisulu's attack on the Constitution and judiciary. 13 January 2022 8:12 PM
Podcasts

The Clement Manyathela Show
arrow_forward
Family Matters
arrow_forward
Family Matters- toxic parenting

Family Matters- toxic parenting

11 October 2021 12:03 PM


More episodes from Family Matters

Family Matters- The role of Aunts in our lives

17 January 2022 12:04 PM

On Family matters this week, Clement speaks to family counsellor, Wilma Calvert on the role that aunts play in children’s lives.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family Matters- Pleasing Mommy

10 January 2022 12:04 PM

What are some of the dynamics at play when children try their utmost to impress and please their mothers? Is this something for girl children only? Jeanie Cave helps us navigate these dynamics. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family Matters – Building parent-child relationships in a disrupted world

3 January 2022 12:09 PM

Aubrey speaks to Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert on how families can better build parent-child relationships in a disrupted world. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family Matters- a holiday survival kit

20 December 2021 12:14 PM

While family celebrations are traditionally cheerful occasions filled with love and laughter, many people find these annual reunions stressful. Personality clashes, conflicts that seem to surface every year and relatives who are simply unpleasant can certainly put a damper on the festivities.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family Matters- the pain of a hidden family

13 December 2021 12:06 PM

Clement speaks to Wilma Calvert, a retired counselor from the Family Life Centre about the pain of a hidden family a phenomenon affecting many families. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family Matters- dealing with a conversational narcissist

6 December 2021 12:49 PM

How do you deal with a conversational narcissist in your family, friendship circle or work group? 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family matters- Hiding financial assistance of your family from your spouse.

30 November 2021 9:16 AM

Clinical psychologist Angela Deh joins Clemet to discuss how supporting your family and being forced to keep it a secret spouse can affect your relationship and mental health. Deh also provides useful tips to listeners on how to navigate this problem.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family Matters - The evolution of friendships

22 November 2021 12:06 PM

On Family matters this week, Clement speaks to councilor, Dulcy Rubushe on recovering from friendship break ups.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family Matters- caring for a disabled parent

15 November 2021 1:13 PM

Clement and the listeners navigate the complexities involved when children, at whatever age, are tasked with caring for a disabled parent. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family Matters- TTC Trying to Conceive

8 November 2021 11:58 AM

 

On Family Matters this week, Clement speaks to author of Abundantly Empty, Cathy and Julian Raubenheimer on their journey as a couple with infertility.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'City of Joburg speaker bullied us,' says ANC caucus leader

Politics

'It's illegal to make parents pay at no-fees schools'

Local

Basic Education says it will abide by court ruling on matric results publication

Local

Family of murdered woman say police never responded to distress calls

17 January 2022 6:46 PM

Thulsie twins case postponed to Tuesday for media broadcasting application

17 January 2022 5:59 PM

Ex-Eskom manager Mazibuko’s appeal bid of R11.5m forfeiture order dismissed

17 January 2022 4:40 PM

