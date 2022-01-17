Family Matters- The role of Aunts in our lives

Clement and the listeners learn about appropriate ways to talk to children about sex and sexuality at different stages of their lives.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to Liane Lurie, a clinical psychologist on the psychological impact of discovering one's biological parents later in life.
What are some of the dynamics at play when children try their utmost to impress and please their mothers? Is this something for girl children only? Jeanie Cave helps us navigate these dynamics.
Aubrey speaks to Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert on how families can better build parent-child relationships in a disrupted world.
While family celebrations are traditionally cheerful occasions filled with love and laughter, many people find these annual reunions stressful. Personality clashes, conflicts that seem to surface every year and relatives who are simply unpleasant can certainly put a damper on the festivities.
Clement speaks to Wilma Calvert, a retired counselor from the Family Life Centre about the pain of a hidden family a phenomenon affecting many families.
How do you deal with a conversational narcissist in your family, friendship circle or work group?
Clinical psychologist Angela Deh joins Clemet to discuss how supporting your family and being forced to keep it a secret spouse can affect your relationship and mental health. Deh also provides useful tips to listeners on how to navigate this problem.
On Family matters this week, Clement speaks to councilor, Dulcy Rubushe on recovering from friendship break ups.