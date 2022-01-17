Family Matters- The role of Aunts in our lives

Today at 13:45 What to do if you have been hacked Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja

Gerhard Swart - Acting Chief Technology Officer at Performanta

Today at 14:05 The Series on Personality Disorders - Episode 1 What is a personality disorder Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja

Dr Kobus Roux - Psychiatrist

Today at 14:35 The Car Feature - Technical issues and What is ABS brakes Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja

Nicol Louw - Technical Specialist and Former Technical Editor for Car Magazine

Today at 15:10 Second culpable homicide charge added to Prof Beale's charge sheet Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, Attorney representing the Sayed Family in Beale matter

Today at 15:16 EWN: Tshegofatso Pule murder trial- Cellphone expert testifies Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Masechaba Sefularo, EWN reporter

Today at 15:20 Covid- 19 regulations relaxed Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Prof Shabir Madhi - Professor in the Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit at University of the Witwatersrand

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management

Today at 18:39 SA's fossil fuel subsidies skyrocket The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Richard Bridle - Researcher & Author at International Institute for Sustainable Development

Today at 18:50 mazel tov, legendary stock broker, David Shapiro celebrates a jubilee millstone in markets The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

David Shapiro - Veteran Stockbroker and Deputy Chairman at Sasfin

Today at 19:08 Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...

Today at 19:18 ZOOM Africa Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Aly-Khan Satchu - CEO at Rich Management

