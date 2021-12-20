Family Matters- a holiday survival kit

While family celebrations are traditionally cheerful occasions filled with love and laughter, many people find these annual reunions stressful. Personality clashes, conflicts that seem to surface every year and relatives who are simply unpleasant can certainly put a damper on the festivities.
Clement is joined by a Clinical Psychologist, Ruth Ancer to talk about the impact and trauma of strict parentingLISTEN TO PODCAST
Tryphosa Siweya, Clinical Psychologist & Director at Siweya Wellness
Clement speaks to Tyaphosa Siweya, Clinical Psychologist and the director at Siweya Wellness, speaking to those people who have experienced trauma due to another person’s separating themselves from that relationship.
: Aubrey speaks to Clinical Psychologist and Parent-Child Expert, Dr Jenny Rose on Family matters, about how to deal with sibling rivalry to create a cooperative environment in the family.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Nickolaus speaks to Clinical Psychologist, Christele Roets about dealing with double or cumulative grief which might make bereavement very difficult after experiencing multiple losses.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On family matters this week, Clement speaks to Clinical Psychologist, Jeanie Cave about parents who feel that their adult children owe them and the sense of obligations some adults have towards their parents, long after becoming independent. Do your parents make you feel like you owe them? Do you believe that children have to pay back everything parents do for them now?
Clement Manyathela is joined by the Counselling Psychologist, Nkateko Ndala-Magoro to talk about the siblings who become parents to other siblings at a young age.LISTEN TO PODCAST
How do step-parents navigate their new roles within a blended family? What does research say about attachment patterns of step parents and their new step children? Liane Lurie helps us navigate some of these issues.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Human potential expert, Nikki Bush, explains the research and thinking behind the impact of proper parental or familial support for school-going children.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On family matters this week Clement speaks to Jeanie Cave, clinical psychologist on the impact of the father/son relationship to a child.
Clement and the listeners learn about appropriate ways to talk to children about sex and sexuality at different stages of their lives.LISTEN TO PODCAST