Family Matters- The role of Aunts in our lives

Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:45
What to do if you have been hacked
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Gerhard Swart - Acting Chief Technology Officer at Performanta
Today at 14:05
The Series on Personality Disorders - Episode 1 What is a personality disorder
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Dr Kobus Roux - Psychiatrist
Today at 14:35
The Car Feature - Technical issues and What is ABS brakes
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Nicol Louw - Technical Specialist and Former Technical Editor for Car Magazine
Today at 15:10
Second culpable homicide charge added to Prof Beale's charge sheet
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, Attorney representing the Sayed Family in Beale matter
Today at 15:16
EWN: Tshegofatso Pule murder trial- Cellphone expert testifies
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Masechaba Sefularo, EWN reporter
Today at 15:20
Covid- 19 regulations relaxed
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Shabir Madhi - Professor in the Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit at University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 18:39
SA's fossil fuel subsidies skyrocket
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Bridle - Researcher & Author at International Institute for Sustainable Development
Today at 18:50
mazel tov, legendary stock broker, David Shapiro celebrates a jubilee millstone in markets
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Shapiro - Veteran Stockbroker and Deputy Chairman at Sasfin
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Aly-Khan Satchu - CEO at Rich Management
Today at 19:33
ZOOM - Investment School
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chantal Marx - Head of Equity Research at FNB Wealth and Investments
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Chief Justice candidate Madlanga tells JSC he wants to change ConCourt quorum The Judicial Service Commission is interviewing all four candidates for the Chief Justice position this week, with Constitutional... 1 February 2022 12:15 PM
Mkhwebane on Ramaphosa audio probe: 'We focus on the ball and not the man' The Public Protector also tackled the Putco bus service contract that was signed in 1997 and has since then been renewed without f... 1 February 2022 11:51 AM
'Those not isolating must follow nonpharmaceutical interventions to beat virus' Department of Health Acting Deputy Director-General for primary healthcare Ramphelane Morewane weighs in on Cabinet changes on the... 1 February 2022 10:39 AM
View all Local
I resigned to focus on building ActionSA party structures - Herman Mashaba Bongani Bingwa interviews ActionSA leader who has left his job as Johannesburg councillor. 1 February 2022 7:33 AM
Schools return to daily attendance, 1-metre social distancing removed The Presidency says those who test positive with no symptoms do not have to isolate and if you test positive with symptoms, the is... 31 January 2022 9:49 PM
Karpowership scores court victory but many hurdles left to overcome - analyst Bruce Whitfield talks to energy analyst Chris Yelland (MD, EE Business Intelligence) about government's emergency power tender. 31 January 2022 7:38 PM
View all Politics
Sibanye take ownership of Kroondal mine for R1, site rehabilitation after 2029 Bruce Whitfield interviews Sibanye-Stillwater's James Wellsted about the deal with Anglo American Platinum. 31 January 2022 9:12 PM
'Not coming from money, I learned to avoid debt at all costs' - Prof. Madhi Bruce Whitfield interviews vaccinologist Prof. Shabir Madhi about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, failures...) 31 January 2022 8:21 PM
Ex-finance minister Tito Mboweni resigns as MP to return to private sector Tito Mboweni resigned as a member of parliament on Monday. According to the ANC, he'll join a 'prestigious' financial institution. 31 January 2022 7:03 PM
View all Business
South Africans are saving the tourism industry – as dollars and euros stay away The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Sandra Kneubuhler, Country Sales Director South Africa at Radisson Hotel Group. 31 January 2022 12:21 PM
'Most adults in South Africa are either overweight or obese' CEO of Proactive Health Solutions Dr Fundile Nyati talks about what number to know to keep your physical health in check. 29 January 2022 8:25 AM
I don't approach anything unless there is chance of failure - Maps Maponyane This week on the Upside of Failure media personality and businessman says when he was young and playing football people always com... 28 January 2022 3:00 PM
View all Lifestyle
Nadal beats Medvedev in epic Australian Open final to claim 21st grand slam The 35-year-old surpassed Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic to become the all-time greatest men's major winner. 30 January 2022 5:03 PM
Australia cancels Novak Djokovic's visa again, deportation looms This decision puts the Serbian world number one's dream of a 10th Australian Open title and a record 21st Grand Slam in peril. 14 January 2022 10:57 AM
Sascoc: Allowing spectators at sporting venues could motivate others to get jabs South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee president Barry Hendricks explains why they are recommending the opening... 12 January 2022 5:24 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: Guy playing soccer mobile game at club has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 February 2022 8:29 AM
Doctor asking girlfriend to pay half his bond after learning her pay goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 February 2022 8:29 AM
WATCH: Woman trying solo night out to meet new people goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 January 2022 8:26 AM
View all Entertainment
Russia-Ukraine conflict: 'Fluctuating currencies, natural gases will impact SA' Daily Maverick US foreign policy expert and associate editor Brooks Spector weighs in on the tensions between Russia and Ukraine. 28 January 2022 4:49 PM
'Inflation eats while you sleep': World waits for US Fed interest rate decision The US Federal Reserve decision will have a global impact. Bruce Whitfield interviews Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville. 25 January 2022 6:53 PM
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
View all World
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
View all Africa
'Not coming from money, I learned to avoid debt at all costs' - Prof. Madhi Bruce Whitfield interviews vaccinologist Prof. Shabir Madhi about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, failures...) 31 January 2022 8:21 PM
Ex-finance minister Tito Mboweni resigns as MP to return to private sector Tito Mboweni resigned as a member of parliament on Monday. According to the ANC, he'll join a 'prestigious' financial institution. 31 January 2022 7:03 PM
"Looks like a lovely TV, but is 'At One with Your Wall' the best they could do?" Bruce Whitfield hears about this week's advertising heroes and zeros from branding expert Andy Rice. 27 January 2022 8:42 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Clement Manyathela Show
arrow_forward
Family Matters
arrow_forward
Family Matters- The role of Aunts in our lives

Family Matters- The role of Aunts in our lives

17 January 2022 12:04 PM

On Family matters this week, Clement speaks to family counsellor, Wilma Calvert on the role that aunts play in children’s lives.  


More episodes from Family Matters

Family Matters- sexuality and children

31 January 2022 12:04 PM

Clement and the listeners learn about appropriate ways to talk to children about sex and sexuality at different stages of their lives. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family Matters- Finding out about your biological parents later in life

24 January 2022 12:11 PM

Clement speaks to Liane Lurie, a clinical psychologist on the psychological impact of discovering one’s biological parents later in life. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family Matters- Pleasing Mommy

10 January 2022 12:04 PM

What are some of the dynamics at play when children try their utmost to impress and please their mothers? Is this something for girl children only? Jeanie Cave helps us navigate these dynamics. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family Matters – Building parent-child relationships in a disrupted world

3 January 2022 12:09 PM

Aubrey speaks to Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert on how families can better build parent-child relationships in a disrupted world. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family Matters- a holiday survival kit

20 December 2021 12:14 PM

While family celebrations are traditionally cheerful occasions filled with love and laughter, many people find these annual reunions stressful. Personality clashes, conflicts that seem to surface every year and relatives who are simply unpleasant can certainly put a damper on the festivities.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family Matters- the pain of a hidden family

13 December 2021 12:06 PM

Clement speaks to Wilma Calvert, a retired counselor from the Family Life Centre about the pain of a hidden family a phenomenon affecting many families. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family Matters- dealing with a conversational narcissist

6 December 2021 12:49 PM

How do you deal with a conversational narcissist in your family, friendship circle or work group? 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family matters- Hiding financial assistance of your family from your spouse.

30 November 2021 9:16 AM

Clinical psychologist Angela Deh joins Clemet to discuss how supporting your family and being forced to keep it a secret spouse can affect your relationship and mental health. Deh also provides useful tips to listeners on how to navigate this problem.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family Matters - The evolution of friendships

22 November 2021 12:06 PM

On Family matters this week, Clement speaks to councilor, Dulcy Rubushe on recovering from friendship break ups.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mkhwebane on Ramaphosa audio probe: 'We focus on the ball and not the man'

Local

'Those not isolating must follow nonpharmaceutical interventions to beat virus'

Local

Do minimum wages hinder efforts to curb unemployment?

Local

Q&A: Health Dept explains reasoning behind level 1 adjustments

1 February 2022 1:00 PM

Amnesty joins other rights group in condemning Israeli 'apartheid'

1 February 2022 12:36 PM

Investigation into Parliament fire still under way - Mapisa-Nqakula

1 February 2022 11:52 AM

