Family Matters- a holiday survival kit

702 Music with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:30
702 Music with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:30
King Zwelithini’s sister Princess Thembi Zulu-Ndlovu passes away Her brother Prince Mbonisi Zulu on Friday confirmed the news of her death, saying she passed away at a Newcastle hospital. 8 April 2022 7:55 PM
Gauteng emergency services on high alert ahead of rainy weekend On Thursday night, the province had its first single-digit overnight temperatures of the year. 8 April 2022 6:34 PM
Motsoaledi, Cele present Operation Restore to Diepsloot residents Among the interventions under Operation Restore is the deployment of 25 home affairs officials for three months. 8 April 2022 5:45 PM
Dlodlo 'deeply hurt' as she was 'scapegoated' for July unrest - report Mandy Wiener chats to Business Day political editor Hajra Omarjee, who says former state security minister Ayanda Dlodlo handed in... 8 April 2022 1:49 PM
'SA needs extraordinary change or we'll slide into abyss of a failed state' Bruce Whitfield talks to Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage about the Defend our Democracy campaign launched on Thursday. 7 April 2022 9:24 PM
'Outgoing Treasury DG held the line against state capture at high personal risk' Donda Mogajane will exit National Treasury in June - reaction from business leaders and economist Gina Schoeman on The Money Show 7 April 2022 7:01 PM
Pay us for our time: Why being paid in experience doesn't put food on the table Often times "I'll pay you in experience" can last for years where artists give their lives to their crafts whilst having to work n... 8 April 2022 3:37 PM
[WATCH] Should petrol attendants have to pay up when drivers speed off? Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to South African Petroleum Retailers Association chair Henry van der Merwe. 8 April 2022 12:01 PM
You can now start investing in government bonds with just R500 Bruce Whitfield talks to Maya Fisher-French (Maya on Money) about the new RSA Retail Savings Bonds Top-Up. 7 April 2022 10:12 PM
Kagiso Modupe: Humble yourself in the industry so you can learn South African actor and producer Kagiso Modupe talks about his upside of failure including his growth in the entertainment industr... 9 April 2022 8:21 AM
Cooking oil prices: 'Expect to pay R120 for a 2-litre bottle' Mandy Wiener interviews Morne Botes of SOILL, maker of various oil brands sold in South Africa. 7 April 2022 1:24 PM
Joburg City Guide: Liven up the weekend with bubbly, bikes and music Looking to learn, laugh, listen or just wanting a good time in the city this weekend? This is what's on offer in Joburg this weeke... 7 April 2022 11:42 AM
LISTEN LIVE: Proteas aim for series win against Bangladesh in second Test The Proteas will look to keep their victorious home Test record over Bangladesh intact when the two sides meet for the second and... 8 April 2022 8:31 AM
Maharaj grabs seven as Proteas thump Bangladesh in first Test Bangladesh, chasing a target of 274 for victory, started the day's play on 11/3 but a collapse saw the visiting side bowled out fo... 4 April 2022 11:20 AM
Proteas hunting victory over Bangladesh on final day of first Test Bangladesh are chasing 274 for a historic win over their hosts but are facing an uphill battle after ending day four on 11/3. 4 April 2022 9:16 AM
WATCH: Naughty kid scribbling on dad's white car with lipstick goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 April 2022 8:55 AM
WATCH: Guest answering phone during live TV interview leaves us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 April 2022 8:55 AM
My grandmother was a queen, she took care of the sane & insane - Vusi Mahlasela In this episode of Hanging Out with Clement Manyathala, legendary musician Vusi Mahlasela speaks about his childhood and the music... 7 April 2022 2:54 PM
Egypt faces wheat import crisis: 70 million rely on state-subsidised bread Egypt is the world's biggest importer of wheat. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz from 'How we made it in Africa'. 7 April 2022 8:07 PM
Collaboration can pave the road to a just transition RMB experts explain what net-zero means — and steps South African corporates can take to get to a decarbonised world 6 April 2022 11:01 AM
Nigeria's moves to capitalise on gas shortage in Europe just a 'pipe' dream? Bruce Whitfield asks Dianna Games if African exporters are ready to grab the opportunities presented by Eastern Europe turmoil. 29 March 2022 9:10 PM
QONDILE KHEDAMA: Epidemics can lead to a long-term loss of confidence in leaders Although President Cyril Ramaphosa has lifted South Africa’s state of disaster – with some rules still in effect - the negative im... 7 April 2022 11:24 AM
YONELA DIKO: Ramaphosa's ANC: Are the good guys finally in charge? In a space of five years, the NEC, legislature caucuses, provinces and regions have been transformed into believers of the Ramapho... 7 April 2022 9:35 AM
Collection of prescribed debts: Know your rights Beware, collection of prescribed debts is a big revenue source for the debt collection industry - Wendy Knowler on The Money Show 6 April 2022 9:53 PM
The Clement Manyathela Show
Family Matters
Family Matters- a holiday survival kit

Family Matters- a holiday survival kit

20 December 2021 12:14 PM

While family celebrations are traditionally cheerful occasions filled with love and laughter, many people find these annual reunions stressful. Personality clashes, conflicts that seem to surface every year and relatives who are simply unpleasant can certainly put a damper on the festivities.


Family Matters - Impact of strict/Authoritarian parenting

4 April 2022 12:05 PM

Clement is joined by a Clinical Psychologist, Ruth Ancer to talk about the impact and trauma of strict parenting

Family matter- Re-establishing a relationship with someone who has caused you trauma.

28 March 2022 12:45 PM

 

Tryphosa Siweya, Clinical Psychologist & Director at Siweya Wellness  

Clement speaks to Tyaphosa Siweya, Clinical Psychologist and the director at Siweya Wellness, speaking to those people who have experienced trauma due to another person’s separating themselves from that relationship.

Family Matters: How to deal with sibling rivalry

21 March 2022 12:06 PM

: Aubrey speaks to Clinical Psychologist and Parent-Child Expert, Dr Jenny Rose on Family matters, about how to deal with sibling rivalry to create a cooperative environment in the family.

Family Matters: Double stroke of grief

14 March 2022 12:05 PM

Nickolaus speaks to Clinical Psychologist, Christele Roets about dealing with double or cumulative grief which might make bereavement very difficult after experiencing multiple losses. 

Family Matters- Parents who guilt trip their adult children

7 March 2022 12:04 PM

 

On family matters this week, Clement speaks to Clinical Psychologist, Jeanie Cave about parents who feel that their adult children owe them and the sense of obligations some adults have towards their parents, long after becoming independent. Do your parents make you feel like you owe them? Do you believe that children have to pay back everything parents do for them now?

Family Matters- Siblings becoming the parents, a form of adultification

28 February 2022 12:08 PM

Clement Manyathela is joined by the Counselling Psychologist, Nkateko Ndala-Magoro to talk about the siblings who become parents to other siblings at a young age.

Family  Matters- non-traditional forms of parent-child relationships

21 February 2022 12:03 PM

How do step-parents navigate their new roles within a blended family? What does research say about attachment patterns of step parents and their new step children? Liane Lurie helps us navigate some of these issues. 

Family Matters- the importance of support for children at school

14 February 2022 12:03 PM

Human potential expert, Nikki Bush, explains the research and thinking behind the impact of proper parental or familial support for school-going children. 

The impact of the father son relationship

7 February 2022 12:07 PM

 

On family matters this week Clement speaks to Jeanie Cave, clinical psychologist on the impact of the father/son relationship to a child.

Family Matters- sexuality and children

31 January 2022 12:04 PM

Clement and the listeners learn about appropriate ways to talk to children about sex and sexuality at different stages of their lives. 

