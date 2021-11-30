Family matters- Hiding financial assistance of your family from your spouse.

Clinical psychologist Angela Deh joins Clemet to discuss how supporting your family and being forced to keep it a secret spouse can affect your relationship and mental health. Deh also provides useful tips to listeners on how to navigate this problem.
On Family matters this week, Clement speaks to councilor, Dulcy Rubushe on recovering from friendship break ups.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement and the listeners navigate the complexities involved when children, at whatever age, are tasked with caring for a disabled parent.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On Family Matters this week, Clement speaks to author of Abundantly Empty, Cathy and Julian Raubenheimer on their journey as a couple with infertility.
Nickolaus Bauer speaks to Rianette Leibowitz, the author of Raising a Screen Savvy Child, Digital Parenting Expert and founder of SaveTNet Cyber Safety and Rachel Best, Managing Director at FYI play it safe about digital parenting and what it meansLISTEN TO PODCAST
Ray White speaks to Clinical Psychologist at Pretoria Psychologist, Hayden Knibbs about people mourning individuals they don’t know and never met.
Nikki Bush helps us understand how our overcompensation as parents contribute to the behaviour of our children.LISTEN TO PODCAST
How do we listen effectively and intently to someone raising issues they may have with us? Without dismissing ones feelings? Clinical psychologist, Jeanie Cave, helps us understand the art of listening.LISTEN TO PODCAST