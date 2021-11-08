Family Matters- TTC Trying to Conceive

Nickolaus Bauer speaks to Rianette Leibowitz, the author of Raising a Screen Savvy Child, Digital Parenting Expert and founder of SaveTNet Cyber Safety and Rachel Best, Managing Director at FYI play it safe about digital parenting and what it meansLISTEN TO PODCAST
Ray White speaks to Clinical Psychologist at Pretoria Psychologist, Hayden Knibbs about people mourning individuals they don’t know and never met.
Nikki Bush helps us understand how our overcompensation as parents contribute to the behaviour of our children.LISTEN TO PODCAST
How do we listen effectively and intently to someone raising issues they may have with us? Without dismissing ones feelings? Clinical psychologist, Jeanie Cave, helps us understand the art of listening.LISTEN TO PODCAST
In this week's family matters, psychologist, Deidre du Toit, discusses toxic friendships and how to navigate them.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Counselling psychologist, Ashleigh Yaman, joins Clement to discuss the importance of vulnerability in maintaining healthy relationships. Callers also share their vulnerability with Clement.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Janet Gourand from Tribe Sober, takes us through the correct language and understandings of excessive alcohol use.LISTEN TO PODCAST